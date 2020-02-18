Kellogg: Let It Come Down If You Want To Buy

Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at team BAD BEAT Investing

Kellogg (K) is a stock we last got behind under $60 back in 2018. We did some buying. Shares however fell back even further in 2019, into the low $50's. Shares have since recovered to nearly $70. So, what now? Here we have a situation where shares are at $67 and we are at a crossroads. Shares are up nearly 30% from the lows in 2019. That is a great return for those who got near the bottom, and double digit gain for anyone who got in under $60, excluding any dividends. Right now we are pretty neutral-to-mildly bullish on the stock. On one side we still have value, but risk is higher at these levels with a lower dividend yield. That said, the company had a strong Q4. The dividend continues to be hiked. There has also been some insider buying. However, the outlook for profit going forward was well below consensus. So what do we do? In this column, we will discuss recent performance of the name, comment on our thoughts regarding Kellogg's present valuation, and offer our 2020 projections. We still believe Kellogg is a stellar long-term hold for a dividend growth investor, though waiting for another pullback is ideal before adding.

Dividend growth

We believe that Kellogg is a stock that you want to consider when the yield is high, ideally around 3.5% or higher. The higher the yield the more downside protection you have, generally, and the better you will be paid to wait for any kind of turnaround. The reason we like this name in a long-term account is that it is a dividend growth name. We love that the dividend continues to grow:

As you can see, the dividend has been raised year-after-year. We call that "winning." Clearly, Kellogg is a dividend growth machine.

At an annualized dividend of $2.28, the current yield on the stock is 3.4% based on the current share price of $67. That is still attractive for any dividend investor, though a pullback would be preferred for new entry. Let's check in on performance.

Top line down due to divestitures

To be clear, the Q4 earnings were definitely superior to what we expected. The company reported a top line that surpassed our estimates, but fell year-over-year:

We want to be very clear. Sales fell because of divestitures, namely the Keebler brand. Here in Q4, sales came in at $3.22 billion. This surpassed our estimates by $100 million. We were slightly more conservative in our estimates versus the Street consensus, which the company surpassed by $40 million. The larger story is that as reported, revenues are down 3% from last year, but better than most were expecting.

Of course, in the quarter sales were hit by divestitures which accounted for a 6% reduction. But on an organic basis, net sales actually increased by 3%. However, cost savings and productivity initiatives helped boost profit margins, and really helped earnings per share.

Earnings hold up well

Despite divestitures, operating profit was up 11% from last year. Given cost controls and despite lower revenues, we were pleased to see earnings per share hold firm. They came in at $0.91 on an adjusted basis, beating our estimates by $0.06:

Earnings surpassed our expectations thanks to the better than expected top line, and margins which held up well. The earnings were also above the Street consensus, but we think the best news here is that adjusted earnings per share were flat from last year when everyone was expecting declines.

Valuation in question

When the company was struggling in 2017-2018, the stock had seen premium valuations in excess of 50 times trailing earnings assigned to the name. Investors paid up for the expected dividend growth and eventual turn around. We should also point out that the per share earnings are up in part to big share repurchases over the years.

Now, here is where things matter. It is not so much trailing earnings that matter, but it is the forward valuation. Based on our current expectation for adjusted earnings per share being as high as $4.00 in 2020, the forward earnings multiple is 16.8. This is acceptable in our opinion given that EPS is going to be flat, and that means investors are comfortable paying for future growth as well as the growing dividend. Some may question the valuation based on 2020 expectations, but we think it is about fair. On top of that, we see the dividend as safe.

Dividends and cash position

We showed that the dividend continues to grow year-after-year. We also think that this dividend growth looks set to continue in the years ahead. To ensure that the dividend can continue to be paid, we have to ensure there are sufficient cash flows, which helps ensure the payout ratio is reasonable. Generally speaking, we consider a dividend payout ratio less than 80% as implying the dividend is more than secure, and even more secure at 70%. To see what the payout ratio looks like, we can look to cash flows, relative to the dividends paid. Kellogg has seen its payout ratio rise of late. Although cash from activities should be around $1.0 billion this year, we need to keep an eye on this relative to dividend payments of about $770-$780 million.

As far as cash goes, depending on the quarter there is positive cash added to the balance, or some cash burn. After the present quarter, the company had $397 million in cash on hand, and $17.6 billion in current assets. Debt is reasonable, with long-term debt at $7.1 billion. We believe this is manageable. The downside? 2020 projections were below what most were looking for.

2020 projections

As we consider the company's performance moving forward, we are optimistic, but 2020 looks like we will see contraction. Our projections consider the impact of divestitures, the trajectory of key metrics, and currency issues. For 2020, we continue to expect top-line growth on an organic basis. On a currency neutral basis we are targeting sales that will be 0% to 2%. We expect organic sales growth of course. We expected 2020 earnings per share could remain flat to within 1%. We were looking for $3.95-$4.05 on a currency neutral basis. However, the company guided EPS down to $3.84 to 3.88. However, keep in mind this might not exactly be like-for-like without divestitures. But, this is still 17.4 FWD EPS. Fair value, we think.

Our take here

If you are holding for the long term, wait for the name to approach a 3.5%-4.0% yield again. This would be $58-$63 as a target to add-on. In the present market environment, having some dividend stocks on your shopping list is a wise idea. Dividend growth, with a chance for share appreciation long term, are the types of stocks we should look to invest in.

