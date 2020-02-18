JPY/USD Set To Fall Further

The Japanese yen is falling significantly as a result of weak economic growth and the impact of the coronavirus.

At the end of January, I made the assertion that the JPY/USD could see a significant rise in the coming month.

My reason for making this argument was that growth rates in Japan were steadily increasing and the Bank of Japan could raise rates going forward should growth accelerate - a general acceptance is growing that negative rates can only do so much in reaching growth and inflation targets.

However, we see that the JPY/USD has taken a significant dip in February:

Source: investing.com

Moreover, what is quite surprising is that even in light of the coronavirus crisis - which is inherently a "risk-off" event that has markets retreating, the Japanese yen is not appreciating - there does not appear to be demand for the currency as a safe haven, which might otherwise have been expected at this time.

Instead, we see that gold futures have been seeing a significant rise in February:

Source: investing.com

Of course, it is important to bear in mind that the coronavirus crisis will inevitably have a big impact on Japan. With travel restrictions having been implemented as a result of the crisis, Japan's highly export-oriented economy could be set to contract. In particular, with Chinese factories being shut down indefinitely as a result of the crisis, disruptions to supply chain processes could cause significant harm to Japan's automobile industry - which is significantly dependent on outsourcing production to China.

Even domestic factories are not immune, with Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) being the first to cease auto production at its Fukuoka-Prefecture plant due to unavailability of parts shortages from China.

This will understandably have a negative impact on the Japanese yen, as it means that a decrease in exports will also mean a decrease in demand for the yen.

Aside from the coronavirus crisis, my original assertion regarding Japan's economic trajectory may have been too optimistic. Even before the onset of the coronavirus crisis, a big drop in consumer spending as a result of sales tax hikes in Japan resulted in an estimated 3.8 percent contraction - which, if it materializes would mark the biggest contraction for the country since Q2 2014.

Even if the Bank of Japan does not lower rates any further, it would be extremely difficult to make the case for a rate hike when taking such a contraction into account. The impact of the coronavirus means that the annualized contraction could be even more than anticipated.

Let's take a look at some key economic metrics in more detail.

We can see that retail sales in Japan took a staggering 14.2% decline in October of last year:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Meanwhile, exports in December 2019 had fallen 6.3 percent from the previous year, which marked the thirteenth month in a row that overseas sales had fallen:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Meanwhile, household debt to GDP in Japan is climbing ever higher:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

In this regard, Japan is being hit by the proverbial "double-whammy" of low domestic consumption and low exports. Usually, the latter would balance out the former, but this is not the case at this time.

From this standpoint, there is no case to be made for any upside in the yen at this time. The currency is not being regarded as a safe haven by the markets, and lower exports and domestic consumption is resulting in reduced yen demand. For these reasons, I expect that the JPY/USD is set to decline further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.