Sprott: AUM Growth Now Confirmed, I Expect Earnings And The Stock Price To Catch Up

Sprott is well positioned if or when we see a higher gold price.

Sprott still offers one of the most attractive dividend yields in the industry at 3.9%.

Assets under management has grown by 39% since Q2 2019, which has yet to be reflected in the stock price.

Investment Thesis

I wrote an article on Sprott (OTCPK:SPOXF) about 6 months ago indicating assets under management and consequently adjusted base EBITDA will grow by more than 50% over the coming year.

When Sprott announced the completion of the Tocqueville Gold Strategies acquisition in January of 2020, assets under management were up significantly which can be seen in the below chart.

Figure 1 - Source: Quarterly Reports & Press Release

Despite this growth, the interest in the stock has been relatively limited, which I expect to change when earnings increase.

Data by YCharts

Figure 2 - Source: YCharts

Growth in Earnings

The below chart illustrates contribution to adjusted base EBITDA during the last financial quarter when the total was C$10.0M. The chart does not include corporate and others which were negative.

Figure 3 - Source: Q3 2019 Financial Report

I use adjusted base EBITDA for consistency over quarters. Sprott has balance sheet investments which can convolute net income changes over time.

The AUM announcement of C$14.8B in January will likely boost adjusted base EBITDA to around C$14M, but that will be reflected in the Q1 report first as the acquisition was completed in January.

The exchange listed products segment presently stands at record assets under management due to positive metal prices but also some inflows. I base that on the fact that the Net Asset Values which are available on Sprott's homepage have grown by more than the price of the exchange listed products since Q3 2019 on a net basis.

Figure 4 - Source: Quarterly Reports & Sprott.com

Given the committed capital, the lending funds will likely continue to grow going forward. So, without further price appreciation in metal prices, I estimate adjusted base EBITDA will be around C$15M in Q2.

Higher Metal Prices

We have seen the gold price reach all-time highs in many currencies recently or close to it.

Data by YCharts

Figure 5 - Source: YCharts

The gold price has also reached an all-time high in world currency units as can be seen below.

Figure 6 - Source: TradingView

I am seeing more interest in gold over the last few months compared to what we have seen over the last few years. A higher gold price is not required Sprott to do well, but it is worth considering what would happen to Sprott in that scenario.

The Exchange Listed Products segment has an EBITDA margin of 76% when considering the first 9 months of 2019, the pre-tax profit margin was 65%. While the revenue growth from higher metal prices directly might not be that drastic in the segment, we are likely to see further inflows to boost revenues.

For the Lending segment, higher metal prices would likely be positive as equity financing would become easier and complement the lending funds. The company has earlier said the capital is committed but deployment is delayed due to pending equity financing.

The delta to gold for the Managed Equities segment would historically have been more difficult to estimate based on the various assets, but with C$2.5B AUM added from the acquisition of Tocqueville Gold Strategies. The delta would likely be well above 1 given the portion invested in precious metals mining and the leveraged exposure the industry often has to the price of gold.

Gold has advanced about 4% over the last 6 months, but the overall mining sector has so far not fully bought into the price increase with a weaker performance. Gold mining stocks often has a leveraged exposure to the price of gold but has recently not even kept up with the price of gold. If we see the price of gold breaking out, I expect the delta to gold for precious metals mining companies to be higher than normal, at least in the short term.

Data by YCharts

Figure 6 - Source: YCharts

The Brokerage segment is more difficult to estimate, given the somewhat uneven activity. Higher metal prices lead to more deals and equity financing which would likely be positive for the segment. I would add that the margin on the segment is not very attractive. However, it is of strategic importance as it complements Sprott's other segments.

Conclusion

I estimate that flat metal prices would lead adjusted base EBITDA to grow to C$15M per quarter by Q2 this year. Once that is realized by the market, the stock would likely do well.

If we see a higher gold price, earnings will continue to climb. I don't think C$20M per quarter in adjusted base EBITDA requires an all-time high for gold in dollars. A gold price in the area of $1,700 to $1,750 could be sufficient. How silver behaves in that scenario will naturally impact the result significantly as well. In what time frame that can be achieved is less certain.

Sprott is so far very underappreciated by the market, which I think will change as we see higher earnings going forward. While we see the market celebrating Barrick increasing its dividend, the forward dividend yield for Barrick is only 1.4% while Sprott offers a 3.9% dividend yield.

A decrease in the dividend is likely the biggest short-term risk for an investment is Sprott. The pay-out ratio is high, but the company has plenty of cash and was able to maintain this dividend when earnings were significantly lower. So, I view the probability of a dividend cut as very low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPOXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.