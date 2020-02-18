Regions Financial: A Gem Among Regionals

Dividend investors looking for a bank in the most dynamic area of the country should consider initiating a position in RF.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

In a recent article I wrote, in one of the comments, fellow Seeking Alpha member CPA022784, brought Regions Financial (RF) to my attention. After taking an in-depth look at the stock, I felt like I had to share my thoughts with all of you here on Seeking Alpha. RF is currently trading at $16.32 and yields 3.80%.

Source: Open Domain

I believe that dividend investors should consider initiating a position in RF. I have been initiating starter positions in banks which I believe have good potential for income-driven investors like myself.

I recently initiated a position in Citizens Financial (CFG) and shared my analysis here. In the current low-rate environment, many investors have turned away from banks. I believe this is a mistake. The first reason is that some, like RF, have been growing revenues and earnings, and have stellar dividend policies. The second is that the sectors which people turn their noses up on, usually have interesting opportunities.

I believe this is the case with RF. My MAD Scores gives RF a Dividend Strength score of 95 and a Stock Strength score of 60.

Source: mad-dividends.com

For in-depth analysis of the micro factors concerning RF, I’d suggest the two other most recent SA articles on the stock:

Stephen Simpson’s recent article, which dives into RF’s last quarterly results, and highlights that while the last quarter was okay, it was “pretty uninspiring on the whole.”

Regents Research’s article, which does a great job highlighting RF’s unusually strong pricing power on its interest-bearing deposits, as well as explaining why management expects margins to expand: astute hedging & retiring unsecured funding.

Both are great reads, and were important in my assessment of RF. It is worth noting that their approach differs from mine in a few ways. First, mine is meant in providing dividend investors with a clear picture of the dividend income and growth they can expect from RF. Next, I have a much more quant-leaning approach, which relies on the MAD Scores which I calculate for over 4,000 companies on a daily basis. Don’t feel pity for me, I’m not stuck in a room crunching numbers. I have algorithms which do all of these automatically for me.

With that being said, as is customary, I will first walk through RF’s dividend profile before analyzing the three factors (value, momentum and quality) which comprise my Stock Strength score.

Dividend Strength

I like strong dividend stocks. My Dividend Strength score assesses the attraction of a company’s dividend policy. It considers the dividend yield, the history of dividend growth, the longevity of the dividend, the growth in operating metrics as well as payout ratios and their historical variance.

The dividend strength score's goal is to encapsulate two dynamics – dividend safety and dividend potential - into one metric, which wasn’t an easy task.

Dividend safety measures the company’s ability to continue paying its dividend for the foreseeable future, while dividend potential considers the combination of the current yield and the potential for future dividend growth.

Dividend Safety

Regions Financial has an earnings payout ratio of 38%. This makes RF's payout ratio lower than 53% of dividend stocks.

RF pays 18% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is a lower payout than 66% of dividend stocks.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends $0.2200 $0.2600 $0.3000 $0.4100 $0.5750 Net Income $0.69 $0.85 $0.96 $1.44 $1.50 Payout Ratio 32% 31% 32% 29% 39% Cash From Operations $1.61 $0.48 $1.82 $1.44 $3.11 Payout Ratio 14% 54% 17% 29% 19%

Source: mad-dividends.com

RF’s payout ratios are low, especially for a stock yielding 3.8%. As you can see above, while the dividend per share has grown by 160% over the past 5 years, net income has increased 117%. While there has been some expansion in the payout ratios, the company still has a lot of room to go before not being able to pay its dividend.

This is reassuring, as it suggests that RF’s dividend is safe. Like many banks, the dividend was cut big time in 2009. RF reduced its dividend by 97%, paying only a symbolic $0.01 per quarter all the way until 2013, when it started increasing the dividend again.

Since then, management has consistently increased the dividend, once per year with no exceptions. This puts the dividend hike streak at 7 years. While the dividend is far from recovering to pre-GFC levels, management has shown commitment to rebuilding trust with income investors, by increasing the dividend every year.

I believe that RF’s dividend is safe, and has more room to grow.

Dividend Potential

Regions Financial has a dividend yield of 3.80% which is higher than 73% of dividend stocks.

Source: mad-dividends.com

When looking at the historical yield chart, I see my favorite sort of chart: the price has increased over the past 10 years, but the dividend has increased far more. As a consequence, we have a stock which has delivered both capital gains and massive dividend growth to shareholders.

And this is exactly what we see when looking at the growth in dividends. During the past 5 years, the company has averaged a CAGR of 25%. Last year, the dividend was increased by 11%, which is significantly lower.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This is quite usual, after 5-7 years of ramp-up in the dividend, because of higher nominal amounts, we expect lower dividend growth. Nonetheless, I believe the company will continue to grow the quarterly dividend at around $0.015 to $0.02 per share for the next 4-5 years, which would imply a CAGR of 8% to 10% over the next 10 years. This level of dividend growth potential is somewhat above what I’d expect from a stock with a 3.8% yield.

The company has enough room to increase its payout ratio, it is located in the most dynamic geography for banks in the US, and as we will see below, is buying back shares by the bucket, which will also allows for more dividend increases.

Dividend Summary

RF has a dividend strength score of 95/100. The good payout ratios and stellar dividend growth combined with a mid-high yield make RF a top dividend candidate. Like all banks, trust from the dividend growth community is still being recovered, even a decade after the GFC. However, even in a recession, I don’t believe any sector-crippling events would occur within the same order of magnitude as the last financial crisis. RF is a great choice for dividend investors.

Stock Strength

But what about the stock’s potential for capital appreciation? As much as I love buying stocks with great dividend policies, I’m also concerned with protecting my capital. As such, I turn towards factors which have proven to be closely linked to performance, time and time again: value, momentum and quality. If I can buy top dividend stocks which have high quality fundamentals, are undervalued and have good momentum, I know I’ll probably do okay.

Value

RF has a P/E of 10.88x

P/CFO of 5.24x

Dividend yield of 3.80%

Buyback yield of 9.06%

Shareholder yield of 12.86%.

According to these values, RF is more undervalued than 94% of stocks, which is very interesting. RF has a lower PE than most of its peers. The stock also trades below book value (0.98x).

Source: mad-dividends.com

This relative undervaluation has persisted for a while, as you can see in the chart above. RF has averaged a PE of 10 for the past 5 years, while the sector median and regional peers trade more around 13x earnings.

A rerating to the sector median multiple would suggest a price of at least $19.

But RF’s valuation gets better. The stock has a breathtaking 12.8% shareholder yield. During the past year, 9% of the stock’s shares were retired. This repurchasing of shares alone meant the dividend increases cost the company nothing. The company still has shares to repurchase in its current buyback program, which I expect will be once again renewed.

RF therefore looks at least 15% undervalued, but with the high amount of buybacks and normal EPS growth, the stock could be worth $21, or 30% more than the current price.

Value Score: 94/100

Momentum

Regions Financial trades at $16.32 and is down -3.32% these last 3 months, despite being up 11.25% these last 6 months and 5.70% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 51% of stocks, which is to say, the stock hasn’t really trended in either direction.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The stock has been trading between $13.5 and $17.5 for the past year, but hasn’t shown any real momentum. The stock is currently stuck between its 20 and 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA. Bar any news that pushes the sector higher or lower as a group, I believe RF will continue to trade in a tight $1 range between now and first quarter results.

This isn’t a showstopper, as my first motivation to use momentum in my analysis, is to avoid the worst 30% of stocks, which have historically continued to underperform.

Momentum score: 51/100

Quality

RF has a gearing ratio of 6.7, which is in line with the sector. The company’s liabilities have increased by 2% over the course of the last 12 months, a lower amount than the sector median. The company’s operating cash flow can cover 2.8% of liabilities. It has a return on equity of 9.6%, slightly higher than the sector median. This makes RF’s quality better than 25% of stocks. Like I always mention, our quality score isn’t the best measure for certain sectors, like utilities or financials, where the metrics don’t really paint the whole picture. In this case, it makes more sense to compare the metrics to the firm’s sector, and in this case, nothing out of the ordinary pops up for RF. It seems like it has decent quality.

Quality Score: 25/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 60/100 which is encouraging. RF is undervalued, yet lacks clear support from investors to close the valuation gap. The stock is buying back bucket-loads of shares, which should at some point materialize into value for investors. In the meantime, it makes the dividend more affordable, and allows further increases without hindering the payout ratios.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 95 and a stock strength of 60, Regions Financial is another great choice for dividend investors. I’m gradually initiating starter positions in different banks which I find attractive, and will be initiating a position in RF. The lack of momentum has created an enticing opportunity to own a high-quality regional at a great price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CFG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I intend to initiate a position in RF over the next 72-96 hours.