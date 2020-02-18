Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg's 'Atlas Shrugged' Moment

Rising expenses will actually benefit long-term investors in response to the threat of value-destroying regulation that Facebook faces.

Source: FEE.org

Introduction

Mark Zuckerberg's "Atlas Shrugged" moment refers to the idea that Facebook (FB) currently faces the specter of value-destroying government regulation. Zuckerberg has two options: act aggressively and proactively in the face of this regulation or become reactionary and potentially fall from grace.

The former is expensive and requires patience, and the latter creates immediate gratification but is unsustainable long term. The company has set about on the former path, which has caused consternation for investors; however, the present wave of investment (read: moat building through higher expenses and capex) will pay off handsomely for investors over the long term.

To clarify, Facebook's share price is close to record highs, so obviously many people actually agree that the company's strategy will work, but as I will demonstrate, the current valuation is massively discounting future free cash flow growth.

Also, to truly appreciate what Zuckerberg faces, please read my in-depth commentary on the "Atlas Shrugged" moment here.

Zuckerberg Holds Firm

Zuckerberg's actions and comments over the course of the last year demonstrate that he is unwilling to "shrug" his responsibilities as the creator of one of the most vital social media platforms in our society today. That is, the recent money Facebook has spent and comments it's given on conference calls indicate that the company has no plans to capitulate to hawkish government regulators. Instead, Facebook has been proactive in its response, for which Wall Street has punished the company in light of its prospects for cash flow growth.

Now, in the previous paragraph, I mentioned that Facebook is vital to society. What do I mean by vital? In this article, I present an in-depth expose on the extent to which Facebook, its individual properties, and digital ads benefit the U.S. economy. The benefit has become such that regulating it out of existence would damage, disproportionately, small and medium size businesses.

At the risk of delving too deep into the political realities facing Facebook shareholders, I will conclude my remarks on the Atlas Shrugged reference here; however, I highly recommend my readers check out my in-depth description, which I posted on my website, of what Zuckerberg faces; as what he faces has come to inform his financial decisions for Facebook.

These financial decisions are the direct result of the regulatory threats Facebook faces, and for long-term investors, these financial decisions, which have manifested in higher headcounts and massively growing operating expenses, are essential to ensuring Facebook continues to control its own fate.

Expense Explanations & Price Targets

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and the following chart truly exemplifies that adage.

Source: YCharts

In the above chart we see three factors at play:

Expenses have accelerated, which has depressed operating margins. Free cash flow per share continues to soar higher, having grown 40% yoy in the last year. CAPEX to revenue has grown as Facebook expands its data center presence in the world and continues to expand its campuses for projects such as Oculus.

Underlying factors 1 and 3 is the "Atlas Shrugged" moment with which I introduced this article, and which I will explore in the next section of this article.

Explaining The Expenses: Facebook's Proactiveness

In response to the U.S. government's inquisitions of Facebook, the company has proactively set about defending itself from potential regulation.

In my previous article on Facebook (linked above), I remarked that Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg should emphasize the extent to which it empowers millions of small and medium sized businesses. A couple weeks following that article, they obliged (not because they read my article) by stating the following on their most recent conference call:

But overall, where a big focus for us is making sure that individuals and small businesses have access to the same kind of tools that historically only larger companies have had access to. Bigger companies are going to find ways to sell their things and measure the effectiveness of their ads and all that. A lot of the work that we end up doing goes toward making it easier for small businesses to be able to without a big technology shop be able to use the same tools, get access to payments, set up storefronts easily, be able to measure the effectiveness of ads. And that's a lot of what we're focused on. And you have heard Wehner talk about this a bit. A lot of the concerns that we have with some of the potential changes to the ecosystem we think will disproportionately hurt small businesses' ability to compete with larger companies.

This paragraph is extremely important. In my previous article on Facebook, I demonstrated how targeted ads, which are employed by advertisers on Facebook, strongly impact GDP. I also reasoned that the leverage Facebook has over regulators is that target ads on its platform serve the needs of many regulators' constituents, thereby rendering regulators incapable of truly doing damage to Facebook.

Sandberg didn't just say what she said to say it. She strategically chose those words to communicate to the world that if you regulate us to the extent that our business model isn't viable, you will hurt the people in your districts. You will hurt those that elected you, and you will hurt commerce in America.

From a financial perspective, Facebook continues to rapidly expand its workforce and increase its expenses at rapid rates.

Expenses grew to $12.2 billion for Q4 2019, up a whopping 34% from Q4 2018. For the year, Facebook's $46 billion in expenses are up 51% vs 2018. One big source of those expenses? Headcount grew 26% year-over-year to 44,942, and Facebook now has over 1000 engineers working on privacy.

As a result, Wall Street has put Facebook in the dog house relative to where the company should trade, which I will highlight in the next couple sections.

Why Higher Expenses Is Actually Very Good

That is, the company's narrative is higher expenses and lower free cash flow, but the reality is that Facebook is constructing its moat, or its political barrier, if you will. The more jobs Facebook creates; the more campuses Facebook builds; the more data centers Facebook constructs; and the more money Facebook spends on initiatives that immediately benefit citizens of the U.S., the lower the likelihood that Washington decides to hamstring Facebook's business such that investors cannot generate good returns from owning Facebook's stock.

Now, let's turn our attention to the financials of Facebook.

Financial Analysis (L.A. Stevens Valuation Model)

Step 1

In my last Facebook article, I estimated that the company would grow free cash flow to equity at 20% annually for 10 years. At such a growth rate, the company would be undervalued by about 30% at today's price of $210. With the monetization of WhatsApp, which just eclipsed 2B users, the ability to lower expenses, the ability to buy back shares, and the future introduction of better versions of Oculus, 20% annualized free cash flow will likely prove overly conservative.

But for the sake of prudent investing, I will demonstrate that FB remains undervalued from a significantly more conservative perspective.

In this valuation, I assume 15% growth in free cash flow to equity. Keep in mind that, per Facebook's last earnings report, it grew free cash flow at 40% yoy, and it's been averaging 29.07% annualized growth in FCF to equity, and 43.39% annualized on the top line, for the past 5 years.

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 15% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $7.38 Fair Value $230.50

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

As can be seen above, the present value of Facebook's future cash flows comes in at $230.50, which implies 9.76% upside from here.

But that's not all. Facebook has recently made it very clear that it is willing to repurchase shares while they are being discounted by the market. Therefore, we should expect very modest, though still present, impacts from share reductions on its bottom line over the coming years.

Step 2

Discounted Cash Flow Including Effects Of Buybacks

As mentioned above, Facebook has demonstrated to investors that it won't sit idly by as the market continues to undervalue its shares.

In 2019, we repurchased and subsequently retired 22 million shares of our Class A common stock for $4.10 billion [of an available $9B authorization]. As of December 31, 2019, $4.90 billion remained available and authorized for repurchases. In January 2020, an additional $10.0 billion of repurchases was authorized under this program.

Source: YCharts

As the above chart demonstrates, Facebook's total shares outstanding declined from 2903M to 2854M. Because this is so negligible, I won't model for it; however, it's an indication that Facebook has a prudent board of directors who are willing to stand up to market irrationality.

Step 3: Normalizing Share Price For Growth Post-10yr

So let's normalize for post-10yr growth.

Assumptions Values Fair Value (Present Value of All Future Free Cash Flow to Equity) $230.50 Current Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity 28.56x Implied Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10yr End 7.72x Conservative Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10yr End 25x Fair Value At 10yr End $746.50

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

Therefore, Facebook should trade somewhere around $746.50 by 2030, which implies a CAGR of 13.52% over the next 10 years.

Future Growth Opportunities

Facebook has numerous levers to pull, by which it will accelerate its free cash flow growth over the coming years. The primary lever is its ownership of WhatsApp, which heretofore has not been monetized. The app boasts over 2B users, and there are a few routes, e.g., WhatsApp payments, through which Facebook could generate massive growth.

Other exciting avenues for growth include its Oculus virtual reality offering, which remains in its very earliest stages. Virtual reality will eventually become an investing mega-trend in terms of total addressable market, or TAM, but it appears we remain in the very, very early stages of its development, where not much real money can be made.

Risks

The greatest risks surrounding Facebook are the potential for government regulation that could meaningfully damage the company's ability to grow as quickly as they have over the last decade and the potential for users to become bored with the platform and seek out alternatives.

If government regulation were to be put in place, whereby user data could not be used to provide targeted ads, Facebook's share price would decline precipitously. This is a worse case scenario, and with each passing year, it becomes more unlikely (as I demonstrated in my "Facebook: Conviction Buy Despite Regulatory Fears").

Concluding Remarks

In light of everything I've discussed, from Facebook's strategy in the face of threatening regulation to the likely return one would get from buying the company today, I rate Facebook a strong buy.

I hold the company in my L.A. Stevens Investments Fund and plan to hold it for at least the next 10 years.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.