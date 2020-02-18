U.S. Inflation Near To Target - No Interest Rate Change Expected

CPI inflation has been tracking above 2% for some time now, but we're not going to get a rate rise from that.

The Federal Reserve's job

They've got two targets - unemployment as low as it can be consistent with an inflation rate just either side of 2%. Or, another formulation of the same idea, full employment consistent with that inflation rate.

This obviously poses difficulties as it might not be possible to achieve both - a trade-off will at times occur. But that's what they're tasked with doing so that's what they try to do.

There's one more wrinkle which is that economy usually assumes that monetary policy takes some 18 months to fully work through the system and have its full effect. Thus, the true target the Fed is aiming at with current policy is inflation - and unemployment - 18 months out. This is not the easiest of things to be fair to them.

CPI rate

The CPI rate of inflation has been at or above target for some time now. It is again this month too:

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.1 percent in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, after rising 0.2 percent in December, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.5 percent before seasonal adjustment.

So, are we to see a rate rise to contain that inflation? No. Partly because of this:

The index for all items less food and energy rose 2.3 percent over the last 12 months, the same 12-month increase as reported in the previous 3 months.

And partly because it's known that CPI overstates inflation. The Fed has known this for decades now.

Source: US CPI from Moody's Analytics

The first thing is the difference between all items and less food and energy. The relative prices of things change all the time and that's not what we're interested in a macroeconomic sense. We're very interested indeed in that when we come to microeconomics, but not in macro. In the macro sense, we want to know if there's a general change in the price level, upwards is inflation, downwards deflation. We don't like either although deflation is the dangerous one, inflation the annoying.

However, we also know that food and energy prices bounce around all the time. A storm washes away the avocado crop, guacamole becomes more expensive for the Super Bowl. Ah well, shrug and so what? We know that next crop it'll all sort itself out. Energy bounces around as well. So, to look at the trend for the economy as a whole, we like to strip those two out. This is then known as the "core" inflation rate.

It's the core rate that the Fed looks at.

The second is that there are problems with the way the CPI is calculated. We know, absolutely, that it overestimates inflation. The problem is the way that it deals with the prices of new technologies, new things, which generally start out really expensive and then get much, much, cheaper. We only start measuring their contribution to the general price level when lots of people are already buying them, that is when they've already got a lot cheaper.

Sure, everyone tries to correct for this, things like "hedonic adjustment" but no one thinks we've got it quite right. The argument is really only over how much CPI overestimates. Half a percent a year? Nearly all would agree with at least that. More than 1% a year? Few would go that far.

PCE

So, the Federal Reserve uses a different calculation, the PCE (personal consumption expenditures) rate. And, of course, it uses the core PCE for the above reason about food and energy.

We get the PCE rate later in the month. This doesn't mean that CPI is entirely useless to us, of course. For we're really pretty sure that the relationship between CPI and PCE stays pretty much the same, or, at least, changes only slowly over time. So, CPI is a good guide to what we think the real rate, PCE, will be when released.

This is why it's worth at least having a look at CPI when it comes out. As we are doing.

My view

To recap - the Fed will raise interest rates if they see inflation coming. They use core PCE as their measure, which is targetted at 2% around and about. Here we've CPI which we know overstates inflation. But it's still a reasonable guide to what the PCE rate will be. If it had suddenly jumped to 5%, we'd be seeing Fed action alright.

Sure, there's a bit of bouncing around, but CPI is within the sort of bounds that will leave PCE under the Fed inflation rate. We've been told by the Fed that as long as growth continues - we think it is - and no inflation leaps out at us, then they'll not change interest rates.

So, our conclusion here from the CPI? No Fed action in interest rates.

The investor view

The macroeconomic background for the American economy is, at present, entirely boring. Growth is at about what everyone thinks is potential, that 2-2.1% or so. Inflation is a little under target. Unemployment is low, but we're still sucking people into the wider labour force from being entirely economically inactive. Within these machinations of the economy itself, we can't see anything going wrong.

Sure, there are outside possibilities, coronavirus, political risk, trade talks, and all that sort of stuff. But within the moving parts of the economy, there are simply no alarums.

Given that central bankers tend to stay with policies that are working, we should thus assume that there will be no change in monetary policy - interest rates essentially at this point - any time soon. The current advice, perhaps bet is more accurate, is that there will be no Fed change in rates this year.

