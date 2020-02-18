'Fintech Bank' BBVA Has A Place In Your Portfolio

Regardless, I believe the bank is undervalued compared to peers, as it has superior efficiency and profitability metrics, and now trades below its book value.

It has a broad geographic reach, which is both a positive and a negative for the company, with South America and Turkey often being a hotbed of volatility.

The bank is known for pushing digital and mobile to their customers, as well as owning stakes in several Fintech companies. These digital services build a cost advantage over time.

BBVA posted strong results for 2019, but this was overshadowed by a write-down on the US business.

BBVA introduction

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) is a bank with global operations. Its main markets are Spain, the US, Mexico, Turkey, and South America. This is all broken down in their reports. The strategy of the bank is to focus on digital banking and customer experience.

While being a large employer globally with over 130,000 employees, it remains a relatively medium-sized bank with a market capitalisation of only $38 billion. The bank is known for its strong digital offering and early investments in the nascent Fintech space.

I wrote about BBVA in August 2019, when I said it is a good long-term investment, but tensions in Argentina and Turkey made it too risky. I was wrong. The stock has appreciated 22% since then.

I opened my first position in the beginning of this year and will likely add in the future.

One of the leaders in digital banking

Source: BBVA's 2019 earnings report

The bank has doubled digital and tripled digital and mobile users in 5 years. More than half of its customers use digital banking products. This should, over time, crystallise into both a loyalty and cost advantage.

Focus on customer experience

There is evidence of the focus on customer experience yielding results. The number of customers rose significantly from 47.5 million to 56.3 million of 5 years, a total increase of around 18%.

Source: BBVA's 2019 annual report

An important metric used in marketing today is the Net Promoter Score. This gives you the likelihood a customer would recommend the product or service to someone else. BBVA scored very strongly in its core markets.

To me, this is a leading indicator which will translate into further growth in the future. Loyalty of customers is increasing as well, so there is less 'churn' (customers leaving the bank), which is very helpful. Offering a good and smooth service, aided by digital, makes the customer 'stick'.

Analysing BBVA's 2019 earnings report

So the strategy is clear: digital and mobile's superb customer experience. How does this translate into actual revenue and profits?

Source: BBVA's 2019 earnings report

Revenues are evenly divided among different geographic regions. This helps in terms of spreading risk, as well as being protected against central bank interest rate policies. While Spain takes nearly 1/4th of revenues, profits are substantially lower than in other parts of the world, because of the low interest rates and thus low spreads in European countries.

Source: BBVA's 2019 earnings report

As you can see, most of the profits are made in Mexico and South America, while other countries are losing money compared to 2018.

In the US, there was a one-off write-down which hurt profits substantially. BBVA entered the US market in 2005 and through acquisitions broadened its reach. Now, it makes a goodwill impairment of $1.3 billion on the US branch. The write-down is a non-cash item and has no effect on dividend policy or cash flows. Additionally, it will have some tax benefits in the future.

Source: BBVA's 2019 earnings report

Over the medium term, the bank has performed well on different fronts: it has increased net profits, it has increased dividend payouts, and it has strengthened its capital position (CET1 at 11.74%).

Source: BBVA's 2019 earnings report

Year-over-year, excluding the goodwill impairment, profits rose 15%. Total book value per share is standing at 6.27 EUR (excluding dividends). BBVA is trading at 5.24 EUR in Madrid, which means the price to book is only 0.83.

Its cost to income ratio is 48.5%. This is used to measure the efficiency of the bank. Return on equity is 11.9%. To give you an idea of how this compares with peers, let's take some excerpts from a study by the ECB (2019):

... As a result, euro area banks continue to underperform some of their international peers in terms of cost efficiency with an average cost-to-income ratio of 66%, compared with 55-57% at Nordic and US banks...

and

... That said, banks’ return on equity (ROE), at around 6%, still falls short of their cost of capital, which is estimated at around 8-10% for most banks...

So let's summarise:

The bank is building a long-term cost advantage by focusing on digital user experiences; this works both in lowering costs to deliver products and services to customers as well as lowering the customer acquisition cost.

The bank is already working efficiently at a below 50% cost to income ratio and has an 11.9% return on equity, which is more than decent for a bank.

The bank is trading below 1x book. This means investors believe their cost of capital is higher than ROE or that the bank is not worth this much when being sold. Given that BBVA is financing with bonds below 1% (in Euros), and its strong digital assets, this is hard to justify.

The bank has a policy of distributing 35% to 40% of profits to shareholders in dividends. This means growing profits 15% per year, and dividend payouts should rise as well. The current dividend yield is 4.91%.

Cherry on the cake: fintech investments

The cherry on the cake for the BBVA investment thesis is its stakes in Fintech companies. The company owns stakes in four well-known Fintechs, and some smaller ones using its venture vehicle.

Holvi - Finnish online business bank with over 200,000 business customers in its core markets (Germany, Finland) is making a new push in the UK.

Azlo - A company similar to Holvi that offers free business accounts in the US and Mexico. The company launched in the beginning of 2018 and no financial details are known. It just announced a partnership with Kabbage to start doing SMB lending.

Atom - BBVA owns 39% of the company. It's an online-only bank in the UK with over 1.4 billion pounds in deposits and 2.4 billion in loans. It was valued at $660 in the latest round where BBVA participated in a round of another $50 million (together with other investors).

SolarisBank - This German API-first bank is funded by ABN Ambro, Visa, and other big names, and is a bet on technology. BBVA is the second largest shareholder.

While BBVA already benefits by having these positions (by learning and transfer of knowledge), these businesses could IPO and unlock more and more value in the coming years.

Summary: Bullish on BBVA

While I was long-term bullish back in August 2019, I could not pull the trigger to open a position. There were major tensions in South American markets and in Turkey. However, I missed over 20% upside by hesitating.

Today, I reiterate my long-term bullishness, and believe the price is right to buy. Compared to its peers, it should deserve a premium, rather than a discount because of its good profitability profile and long-term cost advantage with the digital offering.

It's trading at less than 8 times earnings and below 1x book value. In this list, from 2019, you can see the discrepancy with other banks. It was then trading at 1.01, today at 0.86. Simply returning to a 1x book value implies 16% appreciation in the stock.

Then, you could also value it as a bank with a 'strong digital business' and good ROE. KBC has a similar market cap, strong digital products, and a good ROE (14% in 2019), is trading at nearly 12x earnings.

Or, compare it with its two strongest competitors in home market Spain: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Caixabank (OTCPK:CAIXY). Banco Santander trades at 8.67 P/E and Caixabank at 9.85. The latter only has a return on equity of 7.7%. I remain bullish and believe BBVA can become a very strong bank over the long term with its focus on digital and profitability. The stock is undervalued versus peers and I believe it can rise another 21% from current levels to $6.8 per share.

