Apple: The Coronavirus Impact

(Source: Getty Images)

On Apple's first-quarter earnings call on Jan. 28, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook warned the impact of the coronavirus and guided the Q1 revenue range of $63 billion to $67 billion for its March quarter, a wider range than usual, due to the uncertainty caused by the outbreak. Cook's concern became the realization that the fast-spreading coronavirus is set to paralyze the global economy. "Our best guess is that the economic disruption related to the coronavirus will cost the world economy over $280 billion in the first quarter of the year," Simon MacAdam, global economist at London-based Capital Economics. "If we're right, then this will mean that global GDP will not grow in quarter-to-quarter terms for the first time since 2009."

Major US corporations, long passed the point of mere speculation, have come out recently to warn the imminent financial impact of the coronavirus. As a result of the coronavirus, Apple, Samsung and Huawei will see sales fall by at least 20% in Q1 2020. Counterpoint Research estimated more than a 50% year over year, or 20% quarter over quarter decline in smartphone sales during the lock-down period that has been in effect for the last four weeks. Brady Wang of Counterpoint Research warned that such estimates are most likely to worsen. For Apple, Reuters estimated that Foxconn is operating at 50% capacity by the end of February and 80% by the end of March. The coronavirus may lead to a loss of 1 million units of iPhones. The R&D is likely to stall for the duration of the shutdown and the lockdown. And, the iPhone SE2 may be delayed beyond the original date of late March and iPhone 12 will be at best in production in late summer. Since most of the Apple's supply chain is in Greater China area, it is expected to be the one which gets hit most. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to estimate the financial impact of the coronavirus on Apple.

Supply Chain Pinched

Apple was first picked as the obvious victim of the coronavirus just because it has the largest supply chain in China. Apple has more than 90% of the products made in the Greater China area. In addition, especially in recent years, more than close to 20% of the revenue has been generated from the fast growing China segment. This reflects the reality of smartphone supply chain's over reliance on China for both revenue and supply. The obvious implication is that the supply interruption will automatically turn into demand interruption - something like the "double whammy effect."

For Apple, the China problem does not stop in China. Since Apple's China suppliers provide iPhones and their components to the rest of the world market, a wide-spread shutdown will pinch the global supply chain's ability to fulfill global demand. As it will take at least a quarter to let the uncertainty to settle and an effective vaccine will take a quarter or two to develop, the pinch on Q2 and Q3 supply is a foregone conclusion.

To assess the extent of the supply pinch, more than 195 of AAPL's Greater China suppliers were identified but with little quantifiable information. While the sales of most of AAPL's China suppliers are not identifiable, the most notable suppliers are the largest nine suppliers which have a combined quarterly relationship value close to $40 billion which is over 90% of Apple's Q1 cost of goods sold. At this time, Taiwan authority has not yet reported any evidence of a wide spread infection or any interruption in production at Apple's Taiwanese suppliers. Although seven out of the nine suppliers were registered in Taiwan, most of their production facilities are in China. Technically, Apple only has officially Foxconn's 10.76% and TPK's 1.52% revenue exposed to the shutdown. But, for all practical purposes, virtually the entire Apple's supply chain is exposed to China's coronavirus (Table 1). Since the factory shutdown and city lockdown are mostly still in effect, the interruption in production is equivalent to the demand interruption and revenue losses. Currently, if the factories do not return to full capacity by the end of February, Apple stands to lose 40%-50% of the Q2 revenue.

Demand Shock

The prolonged interruption of supply chain will inevitably translate into wider slowdown in demand. For companies who have significant China revenue exposures, the lockdown and shutdown have created a negative impact on the (global) economy which demands their products. For 2019, Apple generated $43.7 billion (17%) revenue from Greater China Area, including China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Bloomberg Supply Chain Database was able to identify 198 China customers for the quarterly amount of $13.58 billion (Q1 2020) or 14% of the total quarterly revenue. For the sake of brevity, Table 2 only lists the top 13 customers. The demand concern of the coronavirus impact is mainly on the China domestic consumer side which is more adversely affected through the lower GDP growth and disposable income. Though, Apple's top customers, such as China Mobile and China Telecom, are mainly telecom companies which ae less sensitive retail consumer sentiment. It is less likely that their demand will be seriously at risk. At this point, based on Apple's own assessment, the demand drop has been only limited to the retail store closings and the accessibility of Apple's products. As a result, the scope of the demand impact may well be lower than the 7.56% revenue exposure (Table 2).

Apple Lowered Q2 Guidance Again

Originally in Q1 ER, Tim Cook assumed that China workforce will return to work at full capacity after February 10. This is the base for guidance to drop the Q2 revenue to $63 billion to $67 billion, where analysts revised their revenue estimates from $88 billion to $62 billion, or a 26% drop, which is much more optimistic than the 40%-50% revenue loss estimated in the previous section (Figure 3).

While this article was waiting for SA's review, in its press release on Monday, Apple said that "… we do not expect to meet the revenue guidance we provided for the March quarter due to two main factors." "The first is that worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained….while all of these facilities have reopened - they are ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated…. These iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide." "The second is that demand for our products within China has been affected. All of our stores in China and many of our partner stores have been closed."

Warning

Since the outbreak, Apple share still managed to advance over 10%. This almost suggests that the market has shrug off the coronavirus effect on the most impacted Apple. Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based analysts at the Japanese investment bank Nomura are "concerned that markets thus far appear to be significantly underestimating the potential economic impact" of the outbreak. U.S. equity markets stretched to record highs this week again, while the virus is not yet peaked. Stocks have remained strong even though S&P 500 companies received 4.3% of their revenue from China in 2018, according to S&P Global.

For Apple investors, the good news is that both the coronavirus effect on the supply pitch or the demand shock are short lived. Even with a more realistic "one-time" 40% to 50% quarterly revenue loss (or 8%-10% annual), due to its short-term nature, Apple share should be adjusted downward about the same magnitude "one time" until the pent up demand is met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.