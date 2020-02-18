Broadridge Financial: Earnings Dip Offers A Buying Opportunity

I last wrote about Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), the dominant proxy services company, in October, suggesting that the stock would make further gains in 2020. That call appeared to be off to a good start, as the stock rallied sharply into January. However, shares fell back significantly after the most recent earnings report. While those earnings certainly dampened short-term momentum, it might drop it back toward a fair entry point for folks that haven't taken a position in Broadridge yet:

Ultimately, I see BR stock reaching news highs (above the 2018 levels). From the current $122 price, that's some decent upside in coming months. But's let's back up. What's Broadridge, and why did the stock drop a few weeks ago?

For those unfamiliar, Broadridge describes itself as a "Fintech grownup." That is to say that it is still an innovative company and is expanding into new industries. Unlike rivals, however, Broadridge has been in the game a long time - it started doing brokerage services as part of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) back in 1962. So it already has reputation, prestige, and well-established client relationships in its core businesses that have spanned the decades. ADP spun off the Broadridge business in 2007 as an already highly profitable and successful outfit. The success has continued. Broadridge has paid a rising dividend every year since then, and shares are up 508% since the spin-off.

The company has a lock on its core proxy services business, delivering vital - if mundane - documents to shareholders (both through mail and digitally). It also handles a lot of other brokerage back-office services, such as trade confirmations and dividend reinvestment programs. The company estimates that it reaches 75% of North American households with its services, and it helps oversee shareholder voting in 90 countries. This is a large, mission-critical business that throws off tons of cash and grows consistently, if at a modest rate organically.

I was reminded of my initial reasons for taking an interest in Broadridge stock when I read the latest from Ensemble Capital. They offered an updated take on the company, which they've been long for many years. Ensemble may not be especially well-known, but they own a lot of steady compounder stocks like this (they're also big holders of First American Financial (FAF) – another off-the-radar company I own) and have earned strong returns. Thus, it's nice to see them continuing to support Broadridge even as shares have advanced in recent years.

Here is the crux of Ensemble's pitch for Broadridge, though it's worth reading the whole write-up if you're interested as they add more nuance:

[T]he key driver of their long-term competitive advantages is that they provide a mission critical service to clients, but the cost of those services makes up a tiny part of their clients’ overall cost structures. Imagine you are an executive at a large broker and one of your managers suggests switching from Broadridge to a competitor for the service of delivering monthly statements and trade confirms. The first question you might ask is whether the change will make client happier. The answer is likely to be no. It is important to deliver statements and trade confirms and indeed it is a mission critical regulatory obligation. But investors are never going to pick a brokerage firm because they get monthly statements out more effectively. In fact, it isn’t even that clear what that would look like. It is just something that needs to get done without errors. There is no such thing as a premium statement delivery system. So as the executive at a large brokerage firm, you might wonder why the manager is even wasting your time bringing up the idea of switching. So you ask a simple questions: “If the new service provider was free, would it save us enough to make a difference?” The answer would be no. These costs are so small relative to the huge cost structure of a broker, that the savings would be rounding error for the overall business.

Ensemble goes on to explain how that due to these mechanics, Broadridge keeps 98% of its clients retained every year. When it's important that a product be delivered correctly and without issue, and it doesn't cost much to fulfill, it's hard for competition to go after your position.

The writer further explains how this success in existing fields such as proxy statements should pave the way for them to win in adjacent fields. For example, Broadridge is making a big push on software and services for wealth advisers and has already won key clients like UBS. If they are able to replicate the same structure they've achieved in the proxy business, the company will have many more great years ahead of it.

Attractive Capital Position

Broadridge is a classic capital-light business model – you don't need to put in much money to keep the proxy services humming – which ensures there is plenty of cash available for dividend hikes (it's an annual double-digit yield increaser) and buybacks in addition to M&A.

Data by YCharts

I'd also note that the company just raised $750 million in a senior note offering at an attractive 2.9% interest rate for a 10-year duration. Broadridge is an active acquirer, constantly bolting on more businesses to its core. Needless to say, a skilled M&A department can do a lot of good with nearly a billion dollars of additional firepower at such a low interest rate.

I'm of the view that Broadridge is undervalued compared to other rivals - particularly software consolidator shops like Roper (ROP) or Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) to say nothing of fintech plays like ADP because people view Broadridge as a lower-growth option. And that may be true just on the core proxy business. But something like Roper or Constellation doesn't tend to have explosive organic growth either; instead you have a robust cash-flow spinning core business attached to an M&A machine. In 2019 alone, Broadridge made a ton of acquisitions such as RPM Technologies for wealth advisers in Canada, Shadow Financial for derivatives and cryptocurrency, and Fi360 which brings in more data analytics for asset managers.

Why The Stock Is Still Below Its 2018 Peak

Broadridge shares were unusually discounted this time last year because 2018 had been an active year for proxy fights. As a result, Broadridge earned substantial non-standard revenue from servicing all that activity. 2019 was a more normal year, which led to a near-term earnings decline, and the market overreacted, sending BR stock down 25%. I got involved at that point, and the stock soon started to recover.

However, the rally stopped just short of the old 2018 highs, and shares found themselves again on the retreat following the most recent earnings report. That earnings report came up short for two reasons. For one, the company has a large agreement with IBM (IBM) related to setting up a private cloud, and experienced heavy costs related to that. Second, event-driven proxy activity came in much lower than usual.

Neither of these is ideal, by any means, but they don't seem like long-term deal-breakers. For the second quarter, for example, revenues grew 2%. Doesn't sound great. However, recurring revenues grew 5%, offset by losses in event-driven revenues and foreign exchange. Event-driven and FX tends to come and go, whereas recurring revenues flowing into a business with client retention rates in the high 90s are a very sticky thing indeed.

Overall, the company slightly lowered guidance, mainly for earnings. However, as long as revenues and sales remain on track, it's hard for me to get too bothered about the quarter:

Source

And let's take a look at the long-term chart:

Data by YCharts

Clearly, the 2019 dip under $100/share was a great entry. The stock had gotten ahead of itself in 2018 on that unusually profitable period tied to strong proxy activity. Following the steep pullback in 2019, the stock is now consolidating within striking range of the old 2018 high despite the momentarily weak operating results. Once that breaks, it should be a clean technical move after that to $150 or higher.

I continue to stand by Broadridge as a favorable way to get 10-12% range returns going forward as its core business continues to churn out large piles of cash while the company grows into adjacent businesses via M&A. If some of those M&A moves hit – particularly with the company's move into wealth management services, upside could be significantly higher than that 10-12%/year range.

In any case, it's a nice baseline given that downside risk is pretty small – Broadridge's business was barely affected even in the Great Financial Crisis (earnings dropped only 5% and immediately recovered thereafter).

The stock could drop due to further PE compression in the short term, but as long as earnings keep growing around 10%/year compounded long term, the stock price will be a lot higher than it is now within a few years. And on the other hand, the valuation multiple could expand significantly. Keep in mind, Broadridge traded up to $140 on $4 a share of earnings in 2018. So the stock could go significantly higher than that as Broadridge's earnings are forecast to top $5 a share in 2021.

