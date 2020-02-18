Arconic: I Am Adding Shares And Excited For The Separation In April

I was very excited to write this article as Arconic (ARNC) is one of the companies in my portfolio and on my radar that is delivering everything I could have hoped for. The purpose of this article is to tell you why I am adding to my current position. It's both because of the company's ongoing success to grow its business even in a tough business environment and the planned spin-off of its aerospace business. All things considered, the company continues to be one of my go-to industrial stocks, and I expect 2020 to deliver strong earnings growth and rapid capital gains.

Arconic Is An Earnings Powerhouse

A few weeks ago, on January 27, Arconic revealed its fourth-quarter earnings of the fiscal year 2019. As usual, earnings growth came in big as adjusted EPS hit $0.53. This is roughly in line with expectations of $0.54 and the 9th consecutive quarter with positive earnings growth after a lot of earnings volatility between the Alcoa (AA) - Arconic split in 2016.

This Pittsburgh-based industrial player saw growth in both its EP&F (engineered products and forgings) and GRP (global rolled products) segments. Before I go into further detail, note that GRP operations will be spun-off as Arconic Corporation (Spin Co.). The remaining EP&F operations will continue under the name Howmet Aerospace Incorporated.

With that said, total companywide revenue declined by 2% to $3.4 billion in the fourth quarter. This is the first time since the third quarter of 2017 that Arconic is seeing lower sales. At this point, one might think that the ongoing economic growth slowing trend has 'finally' caught up with this company. However, the decline is due to strategic divestitures as organic revenue improved by 1%. This improvement was entirely caused by 2% higher organic sales in the EP&F segment as global rolled products saw sales growth come in flat. Aerospace, industrial, and packaging markets benefited while auto and commercial transportation weakened.

Adjusted operating income soared by 37% as higher prices and lower material costs due to the aluminum price decline more than offset a volume decline caused by weak auto and commercial transportation shipments.

Adjusted EPS was up 61% as I already showed you. This $0.20 improvement compared to the prior-year quarter was caused by higher operational income ($0.13), a lower share count ($0.05) and lower raw material costs ($0.05).

Overall, the company has made great progress in enhancing its margins are efficiency measures did wonder. I market EP&F margins and the only quarter of margin declines in the first quarter of 2019.

Unfortunately, the history of the company only goes back to the fourth quarter of 2015. Nonetheless, the graph below shows the development of operating margins pretty accurately. Please note that the official data below is slightly different from the numbers I showed you in the table above. This is the difference between adjusted and GAAP margins. For example, according to the table, Arconic's operating income margin improved by 380 basis points. The table below shows an improvement of 367 basis points. The trend is the same, and the difference does not make the bigger picture less valid, but it is important to mention this slight difference.

2020 Should Be Good

This is the part where I show you the company's 2020 guidance. However, in this case one should take it with a little grain of salt as the company as we know it won't exist at the end of the year. In other words, the numbers that are shown below are fully based on Arconic being one entity. Hence, it excludes spin-off costs. Either way, that does not make the data any less important as I care mostly about organic growth rates anyway. That being said, the company expects strong organic growth between 1% and 3%. That might not seem to be 'that much'. However, this is pretty good given that the economy is still very weak. Higher revenue will likely be provided by strong aerospace sales (excluding the Boeing 747 MAX headwinds), strong industrial products and better pricing. Better pricing and cost reduction will also once again further leverage adjusted EPS as the bottom line is expected to grow up to 14%. Also, note that we are nearing a stage where business measures are paying off as the company will likely report FCF conversion of 80% at the end of the year (if it were still one company of course).

Adding to that, we should expect further debt reduction. Higher margins and strong sales are not the only reason the company is seeing a higher stock price. Since the last quarter of 2016, the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio has declined from 3.37 to 1.81. This 46% decline was supported by a 27% decline in gross debt.

However, while this sounds good, the ratio of total liabilities-to-total assets has approached 74% at the end of 2019. While this might sound bad, I do not expect this ratio to increase further. One should also keep in mind that the company is operating at an EBITDA/interest expense ratio of more than 6.0.

Why I Am Adding & The Approaching Spin-Off

While I am writing this, I am holding Arconic shares. At this point, roughly 1.4% of my portfolio consists of these shares. I am expecting to raise this number to 3.0% over the course of the next 2 weeks as I am slightly increasing my cyclical exposure. Sure, stocks, in general, are cyclical, but I am meaning industrial stocks. I expect economic growth to bottom in 2020. I still expect this to happen in the first quarter, but the ongoing coronavirus fears might delay it a bit. Even after adding more than 90% over the past 12 months, Arconic shares are still attractively valued at 12.3x next year's expected earnings. I believe the company's strong organic sales growth numbers, its improving margins, and solid debt position will allow shareholders to further benefit from strong growth in the aerospace industry.

With that said, the company is going to separate into two companies. EP&F products will be the core of Howmet Aerospace Inc. This company will trade under the ticker HWM. The separated global rolled products will use the current name Arconic and keep the ARNC ticker.

And just to be clear one more time, the current Arconic corporation will be renamed to Howmet Aerospace. The 'new' ARNC ticker will be the spin-off. If you are a shareholder on March 19, you will receive one ordinary share of ARNC (spin-off) for every four shares of ARNC you are currently holding. Fractional shares will not be issued, meaning that you will get cash if your position cannot be divided by 4. The distribution will be on the 1st of April.

Takeaway

Aerospace companies have been very kind to me recently. Major suppliers are doing tremendously well even though Boeing is still struggling with its 737 MAX. Arconic is one of these companies. Even though the company is operating in a large variety of industries, management is able to report strong organic growth and rapidly rising margins resulting in strong bottom-line growth and a rapidly rising share price. I am adding to my position as I expect the spin-off to be successful and believe the company will get additional momentum from a stronger economy in 2020. Besides that, I like that the valuation is still very attractive and that debt-levels should ease going forward.

All things considered, I think Arconic will continue to be a source of strong capital gains.

