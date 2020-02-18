Top Merger Stocks Held By Fund Managers, Mid-Q1 2020

Each quarter, I spend a day or so, reading Form 13F filings from the hedge funds that specialize in merger arb, documenting, and analyzing which merger stocks the funds have bought and which ones they haven't. I then compile the top 10 stocks held in these funds and share it here on Seeking Alpha.

My rules:

I only count a stock if it is at least 1% of the fund's portfolio.

I only include stocks that are still actively trading.

I only choose funds where the vast majority of the positions are merger-related.

Three stocks showed up in 25 or more of the 41 funds I track. Allergan(AGN) led the way. They are in the late stages of being bought by AbbVie (ABBV) in a cash and stock deal expected to close in late March. Approvals are still needed from the Federal Trade Commission and the European Commission. The spread is modest at this point but the IRR is still around 11%.

Another one that is close to the finish line is the Zayo Group (ZAYO) merger. Zayo is being bought by Digital Colony and EQT Partners for $35 per share in cash. There is just 10 cents left in the spread and closing is slated for late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter.

Tiffany (TIF) is in 25 of the funds I follow. They are being bought by LVMH Moët Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMHF) for $135 per share in cash. The companies expect the merger to be completed in the middle of the year.

Top 10 Merger Arb Stocks held by Funds

1) Allergan (AGN) Held by 28 Funds 2) Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Held by 26 Funds 3) Tiffany (TIF) Held by 25 Funds 4) WABCO Holdings (WBC) Held by 21 Funds 5) Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Held by 18 Funds 6) Wright Medical (WMGI) Held by 17 Funds 7) Tech Data Corporation (TECD) Held by 16 Funds 8) Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Held by 15 Funds 9) Tallgrass Energy (TGE) Held by 15 Funds 10) InterXion Holding (INXN) Held by 14 Funds

When a fund makes a stock its top pick, it signals great conviction. This quarter, Allergan was far and away the top M&A stock.

Top Positions among the 41 Funds

Allergan Top Position in 12 Funds WABCO Holdings Top Position in 4 Funds

Some arbitrage funds oversize the positions that they have great conviction in. At of the end of Q4, there were four positions of 22% or more in a single stock.

Oversized Positions

Changyou.com (CYOU) 33% of a Fund WABCO Holdings 25% of a Fund Allergan 24% of a Fund Tiffany 22% of a Fund

Conclusion

The market is arguably in the late innings of its legendary bull market. One way to protect one's portfolio from bear markets is to have a portion of your portfolio in merger stocks. At any particular time there are about 100 open deals. Seeing which ones the pros are buying is very helpful.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. To the best of my knowledge, the information presented above is factual but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. The article should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect my judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. I am not a licensed investment adviser. The information contained in this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most deal rejections.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN, ZAYO, TIF, WMGI, CZR, CY, TECD, TGE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.