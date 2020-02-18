Ibstock May Be Able To Build On The Foundations Of Brexit

Ibstock plc (OTC:IBJHF) may not be anyone's first choice as a prospective investment, as a British-based brick manufacturer. However, there are a number of factors that make this look like an attractive stock pick at this time.

Ibstock is the largest brick manufacturer operating in the United Kingdom, and in consequence, is one that has been a victim of Brexit uncertainty. Take a look at the revenue and net income figures for the past five years, and see what happens from 2016 onwards - the year that the Brexit referendum was held.

Year Revenue (£) Revenue ($) Net Income (£) Net Income ($) 2014 445.82 million 581.7 million 39.85 million 52.0 million 2015 358.33 million 467.54 million 93.97 million 122.61 million 2016 434.69 million 567.17 million 90.36 million 117.9 million 2017 362.59 million 473.1 million 73.55 million 95.97 million 2018 391.40 million 510.69 million 77.07 million 100.56 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Ibstock's investor relations page and from Seeking Alpha.

The drop in revenue and net income in 2017 can be attributed to construction activity slowing as the uncertainty bred by Brexit enveloped the U.K. economy. However, figures have been steadily improving from 2018, and the 2019 half-year results continue this trend of improvement, with £203.30 million ($265.26 million) in revenue and £67.99 million ($88.71 million) in net income reported.

The reason for this is that demand for housing remains high, and housing provision is one topic that every British political party will prioritize (no differently from political parties operating in the U.S. or elsewhere). Demand for bricks to construct such housing will consequently remain high, which benefits Ibstock's business.

Ibstock, Britain's largest brick manufacturer, will benefit from ongoing housing demand. Image provided by the Professional Housebuilder & Property Developer.

Indeed, demand for brick has in fact been outpacing supply in the U.K. to the extent that imports have come to make up a considerable portion of the bricks used for U.K. housing. However, importing bricks is not cheap, and has become less cheap with the sterling's fall in value since the Brexit referendum in June 2016. And as times become tougher, obtaining imported bricks will become tougher still.

This situation actually aids Ibstock, as a brick shortage enables it to charge higher prices for its bricks, which are sourced from their own clay quarries. The fact that Ibstock is able to ensure its own supply of bricks means it does not have to incur import costs, and can indeed keep costs down overall, as its operating margin (trailing twelve months) of 21.21% testifies.

Indeed, Ibstock's profitability has made it a decent holding for investors over the last few years, as return on equity (trailing twelve months) is 14.66, and the firm has been able to reward shareholders with three years of consecutively rising dividend payments, which looks set to continue in the short term with a payout ratio of 56.21% and free cash flow of £45.91 million ($59.9 million).

Long term, demand may shrink given the cyclical nature of the construction sector, but Ibstock is financially robust enough to withstand such cycles. Long-term debt of £93.71 million ($122.27 million) is offset by a net worth of £469.62 million ($612.75 million), and total current liabilities of £97.39 million ($127.07 million) is offset by total current assets of £163.08 million ($212.78 million), cash on hand worth £32.23 million ($42.05 million), and total accounts receivable of £64.05 million ($83.57 million). This makes the current 4.63% dividend seem secure for the foreseeable future.

Prospective investors should be aware that the Grey Market shares that trade on the over-the-counter markets are not sponsored by Ibstock, and consequently, it is best to invest directly on the London Stock Exchange, where the stock trades under the ticker IBST. Currently, Ibstock trades at a price of £3.18 ($4.15) per share with a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and, as stated, a dividend yield of 4.63%. Price-to-sales aside, the stock appears to be trading at a discount to the mining sub-sector (excluding oil and gas) and to the S&P 500 (SPY).

Metric Ibstock Sub-Sector Index P/E 17.41 26.91 25.18 P/CF 14.31 14.59 14.07 P/B 2.56 2.84 3.21 P/S 2.99 2.03 2.26

Figures collated from Morningstar and TheStreet.

In summary, Ibstock seems like an attractively valued stock with a secure brick supply, decent operational management, a strong balance sheet and a secure dividend with a large yield. Its profitability and its balance sheet will enable it to cope with the cyclical nature of the construction industry and any upset caused by the repercussions of Brexit.

