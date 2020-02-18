Competition And Losses Continue To Build Up For Snap

Introduction

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares had a wild 2019. The stock rallied from low single digits all the way to $17 per share in the first half of the year, followed by a bit of sideways consolidation in the back half of the year. The stock has started out 2020 in a similar sideways fashion. The stock got up to $19.76 at one point in January, but now sits a couple dollars lower at $17.56.

The company is still putting up substantial losses. A relatively high valuation and new competition from the rising star app TikTok are seemingly keeping shares under a $20 ceiling. Snap has yet to prove they're capable of turning this app into a cash-generating machine.

Data by YCharts

FY2019 and Q4 Earnings

Snap posted another billion-dollar loss for the full 2019 year. Investors hardly flinched though, as the stock has remained relatively flat through the first month and a half of 2020 (the stock did initially drop around 15% the day after Q4 earnings, but rallied back a bit since). Snap was expected to lose money in 2019, so a loss was hardly surprising. That story could change going into 2020 however, as analysts have the company putting up a $0.01 EPS profit on 40% revenue growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha Snap Earnings Page

User metrics, which are, in my opinion, the most important piece of a fast-growing platform company like Snap continue what now appears to be robust growth. Global DAUs grew 17% for the year. North America and Europe were somewhat of a drag on overall global growth rates, but the rest of the world pulled through for a substantial 36% gain. This was much better than 2018's 0% user growth in the 4th quarter.

Source: Snap Inc. Q4 and Full Year 2019 Earnings Slides

Valuation

Snap shares are by no means cheap. The company trades at 14 times TTM sales and more than 10 times expected 2020 sales. I much prefer Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) at current levels, which is growing just as fast as Snap, and ultimately has a more advertiser-friendly platform, but is trading at under 9 times expected 2020 sales. Both Pinterest and Snap remain above Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) price to 2020 sales ratios.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Snap inched closer to profitability this year by about $200M, but there's still a long way to go. Analysts are expecting a very slight profit for the company in 2020, so any misses or disappointments could result in trouble for the stock. Further competition from apps like TikTok fighting for the same attention could also impact Snap's ability to achieve higher ARPU rates if users are on Snapchat less and TikTok more.

And yet Snap continues to add users at a respectable double-digit percentage rate. The company is investing heavily in its products. A loyal and young user base will almost certainly stick around for the foreseeable future. If Snap can indeed get to profitability one day, the operating leverage in the business model could allow for a huge margin improvement.

For now, I must reiterate my neutral rating on the stock. The valuation is quite high for a company struggling to hit profitability. Failure to achieve the expected $0.01 of EPS this year could see the stock take a hit.

I'll be writing more articles on Snap, as well as other great (or sometimes not so great) stocks. So, be sure to follow me and turn on email notifications to ensure you never miss another one of my articles! I try to help all my readers find interesting opportunities in the market. Consider checking out some of the other articles I've written as well, which often do a deep dive into a company's fundamentals or take a look at their most recent earnings or news releases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.