Tesla: Bullish Stock Action

Even after a huge run action like this gives us confirmation that the stock can still go higher.

Tesla had what should have been taken as "bad" news but held up well.

The trading art of watching action gives important clues of an underlying trend.

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has been on fire, no doubt. It's up huge and many are calling it a bubble. Not us. As you know I've been bullish based on a big upside earnings story. But the stock action over the last week has me more bullish near term. Let's discuss.

Bad News + Good Action = Bullish

The art of watching "action" is a hint of an underlying trend. When you have bad news and the stock goes up anyway it's a sign that the stock can keep going. It lets you know that buyers are looking through short-term news with something bigger further out.

Stock Action A Champ In The Face Of Bad News

On Wednesday Feb. 12 Tesla recalled 15,000 Model Xs. A recall is usually a stock hit to any auto company. The stock swallowed it up without a problem.

You would think after a huge run and shorts wiped out there could have been someone out there trying to knock the stock back down. Nope.

On Thursday Feb. 13 Tesla announced a big $2B stock offering. Those extra shares dilute the current shareholder earnings. Those lower EPS estimates also should have drilled the stock. Nope, it bounced back.

I've seen many high flyers announce a dilutive stock offering only to see the stock get hit that day 5-10%. Sure good news or a good roadshow can support the shares. But this stock didn't stay down very long at all.

On Feb. 13, later that evening the offering was priced at $767, which was below the close of $803. That too should have caused the stock to at least open at around $767.

This should be simple. Pricing a stock below the close should get the shares lower, right? Not really. The stock opened near its low of the day the following day at around $787 only to rise pretty quickly back to its previous closing price of around $800. It didn't even trade at the lower offering price.

Tesla's stock went through a lot of bad last week.

This Is Bigger Than Short Covering Or Euphoria

As you know we've been calling for "Big Upside" since November and have had bullish calls sprinkled over the last year or two with price targets about where the stock is now.

Our target is now much higher than the current levels driven by where we think earnings can go this year and next year.

Most of our calls are based on earnings targets. I don't care about hype. Hype works for short periods of time. Stock markets and stock valuations get tabulated based on the earnings progression potential they offer.

This Tesla earnings ramp is driven by a huge volume ramp that the company just guided. That's why the stock is launching.

This is what their guide implies.

2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 Q4A Q1E Q2E Q3E Q4E Q1E Q2E Q3E Q4E Total Vehicles Produced 112095 114958 159958 222958 237958 256158 266158 287358 287358 YOY Growth 26% 49% 68% 130% 112% 123% 66% 29% 21%

Source: Elazar Advisors Model With Data Pulled From Tesla Earnings Reports

We have a more detailed model that breaks out the various lines, S and X, 3, Y, China, etc. But adding it up, the above grid shows you where the company's guide leads us. This is what we think is driving big hedge fund and institutional money to keep buying the stock.

In the company's last earnings release they said,

"After such expansions are done by mid-2020, installed combined Model 3 and Model Y capacity should reach 500,000 units per year."

If you start to model a 500,000 unit run rate of Model 3 and Y by mid-year you start getting a huge ramp in units and revenues. ASPs are staying flat so the unit ramp drives a similar revenue ramp.

When we started modeling this latest guide our earnings went nuts (See full model: paywall).

And based on Tesla's comments you have conviction that their acceleration in production is real. Here's what they said on last earnings which is so key to understanding why the production, earnings and stock price are accelerating:

"With respect to capacity expansion, we've greatly learned from the development and launch of Model 3 in Fremont and Reno. As a result, we've been able to bring new production capacity on board faster and with less cost. This is evidenced by the launch of Model 3 in Shanghai, as well as Model Y in Fremont, programs that were both launched in under one year.

And they plan on levering that revenue jump with costs rising at a slower rate. That drives EPS leverage. Here's what they said on that:

"And so I think we as a company are now at the point where we've learned a lot on cost efficiency as I've just mentioned and we've unwound a number of the processes that were not in the right place including automating the things that need to be automated. And we'll continue on that journey. But I think we're at a point now where OpEx will start to tick up at least if you look annually from 2019 to 2020 to support our international footprint and then the growth of the company. It - our job is to grow that significantly slower than the pace of growth of revenue to improve the operating leverage, which we're very, very focused on."

They are telling you to get ready for an earnings jump.

I'm pretty sure that most buysiders, hedge funds and large institutions did similar math and went "uh-oh we're under invested." Since they all did it in unison the stock took off.

But that probably left many buyers without their desired full positions. That's what happens when stocks only go up. Buyers don't get filled.

Tesla knew that and took advantage of that with a sizable offering. Still large funds, I'm guessing, are not filled.

This Is Not Short Covering

Source

Remember some of the shares short are likely from hedging convertible bonds.

But versus the daily volume, Tesla's short interest was never that high. When you see "Days To Cover" at 10 or more those are typically big positions and a lot of fun to get on the long side if there's a fundamental reason.

When Days To Cover stands at 2-4X that means that it would take shorts 2-4 days to cover if they were all the volume. If they were 20% of the volume maybe they take 10-20 days to cover. That's if everybody covered.

2-4X Days To Cover is not extreme for a stock.

It's not a huge number relative to other short covering stories.

The real buying, as I mentioned above, is likely from large funds with much bigger earnings numbers than the Street's $8.00 for 2020 and $15.00 for 2021.

Going through the math of Tesla's production targets (as we mentioned above) gets us much higher than the Street's numbers (Full model: paywall). That's what's driving large funds to keep buying despite all the "bad" news this week. It's not short covering getting the shares up. It's not taxi drivers. It's likely real fund buying.

Conclusion

Even though Tesla's stock didn't launch last week, it was still a very bullish week when comparing it to the news. There was plenty of "bad news" events that could have easily knocked the stock down. But "good action" led by large fund buying kept the stock up. I believe this is real buying. Bad news + good action = bullish. A huge earnings ramp is not euphoria, it's not Bitcoin, it's simple fundamental analysis.

I recommend you build your own simple spreadsheet earnings model and see for yourself the EPS potential here. Or check out our model.

