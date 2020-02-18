Sherwin-Williams Needs To Pull Back

Source

Many of us are familiar with the Sherwin-Williams (SHW) brand. The company, founded in 1866, has built a long reputation of quality products for the homeowner and others looking to complete projects with its products. Over the years, the stock has performed quite well. In fact, if you were a shareholder for the last 20 years, you would have seen over a 10,000% return on your original investment. Not bad at all. However, since we can't go back and can only look to the future, we must decide at what price shares are worth buying. While I am a fan of dividend aristocrats and believe they deserve a premium, there is only so much premium I assign to them before finding them too expensive. With the growth in revenue barely present, I find a market multiple to be more appropriate for the stock.

Performance

Sherwin-Williams has performed quite well over the past few years. Benefiting from the DIY homeowner and the fix and flip projects that have stormed the nation, consumers have found more things to paint than ever. However, in the past few quarters the company has missed on earnings estimates despite revising guidance downward. Recently the company reported earnings that once again missed expectations.

Going back the last 2 years we can see it's missed in totality more than it has beat.

Not everything can be judged by headlines, so let's take a deeper look into what happened during the quarter.

Sales rose about 4.8% for the quarter, helped by paint sales volume. There was a currency headwind that reduced results of reported revenue by 1.1% for the performance coatings division. Revenue growth appears to have returned to a more moderate pace now that the company has lapsed its results from the purchase of Valspar. With full year sales coming in only 2.1% higher than the year before.

Going forward, the company continues to expect low to mid-digit sales growth, which appears to not take into account currency headwinds. Presumably the company can lap these headwinds and they can become tailwinds in the future if currency rates reverse or even maintain at current levels. These headwinds are making a noticeable impact by a few percent in every operating segment of the company. So it should be noted the company is actually growing at a low single digit pace.

For the full year 2020, the company expects net sales to increase 2% to 4% over 2019. The company expects to earn in the range of $19.91 to $20.71 per share for 2020 compared to $16.49 for 2019. Additionally, approximately $2.79 per share is impacting the earnings estimates due to acquisition related costs. This leaves shares currently trading around $585 at a multiple of around 25x earnings. Accounting for adjusted items, the company earned $21.12 for 2019, so if the company can grow earnings to an adjusted $23 or so per share, then it is producing around 5% earnings growth.

This guidance is presuming a continued strong economy. What is worrisome to me is that the company is reporting rather anemic growth at a time when it should be benefiting from strong employment and aging homes. With a lack of new supply on the market, many first time home buyers are buying "fixer uppers". This in combination with low rates has kept the housing market somewhat afloat and strong which also leads to DIY projects. Yet these divisions are not experiencing any significant expansion. Should a recession happen, the company could notice a large decline in revenues. This is part of the reason I am wary with shares trading at current levels being an attractive buy.

On a positive note, the company operates on a global scale.

This should help reduce risk as it benefits from a diversified revenue stream not only geographically but by segment too. While the company is best known for its paints used at home, it actually has other divisions as well.

As of the last reported figures, about 45% of revenue comes from outside of the Americas.

Additionally, only 16% of revenue is driven by consumer brands and 29% from performance coatings. This help along with OEM coatings and architectural coatings gives the company a well diversified stream of revenue.

The continued strength in all divisions is important to the growth picture for the company. Negative performance in one division can quickly lead to negative results for the company as a whole as growth in each is not huge but attractively incremental.

Despite being the largest player in the market by size for coatings, there is still a massive amount of market share for SHW to win.

The company can continue to grow its sales as it is far from full market penetration. However, future large acquisitions will be limited as there are only so many ways in which the company can squeeze through the approval process having such large share in specific categories. That being said, the company will have to focus on gaining share through traditional methods alongside perhaps smaller acquisitions.

The company is continuing to benefit from growing square footage which leads to increased demand for gallons of paint of course.

Largely, the company benefits from the maintenance needed not just the initial build itself.

Sherwin-Williams also highlights that there is strong demand for new household formations and that should help contribute to growth.

But the company is seeing an issue with the low supply leading to high home prices which may lead to a delay in purchases. Currently demand is outstripping supply, thus creating a price differential that is putting many first time home buyers out of the market.

If this trend continues, it will be very hard to have growth in line with historical standards as there would be a limited market to serve. Additionally, this may put more pressure on the other segments which are cyclical such as the coatings division for automotive and industrial use. The good news is that with builders having a hard time finding labor and keeping up with demand, the older homes become more desirable. And despite the increase in costs this has to the consumer, it creates a higher median age for the houses in existence. It also means home owners are more likely to do a renovation or buy a fixer upper as the value differential is greater.

Currently, the company expects to benefit in the coming quarters from the strong construction that went on commercially in the last few years. As painting is one of the last steps to take place, the benefits from strong construction growth are not immediately recognized.

The current drop in oil prices may also help put further pressure on its industrial coatings division. Many of its customers have been increasing capital expenditures after years of decline, however, maintenance can only be neglected for so long. With the drop in commodity prices, there could be a reduction in spending once again. This may affect growth and guidance going forward.

The already reduced spend may speed up and further weaken results. It is up to Sherwin-Williams, which is facing input cost increases from wages, to still make the coatings and important element of purchases for the oil companies. Just something to watch in the upcoming quarters for investors as the sudden drop was unexpected by many of the oil producers.

On the bright side, the company continues to grow earnings at an attractive clip. With acquisitions being the main contributor of growth, it is nice to see the company be successful in integration and synergies related to them.

As long as the company continues its successful history of integration, the Valspar acquisition would prove to be a worthwhile investment, solidifying Sherwin-Williams as a market share leader. Obviously with every acquisition, especially one of such size, we must ensure debt levels are reasonable.

The company has well laddered maturities but has a significant portion of debt coming due in the next 5 years. Between 2020 and 2022 the company will need to have enough cash to pay down $4.3 billion worth of obligations. Luckily the company seems to be ahead of this problem and is reducing debt at a faster pace.

Source: 8K

There is $160 million in cash on hand versus the approximately $8 billion in long-term debt. However, the company does generate a significant amount of cash each year, $2.32 billion in operating cash was reported for 2019. This is obviously helpful, but we must reduce dividends out of the equation to see that there is about $414 million a year in dividends and growing due to the dividend history.

The 41st year of dividend increases will be coming in a matter of weeks and will be tough to follow last year as it was led by an astounding 31% increase.

This continued rise in dividends will cost the company more money and presuming a more subtle 10% raise, the company will be returning around $450 million in cash to shareholders.

The company also is reducing shares outstanding and repurchased 1,675,000 shares of its common stock in 2019. The company had remaining authorization to purchase 8.45 million shares of its common stock or about 9% of outstanding shares. While this is impressive, I prefer to see the company reducing debt at a time when shares are trading near highs. There is little to signal the company is fundamentally undervalued. A faster pace of debt reduction would not only improve free cash flow but would leave the company in a better position for the next recession. Watching how the company repurchases shares in the coming quarters will be important depending on how the economy performs and how the company can perform and save its cash for the coming years.

So as it stands, the company is performing okay, but it could certainly be doing better. Growth is not as fast paced as I would prefer for the levels shares currently trade at. That being said, there needs to be added value for the strong historical performance by management and the long-term dividend increase the company has performed. I still prefer to buy a quality company at a fair price or even a discount rather than what I believe to be a premium. So let us take a look at where valuation currently stands.

Valuation

Compared to its 5 year average, the company seems to be a bit overvalued.

The P/S, P/E, P/CF, forward P/E, and PEG ratio are all above where they have been within the last 5 years. This would typically be okay if we knew there was significant growth expected. However, it is probably more likely there will be further macroeconomic pressures that prevent the company from seeing significant growth. It is actually more likely we see a decline in sales and thus shares should be more reflective of such. This leads me to believe there could be significant downside risk if and when a recession arrives. If shares were to return to an average forward P/E, we would see a decline in the stock of about 20%. And if we want a 10% discount to the average forward P/E, shares would need to fall about 24% to $445 per share.

From what we can see below, SHW is far from being the best value.

PPG Industries (PPG) is also a dividend aristocrat and at this time offers a better forward P/E, yield, and P/S ratio. However, it should be noted the company has been facing pressure from rising commodity prices and a global slowdown in growth which SHW has yet to recognize. Thus, the importance of watching the results closely in the coming quarter.

Last, I always prefer to look at historical yield to see if a new investment would receive an above average yield.

The company has a current yield of less than 0.8% which is abnormally low. In general a yield of less than 1% is not attractive. Especially at a time when interest rates are probably not rising and a high yield can be found elsewhere. In fact, I have been able to get a 1.78% APY on a cash savings account myself from Wealthfront. The shares would be more compelling with an above average yield but even a return to historical levels from the past 24 years would give us a share price around 50% below current levels. Of course with the upcoming raise in the dividend to be expected, the yield will rise slightly, even if it rises to 1% which would be a massive dividend increase of 20%+, the shares would trade with a significantly lower yield than their average of 1.65%.

Conclusion

Sherwin-Williams has long been a steady performer. That being said, the current economic environment, while strong, is starting to see some headwinds. For this reason, I do not believe shares offer a compelling value near highs. Also, the relatively low yield compared to the rest of the market and other stocks in general which have faced a pullback makes the company less attractive for new investment capital at this time. Investors need to keep in mind the high debt load and low cash position. While the company has had experience with acquisitions in the past, this was a large one at the top of an economic cycle which we have seen cause significant pressure in recessions. With so many other investment options out there at this time, I am steering clear of Sherwin-Williams for now. I would become interested in the stock should it pull back another 25-30%. At that time I would revisit the current state of operations and make a well-informed decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.