Think Of Tesla Stock As The Hermes Birkin Handbag For Today's Equity Market

A secondary market for luxury items suggests that many of them only get more valuable with time, that their buyers simply have a different measure of value.

Tesla stock price resembles the price of luxury goods such as purses and watches, which also are disconnected from their utility value.

Tesla logo Photo by Andreas Dress on Unsplash

Tesla (TSLA) is today’s equity market story that overshadows all others, a source of constant amazement at the stock’s stratospheric price and of endless theories as to who could be buying at these prices and for what possible reasons.

I offer you one more theory – and a reason to buy Tesla stock – based on the observation of luxury items such as watches and handbags, which sell at extremely high prices, far in excess of their utility value. Normally, a share of stock is bought because of the belief – or at least the hope – that it will rise in price or that it will yield an attractive dividend. Both potential outcomes, near or long term, usually are based on the finances and growth prospects of the underlying company.

Lux Merch Isn't All That Useful

A luxury handbag’s utility as a carrier of lipstick, car keys, wallet and chewing gum is quite besides the point. The French luxury retailer Hermes International (HESAY) sells Birkin handbags for prices ranging up to $80,000. Other luxury handbags from Louis Vuitton, Prada and Chanel go for mere thousands. These bags are extremely well crafted by hand, explain their manufacturers, but their price is based on careful stewardship of the brand’s exclusive distribution and availability, which imparts a distinctive feeling of pleasure to the bag’s owner.

Hermes bags Source: Hermes

Likewise, Tesla stock may represent the first example of its kind: A “luxury stock” – one that's purchased not primarily for its investment potential, rather for the distinctive feeling that it imparts to its owner. What might that feeling be? Tesla shareholders – some, not all – may regard themselves as people who “get it,” who understand that the future of personal transportation (not to mention the planet) belongs to battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs). Not just any EVs – but Tesla Model Ss, Model Xs, Model 3s and eventually Cybertrucks.

And There's Elon Musk

Tesla shareholders, insofar as they are of this mindset, also may identify strongly with the company’s ethos and the vision of its co-founder and CEO. Think of Elon Musk as the auto industry’s version of Jean-Paul Gaultier, Karl Lagerfeld, Coco Chanel and Giorgio Armani rolled into one.

Tesla skeptics and short sellers who note rising battery EV competition from rival incumbent automakers like General Motors Co. (GM), Ford Motor Co. (F) and Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) are missing the point. The brand and the mission to fight climate change are identical. Disbelievers are confused, or so my theory goes, because they think there should be some expectation of investment return from the stock. They don’t understand that the true cognoscenti among global climate change doomsayer/investors join the Musk team because he is the one, not GM’s Mary Barra or Bill Ford, who can inspire mass adoption of zero emission cars.

The doubters complain that Tesla hasn’t shown consistent profitability, at least not to the extent that justifies the current share price as a function of earnings growth, a classic measure of share price. These naysayers are just thinking about the company the wrong way: In fact, at current share prices Tesla won’t need to borrow or to fund projects such as its new plant in Berlin or the one in Shanghai from earnings or cash flow. Instead, the company will be able to raise money, as it did last week, from the sale of its shares. Eventually, as Tesla rivals are forced to switch more aggressively from internal combustion engines to EVs, Tesla will command the market, controlling pricing and possibly access to batteries.

Extending the luxury merchandise analogy to Tesla shares a bit further, the demand for handbags, watches, and scarves has grown impressively with the earth’s population and the spread of affluence and car ownership to once-impoverished countries like China. For the Armanis, Pradas and Diors of the world, a lively secondary market for used luxury items, facilitated by the rise of digital trading networks, has reinforced and actually increased pricing of some hard-to-get bags. Sort of like a stock market for luxury, without a pesky Securities and Exchange Commission to spoil the fun.

Perhaps it’s time to stop trying to decipher Tesla’s value as an investment. Instead, investors should think of Tesla ownership as a way to express virtue, to feel good about a financial commitment to reversing climate change.

For more investment ideas and perspectives in the automotive and mobility space, join my partner Anton Wahlman and I for exclusive information at Auto/Mobility Investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM, TM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.