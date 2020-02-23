How To Produce High Income Using MLPs, Yields Up To 11%

Co-produced with PendragonY

Why invest in MLPs

In general, income investors are attracted to midstream oil and gas MLPs (master limited partnerships) because most generate high yields with significant tax advantages. MLPs also are popular with investors because they provide attractive exposure to the oil and gas sector, a sector that's usually popular with investors.

Most MLPs are structured to produce immediate income and cash. MLPs, being investment limited partnerships, pay no taxes at the entity level. Each partner pays taxes on her/his share of the income. MLPs, being capital intensive entities, also produce significant depreciation write-offs.

Not paying taxes at the partnership entity level and relatively high depreciation write-offsposition MLPs to generate significant cash distributions to the partners. Most of the cash distributions are considered as return of capital that reduce the cost basis of the investment and defer taxation on these distributions.

MLPs share some features with REITs. Both do not cause double taxation at the entity level and at the investor level. However, REITs are corporate entities and are not partnerships. REITs do not provide depreciation write offs and do not pass through losses to investors, MLPs do both. Dividends paid by REITs are taxed at the individual’s ordinary income tax rate. MLPs’ taxation is more advantageous, if addressed properly, but is more complicated to administer. REITs do not require filing of K-1 tax forms, MLPs do.

To realize the full tax advantages, investors should hold MLPs over the very long term in order to delay the recapture of return of capital. MLPs, held for long term, also could provide additional tax advantages if passed on to heirs, hopefully after a long and happy life. MLP units’ cost basis is stepped up to market price at date of death. Basically, tax deferral advantages may be transferred from one generation to the next up to the limits allowed before estate taxes are imposed. MLPs also will benefit from a 20% deduction on what they would owe on taxes related to their MLP income. This deduction covers period of 2018-2025.

Investment in MLPs require careful due diligence. Being limited partnerships, success depends on the competence, long successful track record and good reputation of the general partners who ultimately control the MLPs. The best test of these attributes is to monitor the track record of the MLPs over time. The MLP’s ability to sustainably deliver competitive high-yield income to investors must be checked. Sustainability of an MLP is best measured by distributable cash flowwhich is basically adjusted EBITDA minus capital expenditures. Another crucial measure of sustainability is Distribution Coverage Ratio (DCR), which is the ratio of DCF over distributions paid to all investors including general partners. DCR below 1 is usually a red flag.

Let’s take a look at a couple of popular and sustainable MLPs with comforting levels of DCF and good DCR.

First off, we have Energy Transfer LP (ET). ET DCF attributable to the partners as adjusted was $1.5 billion for the third quarter 2019, up approximately $135 million or 10% compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increase in adjusted EBITDA. Distribution coverage for the third quarter was 1.9x and year-to-date coverage is nearly 2x. (Source Thomson Reuters Street Events- November 7, 2019).

Energy Transfer yields 9.6%. Below is the dividend history since 2012.

ET dividends paid per unit by date

We can see a very steady and increasing distribution over the years, even after oil prices took a big hit in 2016, and that's why we invest in an MLP, to get a big distribution payment. ET last increased its dividend in February of 2018 to the current $0.305 a unit per quarter.

While the price of ET has not done very well in the past two years, this can be mostly attributed to negative investor sentiment toward the energy sector. But as ET has gotten cheaper, the dividend yield has significantly increased. Those income investors who have re-invested part or all of the dividends from ET have seen their income grow substantially.

Focusing on income allows an investor to realistically see how much her/his investment will allow her/him to spend. Securing a good buffer of income allows you, as an income investor, to fund your lifestyles and retirement.

Enterprise Product Partners LP (EPD) is another MLP that we like. Distributable cash flow (“DCF”) has increased 11 percent compared to 2018 to a record $6.6 billion in 2019, and has provided 1.7 times coverage of the distributions declared with respect to 2019. Enterprise retained $2.7 billion of DCF for 2019, a 24 percent increase compared to 2018.

EDP yields close to 7%. Let’s look at its dividend history.

EPD distribution paid per unit by date

EPD shows another steady stream of dividends that didn’t increase quite as much as ET, but still quite attractive. While dividends didn’t increase quite as fast as they did for ET, they did have a more consistent set of increases.

Source

ET vs. EPD income from $100K with dividends reinvested

While we did recommend ET in October 2018, we also recommended ETE, a predecessor company at the same time as our EPD recommendation. Charting income from each starting at the same time, one can see why we like EPD and why we like ET better. While the income is quite attractive, ET has grown our income quite a bit faster than EPD did.

MLPs Have Additional Considerations

While MLPs are great income vehicles, there are some clouds to that silver lining.

First, there are significant issues with holding them in a tax-advantaged account. MLPs can be taxed when they generate what is called UBTI (Unrelated Business Taxable Income). This is an income that's generated from activities that are not within the normal business activities of MLPs. US authorities have enacted safeguards to prevent abuse of MLPs’ tax advantaged status. Income from such unrelated business is thus subject to tax if it exceeds $1,000 in any one year in a single retirement account. Usually, MLPs do not generate UBTI, but when they do, they create significant tax liabilities.

Additionally, by nature, retirement tax advantaged accounts do not present major concern about tax issues because the tax deferral within these accounts would make such considerations minor. MLP tax advantages are not that appealing within such accounts.

Non-US investors (international investors) run into another issue with MLPs. Since these were set up to give tax advantages to US investors, there can be some significant tax disadvantages if you are not a US investor. In many cases, this will mean that a non-US investor is subject to withholding taxes on the distributions. These withholding amounts can be as much as 40% of the distributions. Often recovering any excessive withholding requires international investors to file taxes within the United States. While this is possible, it often opens other tax consideration issues and is often not worth the additional effort. If you are considering doing so, we suggest talking to a qualified tax professional who can sit down and discuss the intricacies with you.

So now let’s take a look at how investors can benefit from investing in MLPs while minimizing the issues of investing in such entities.

Invest in MLPs directly

The first and simplest way to invest in MLPs is to just buy units of MLPs directly. That way you will collect the distributions and can apply the same process to deciding on which MLPs to invest in as you do with regular stocks.

The first difference is that you will get a K1 form at year end instead of a 1099-DIV. It's a more complicated form than a 1099, but most tax software packages handle it, and tax preparers shouldn’t have any problems either (although they may charge extra). Be sure to keep a copy of the K1 for as long as you own any units of the MLP and for at least three years after you sell the last unit (in case you get audited).

If you are holding the MLP in a tax-advantaged account, you will want to limit the position size so that it will generate less than $1,000 of UBTI each year in each account. How do you do that? Well, that can get complicated. Most MLPs most years will generate little UBTI, but there are exceptions and it's hard to know upfront if and how much any one year will generate. The only way to know for sure is to look at each year’s K-1. Because there are so many variables involved, most investor relations departments are reluctant to give estimates. You can look at the company website and ask investor relations, but for the most part, you are going to have to estimate. Remember, if you end up having too much UBTI, it’s not the end of the world (even if paying some taxes on money that's supposed to be untaxed may feel like it).

So, if you have owned an MLP for a few years, last year’s UBTI is a good estimate for this year’s. But it isn’t perfect as the amount of UBTI is very much dependent on what the MLP did to earn income during the year. Most MLPs try to keep this low, but that isn’t always the case. UBTI is typically some portion of the partnership income assigned to the partner. Since in most cases the distribution will exceed the amount of income assigned to each partner, the distribution is often an upper limit to the amount of UBTI. Because the partnership income is a net number, UBTI can exceed the assigned income at times. One thing that can cause UBTI to exceed the distribution is when a struggling MLP gets some of its debt forgiven for less than the amount owed. That amount in debt forgiven always is UBTI, so while it might be OK to own an MLP that's in such dire straits in a taxable account, it's a bad idea to have one in a tax-advantaged account.

So what about non-US investors who get taxes withheld from their MLP distributions? You may be able to get a tax credit in the country where you do pay taxes if your country has a tax treaty with the United States. So as long as the withholding on the MLPs is less than the total taxes that will be owed on all your dividend paying stocks, things will balance out. Furthermore, as mentioned, some individuals may elect to file US taxes to recover what would be deemed as excessive withholdings. We would again suggest speaking to a local tax advisor to see all options available to you, however we do not recommend for non-U.S. investors to buy directly into MLP stocks.

Invest in MLPs by using Structured Funds

The next way to benefit from investments in MLPs is to own them in a closed-end fund, an ETF or an ETN. These vehicles pay dividends or interest and issue a 1099 (1099-DIV or 1099-INT). So the complexity of the K1 and any issues with UBTI is avoided.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) is a CEF that we like and first recommended in December 2016. It currently pays a monthly dividend of 6 cents a share and yields 10%. Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) is an ETF that invests in MLPs based on the Alerian MLP index. While it does provide investors with a way to invest in MLPs while avoiding their issues, we don’t like it as we see several CEFs and even an ETN as providing better returns. But for the conservative investor it does provide a diverse basket of MLPs without the increased volatility of leverage or the hassle of K1s.

As can be seen in the chart below showing income with dividends reinvested since we first recommended MIE, the income is quite attractive. It easily generates more income than the ETF AMLP and even had a better total return. One advantage of using a CEF is that they typically get leverage at a lower cost than most investors can get, and that can boost returns and income.

Source MIE vs AMLP income from $100K with dividend reinvested

There are other great midstream CEFs that we like, which include:

First Trust Energy Income&Growth Fund (FEN) - yields 10.8%

(FEN) - yields 10.8% First Trust MLP&Energy Income Fund (FEI) - yield 10.5%

I'm personally long all three CEFs: MIE, FEN and FEI.

Using an ETF, a CEF or an ETN to capture the benefits of investing in MLPs has the advantage of giving the investor a lot of diversification and allowing the investor to avoid some of the tax complications of that asset class. However, that's at the expense of giving up some control, especially with ETFs and ETNs where the companies selected are determined by an index. In addition, with a CEF and even more so with an ETN, one can get low cost leverage.

This also is a great way for international investors to get exposure to the sector with low withholding taxes. For example, most European investors would get a 15% withholding tax on the dividend instead of the 40% withholding tax.

Invest in Midstream that do not issue K-1 Taxes

There's also a great option to invest directly in corporate midstream entities that operate in the sector. These are normal corporate entities and are not MLPs and generate 1099 tax forms, and not K-1s. You lose the diversification benefits of CEFs as well-related professional management, however there are good companies that operate in the sector out there. One of our favorite is Targa Resources (TRGP), with a yield 9.5 % is one of the fastest-growing midstream companies in the United States. As such, it has a nice upside potential. TRGP also is a good option for non U.S. investors because the withholding taxes are low, similar to any regular stock.

Invest in MLPs by using options

A third way to invest in MLPs without the tax complications is by using options. Option contracts allow investors to either buy or sell the rights to sell or buy 100 stocks at a specific price on or before a specific date. A put contract, which transfers the right to sell stocks, is the option used to benefit from an MLP without actually owning it.

Rather than buying the 100 units of an MLP, the bullish investor sells the right to sell him/her units at the strike price on or before the expiration date. That generates a payment, called the premium. By selecting a price he or she is willing to pay, and a date where the right to sell him or her the units expires, the investor can generate cash roughly equivalent to the distribution she/he would have earned by owning the stock.

Please note that trading options involve risks. Selling an equity put results in an obligation to purchase the underlying stock. The profit potential is limited to the premium received on selling the put. This risk is significant. Below the breakeven point (strike price minus premium received) the maximum dollar risk of a short put position is equal to a long stock position. Usually a seller of puts are bullish on the stock. They expect that the option remains out of the money so that they keep the whole premium received from selling (shorting) the put.

Recession-Resilient Model

Investors should note here that midstream companies generate recurrent income in both good and bad times. They make money by transporting and storing oil, natural gas and derivatives such as NGLs. Most generate their profits based on fixed long-term contracts, regardless of the price of the commodities. So they provide essential infrastructure services that have demand regardless of the economic situation. In a sense, they are very similar to utility companies that produce essential services such as electricity or water. This is the type of high-yield sector that income investors should overweight in case the economy turns south. Generating a solid and recurrent dividend income is key to all of us who rely on the dividends from our portfolio. Utility companies are currently trading at their all-time highs while midstream MLPs around their all-time lows. We believe investors should be trimming/selling utilities and switching to the midstream sector instead for value and high income.

Final Thoughts

At High Dividend Opportunities, we maintain a model portfolio that includes MLPs that issue K-1s, and various funds and individual stocks that invest in MLPs and issue 1099 tax forms. Our chat feature can get real-time investment help on midstream stocks and other investments.

Between holding midstream stocks directly, through various funds that invest in MLPs, and options, you have many options to capture the benefits of investing in this sector. We think that one or more of these options can fit the goals of any investor looking for income from this asset class. Investing in the midstream sector today provides an incredible opportunity as "negative investor sentiment" has kept prices artificially low. The markets today offer many solid opportunities with yields well over 10%. We are buying/adding to our positions for income and long-term capital gains. We also will hold these investments even through a recession due to the resiliency of the business model.

