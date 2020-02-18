Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - February 16, 2020

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI)

Pattern Energy Group makes a rare appearance into the largest movers this week. The stock which started the week $0.08 higher than the current offer price began to drift upwards but really took off on Thursday. The stock eventually closed the week up $0.75 at $27.58. This is $0.83 above the $26.75 offer price from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. There is also a dividend of $0.422 payable quarterly. This five day winning streak was also accompanied by a surge in daily traded volume.

The only official news during the week was the consecutive SC 13G filings made on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday by Vanguard, Signature Global Asset Management and Nomura. These filings disclosed holdings of 9.55%, 0.04% and 7.78% respectively. Signature Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Investments, a Canadian fund manager. It appears that following these announcements, arbitrageurs are suggesting a higher bid is a possibility. We shall conduct further investigations into this issue. In the meantime, we have no position and no immediate intention of initiating one.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin surged ahead yet again building on last week's gains. During the week there was a slew of SC 13G filings from firms such as American Century, Vanguard, Dimensional Fund Advisors and T. Rowe Price. It appears this increase in stock buying activity has emboldened the arbs. The pressure will be mounting on management to provide sufficient reason as to why they are pursuing a just say no defense especially as official results are set to be announced on February 25. The stock closed up for the week by $0.86 at $35.21 against an offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital. A rise of 2.50% which leaves the simple spread at 13.60%.

This attitude of management continues to play well into our strategy. During the past week we have continued trading the stock back and forth. This is known as our active arbitrage strategy. The volatility caused by an increasing presence of investors looking for the board to make a deal, contrasted with their response makes this an ideal time to profit from the indecision. We shall continue this strategy for the foreseeable future.

Fitbit (FIT)

Fitbit followed an almost metronomic decline throughout the week to finish down by $0.22 at $6.42 against Google's proposed takeover at $7.35 per share. A fall of 3.31% leaving the simple spread at 14.49%. This is despite Prem Watsa, the Canadian investor taking a stake as announced on Thursday. Fitbit is due to announce earnings after market close on Thursday, February 20.

We have written extensively on FIT in the past and have stated that should the stock return to the $6.50 level we would look to initiate a small position. This we have now done. We suspect the deal may take longer to close than originally expected, but we are prepared for that risk when buying the stock at this level.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader market continued its climb this week as earnings season draws to a close. This broadly successful results period has given the market a sense of cautious optimism in light on the coronavirus out break. Traders are now bracing themselves for details as to the extent of the disruption on the Chinese economy. With no significant domestic news to speak of, the markets took the excuse of increased earnings to move into fresh all time highs. By the close on Friday, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up an additional 1.61% for the week to build on last week's gain of 3.26%

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) showed a rebound this week following last week's capitulation. The largest drop seen for a number of months was followed this week by reasonable return into the black. The MNA had moved sharply higher on Tuesday only to see those gains almost immediately erased. At the end of the week, the MNA was showing a gain of 0.21%. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 14 advances against 4 declines this week with 2 non-movers. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads maintains its full complement of deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com rose by 0.21% and the dispersion of returns was a 1.20%. This is comfortably below the levels experienced by both the 3-month medium term and long-term averages. The positive performance of the portfolio was attributed to the improvement in PEGI and supported by RRGB as despite the fall in FIT as described above.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 3.26%. This is marginally lower than last week reflecting the individual rises discussed previously. For the coming week, the T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. Investable deals continue to be elusive. New announcements other than the Forescout (FSCT) deal have become a rarity once again. Although deals in illiquid stocks have been announced, the difficulties most traders have in trading these stocks renders them ineligible for our coverage.

We adopt a more cautious approach to the profitability of cash only merger arbitrage. Spreads have narrowed again this week (marginally) because of the movements in the spreads listed above. However, this profitability was reliant on a spread which was already trading at a premium (although a dividend is payable). A deal which some market commentators has suggested a higher bid would not be forthcoming. Although the Anixter deal has provided a number of bid increases, we once again caution traders in chasing stocks above the offer price on little deal news.

