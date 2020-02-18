Implications Of RFFE Progress Vs. Challenges For Qualcomm

Growth in RFFE is due to 5G, which Qualcomm sees as nothing short of a game changer for the company.

Qualcomm's (QCOM) Q1 quarterly report is the first in 2020, the year in which 5G is expected to take off. The 5G rollout makes 2020 a crucial year for Qualcomm since the company has a lot riding on 5G. The latest report provides insights into what 2020 will be like and early clues indicate that Qualcomm's strategy is bearing fruit. However, new challenges have emerged that may put the brakes on Qualcomm. Why will be covered next in greater detail.

Q1 FY2020 quarterly earnings

Revenue increased by 5% YoY to 5.1B and GAAP net income declined by 13% YoY to $925M. QTL revenue jumped by 38% and EBT by 72%. However, QCT was a different story. MSM chip shipments declined by 17% YoY to 155M. Nevertheless, QCT revenue decreased by just 3% despite shipping far fewer chipsets. This implies higher average selling prices for chipsets. On the other hand, higher ASPs came with lower margins because QCT EBT fell by 20%.

Q1 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 YoY QCT MSM chip shipments 186M 155M (17%) Revenues $3739M $3618M (3%) EBT $598M $478M (20%) QTL Revenues $1018M $1404M 38% EBT $590M $1017M 72% (GAAP) Revenues $4842M $5077M 5% Net income $1068M $925M (13%) EPS $0.87 $0.80 (8%) (non-GAAP) Revenues $4842M $5077M 5% Net income $1464M $1151M (21%) EPS $1.20 $0.99 (18%)

Source: Qualcomm Form 8-K

The forecast for Q2 exhibits a pattern similar to the one in Q1. MSM chip shipments will be lower, but QCT revenue will nonetheless be higher. The outlook suggests that revenue per MSM chipset will increase by over 30% YoY. The increase in ASPs will more than make up for the decrease in chip shipments.

Guidance Q2 FY2019 Q2 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenues $4.9-5.0B $4.9-5.7B 6% GAAP EPS $0.55 $0.50-0.65 5% non-GAAP EPS $0.77 $0.80-0.95 14% MSM chip shipments 155M 125-145M (13%) QCT $3.7B $3.9-4.5B 13.5% QTL $1.1B $1.0-1.2B -

Q1 FY2020 earnings call

The jump in ASPs really stands out. The increase in ASPs is driven by an improved product mix, the shift to 5G and the impact of radio frequency front-end ("RFFE"). From the Q1 earnings call:

"Really, there are 3 drivers to the ASP increase. First is our normal sequential increase because of the benefit of the mix improved. What happens is we launched our new premium tier and high tier chip during this time frame and new devices are launched with it. And so you see a mix shift to premium and high tiers, which benefits us. So that's the first driver. The second driver is with 5G coming in, the transition from 4G to 5G, it gives us an opportunity to increase the content in the core chipset before RF front end. And so you have incremental monetization from that. And then finally, RF front-end also impacting that because we have, as we've talked about, we have a very strong design win pipeline, not just on the core chipset, but on RF front end as well. And now that is being reflected in our guidance."

However, the third one is making the biggest difference. RFFE revenue is growing at a 50% clip, sequentially and YoY.

"Sequentially, we expect revenue per MSM to be meaningfully higher, reflecting increased content with 5G device launches in addition to normal seasonal mix shift towards higher tier chipsets. Our guidance includes a greater than 50% increase in RF front-end revenues in the second fiscal quarter on both a year-over-year and sequential basis."

The growth in RFFE is in turn enabled by 5G.

"We've been building this for some time and working really to get this opportunity into the business. The growth of opportunity on the RF side for us due to 5G, I think, is a good story, a good continuing story. We're happy to see it grow across tiers."

5G comes with increased capacity and higher data transfer speeds, but that requires using bigger chunks of radio frequency spectrum than before. Supporting more frequency bands results in more complex RFFE. For instance, not only are more RF filters needed, but they should be smaller and more power efficient as well. Low-noise amplifiers have also become a must.

RFFE presents a bigger challenge for original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") when it comes to designing 5G handsets. Qualcomm is in a good position in this regard because it can supply a complete solution that covers the modem, the antenna and everything in between. That makes life easier for OEMs.

Almost all OEMs seem to have opted for a combo of Snapdragon SoCs and RFFE solutions from Qualcomm for 5G handsets. In the past, Qualcomm had to be content with another company supplying the latter.

"As you can see from our strong results, our business reached a key inflection point exiting fiscal Q1, demonstrating the positive financial impact of our 5G strategy to grow our addressable dollar content per device with higher-performing core chipsets and new RF front-end content. Virtually all of our 5G Snapdragon design wins are using our RF front-end solutions for 5G sub 6 and/or millimeter wave, including design wins based on our second-generation solutions. As we continue to execute on our RF front-end strategy, we are pleased to see our RF design win pipeline contribute to the strength of our quarterly results and our outlook."

Qualcomm becoming the sole supplier of application processor, modem and RFFE is an advantage in the market. A market that Qualcomm sees growing as shown below.

SAM CY19e CY22e RFFE $13B $18B Core chipsets $26B $35B Total $39B $53B

Source: Qualcomm

Challenges emerge that could disrupt Qualcomm's RFFE strategy

Qualcomm has targeted RFFE for quite some time. It has even made acquisitions to reach its goals. The latest quarterly report seems to indicate that Qualcomm's strategy is bearing fruit. However, the European Union has recently launched an investigation into Qualcomm concerning RFFE. Potentially a major problem for Qualcomm since RFFE is where growth is fastest.

"On December 3, 2019, we received a Request for Information from the EC notifying us that it is investigating whether we engaged in anti-competitive behavior in the European Union ("EU")/European Economic Area ("EEA") by leveraging our market position in 5G baseband processors in the RFFE space."

Source: Qualcomm Form 10-Q

A second potential headwind for Qualcomm is the status of millimeter wave or mmWave in 5G. mmWave refers to radio frequency spectrum between 24GHz and 100 GHz. High frequencies result in short wavelengths. Shorter wavelengths increase data transfer speed, but for a shorter distance in comparison to lower frequencies. High propagation loss and sensitivity to blockage are some of the hurdles confronting mmWave.

For instance, it can be difficult to get a good signal for a connection using mmWave. One way to get around this problem is for OEMs to use multiple antennas in mmWave handsets. At least two antennas and three is recommended to ensure a robust signal. But more is better, assuming the handset has enough space and can handle the power consumption.

Basically, including mmWave support in handsets means that OEMs have to source more RFFE modules from suppliers like Qualcomm. It's in Qualcomm's interest that mmWave is adopted everywhere if it's to get the max out of RFFE. But the U.S. is currently the only country where mmWave is deployed. Japan and South Korea are expected to follow suit in 2020.

"Right now, we see millimeter wave as a requirement for at least the majority of the United States operators in this year, we are working towards the millimeter wave launch of Japan and Korea. So we expect that to start to be a requirement on devices as well. And we have an optimistic view that by 2021 we're going to start to see that going into other geographies such as China and Europe. So 2020 is a United States, Japan and Korea story."

Management was asked to break down how many RFFE design wins include mmWave support, but they provided no further clarity on the issue. This could be interpreted as a tacit admission that mmWave is not going the way they once hoped for. Nevertheless, Qualcomm remains optimistic that mmWave will gain traction in other markets.

"Looking forward, we continue to expect millimeter wave to be deployed in all regions."

However, mmWave deployment has shown to be more complicated than many had probably expected. This article delves deeper into this issue. If the U.S. has a hard time with mmWave, then other countries with less resources will be even more reluctant to back mmWave. mmWave may get deployed, but only to fill a niche in the market. That's a far cry from what was once envisioned of mmWave.

The challenges with mmWave have opened the door for alternatives. The FCC has been working on releasing C-band spectrum to U.S. carriers like Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS). Carriers like Verizon have already been quite slow in deploying mmWave, but access to C-band spectrum means that carriers are even less likely to spend their capex on deploying mmWave. Limited support for mmWave means that much of the RFFE potential once hoped for could remain unfulfilled for Qualcomm.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Qualcomm has seen shipments of MSM chipsets decrease in recent quarters. Some of it has to do with falling sales of smartphones, but there are also other factors at play. Big OEMs like Samsung and Huawei have opted to use more of their own SoCs instead of Snapdragons from Qualcomm. Qualcomm has released a new generation of 5G SoCs in response, but it's likely that Qualcomm's share of the SoC market will be lower in 5G than where it was in 4G. This article goes deeper into the reasons why.

Qualcomm has explored other avenues for growth. The Q1 report shows that RFFE has been able to negate much of the negative impact of falling MSM chip shipments. 5G-capable handsets have higher RF requirements and that opens a new market for Qualcomm. The one caveat is that QCT margins have not kept up at this point, although management expects margins to improve.

The latest 5G-capable Snapdragons are manufactured using a 7nm process. Manufacturing capacity at foundries for the 7nm node is tight and that will keep production costs high and lower margins as long as that's the case. Designing chips at the leading edge is also becoming more expensive. At 7nm, design costs may on average be three times that of the previous generation. The flip side is that 5G SoCs are also worth more. A 5G SoC costs several times a 4G SoC and that is unlikely to change anytime soon.

However, mmWave seems to be falling out of favor due to the many hurdles that have to be overcome. If most handsets are designed without mmWave due to lack of support among carriers, then the potential market for RFFE modules becomes smaller as well. It also weakens Qualcomm's position versus the competition if mmWave support is not required.

But the biggest challenge for Qualcomm has to be on the legal front. Qualcomm is already fighting several legal battles, the most prominent one being the one with the FTC. The latest investigation by the EU could shake things up in RFFE, the area where Qualcomm has the greatest scope for growth. Any restrictions here could hamper growth. Qualcomm's RFFE strategy is bearing fruit, but headwinds are emerging that could restrain future gains.

Legal issues are why I remain neutral on Qualcomm. Any ruling that goes against Qualcomm could cause a big sell-off. That's the risk that will hang over Qualcomm for as long as these issues remain unresolved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.