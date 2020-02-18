Hats Off To Calumet's Management

Two recent comments from Calumet Specialty Products (NASDAQ:CLMT) management provide further positive investor insight into the company's future financial health. The two news releases included these actions: reducing G&A expenses by $20 million/year and a capacity increase of 7K capacity at Shreveport. On the surface, the changes seem trivial. In our view, it isn't. Calumet's direction toward a valued and very profitable specialty company means that its combined specialty and Shreveport refining business married together must pay bills and generate lucrative levels of profit (free cash). In our view, the level of free cash is the single most important determinant for valuing the price of the stock. There are others, but without a clear view toward lucrative free cash, the effects are limited.

The company announced a change in its accounting practices at the November 2019 conference, breaking out corporate overhead costs into its own category. The net EBITDA effect, according to the company, is that its specialty business remained unchanged and refining significantly increased. The company now figures the total Adjusted EBITDA by adding fuels and specialty, then subtracting corporate overhead (mainly G&A). With both San Antonio and Shreveport adding little to the fuels EBITDA previously, understanding the cost profitability of this company without Great Falls becomes essential. Our thoughts and beliefs center strictly at fuels without San Antonio (just sold) and Great Falls (believed to be for sale).

Some Fuels History

During the past few years, Calumet operated its refineries at levels significantly under the nameplate. It also left blank for investors the operating rates for two of the three refineries. Great Falls operated at its nameplate of 25K barrels per day. Included below is a table referencing our belief for operating rates at different locations.

Refining With San Antonio Nameplate Capacity per Day Our Operating Guess * Unused Capacity San Antonio 21K 15K 6K Shreveport 60K 42K 18K Great Falls 25K ** 25K 0K Rate 2019 for Three Quarters 106K 83K 24K

* Great Falls operating rate known. Total operating rate for fuels equals 83K minus 25K or 58K shared between Shreveport and San Antonio. From our experience, plants such as refineries operate poorly at rates under 60%. Our strategy split the remaining feed between the two plants evenly by percentage or 58K/81K. For San Antonio, it might be 21K times 0.72. For Shreveport, it might be 60K times 0.72. We don't know.

The following table summarizes Calumet's refining ex-San Antonio. With the additional capacity added in the 4th quarter at Shreveport, the new total capacity roughly equals the previous actual operating rate.

Refining After San Antonio Sale Nameplate Capacity per Day Capacity Used With San Antonio Shreveport 67K Great Falls 25K Total 82K 83K

We believe that Calumet's willingness to increase capacity in a plant most likely operated at rates significantly less than its nameplate has important meaning. The fact that the nameplate capacity now equals its former operating rate may speak loudly toward the company's future plans.

During the 3rd quarter report, the company offered some vision into refining profitability. It noted that Shreveport added approximately $30 million EBITDA for the first three quarters. We ask, was this comment using prior or current accounting practices? We don't know. Yes, it matters.

Cash Balance Estimate

We turn to estimating the company's cash position at the end of the 4th and possibly one at the end of the 1st quarters. In November, Calumet announced the sale of its San Antonio Refinery for $63 plus inventories. In our view, that equals approximately $75 million in total cash. From the 3rd quarter presentation, the company's cash equaled $163 million adding $75 million from San Antonio equals approximately $240 million. The company also noted at the November conference that further positive cash will come from excesses in operations and inventories. From another Calumet article on Seeking Alpha, which estimated a slightly negative cash flow in the 4th quarter of $20 million, we expect that the cash at the end of December will be between $200 million and $220 million. From the same article, cash generation from operations and excesses in the 1st quarter might reach $75 million. Cash at the end of March probably ranges between $250 million and $300 million.

Figuring the Cost of Overhead

Calumet included one slide with the November conference indicating the cost of overheads being broken out from fuels.

The slide implies a yearly rate of $100 million in overheads ($155 million - $82 million times 1.33).

A Fuzzy Look at Calumet's Cash from Operations

The call transcripts included a couple of key statements concerning its own vision for fuels and specialty performance.

"So, what we're thinking about is run rate of basically $150 million to $200 million is what we believe that the fuels business is going to be..."

The key question not answered is: What was the value for WTI/WCS spread? During the first three quarters of the year, that spread averaged about $10. It currently ranges between $20 and $25, a huge difference for Great Falls performance. That additional $12 might be worth $20 million a quarter ($12 times 90 days times 25,000 times 0.80). Could that range be in effect $250 - $300 million under present conditions? Again, we don't know.

For specialty, "we believe the $200 million to $225 million range is probably more appropriate [for a] run rate." We noted above that fuels from Shreveport equaled $30 million for the first three quarters, meaning in a more typical year, performance without major outages is $40 million. The company's comment left out whether the $40 million is from the old or new accounting system. It also recently announced a significant reduction in company overheads of approximately $20 million.

In our view, Calumet's long-term value must include a fuels business with reasonable profitability, since the Shreveport Refinery is likely always a part of the company. The next table helps drive home why.

Long-term Profitability (Millions) Income Specialty Income Fuels Expenses Interest * Capital Expense Corporate Overheads Net Cash Profit With 2025 Bonds Minus Great Falls $225 $40 $60 $60 $100 $50 Without 2025 Bonds Minus Great Falls $225 $40 $0 $60 $100 $100 Without 2025 Bonds Minus Great Falls Includes Recent Overhead Savings $225 $40 $0 $60 $80 $125

* 2025 bonds are part of the expense until at least 2024, 4 more years.

We don't believe that the above table accurately represents Calumet's financial future. But we included this to show, without removing the fuzziness from fuels, the market could conceive this. We wonder if this is why the bonds trade above par and the stock price trades just above predicting bankruptcy.

We also note that, with the company carrying between $250 and $300 million cash at the end of March, we see very little risk that all the bonds except the 2025s and company credit facility can't be paid fully with the available cash and the sale of Great Falls.

The next table includes what we believe closely represents Calumet's future without further operational mitigation.

Long term Profitability (Millions) Income Specialty Income Fuels * Expenses Interest ** Capital Expense Corporate Overheads Net Cash Profit With 2025 Bonds Minus Great Falls $225 $80 $60 $60 $100 $90 Without 2025 Bonds Minus Great Falls $225 $80 $0 $60 $100 $150 Without 2025 Bonds Minus Great Falls Includes Recent Overhead Savings $225 $80 $0 $60 $80 $170

* We suspect that the fuels numbers for Shreveport offered by management were under the old method and that the company allocated a portion to each plant. Again, we don't know this, but our experience in operations strongly suggests it. We added 40% of the $100 million.

** 2025 bonds are part of the expense until at least 2024, 4 more years.

Again, from our view, we believe that the above chart might closely represent Calumet's performance without Great Falls.

Mitigating the Overhead

Calumet made two important changes that we believe will mitigate any perceived or real negative consequences that might appear from a sale of Great Falls. We believe that further overhead reductions will occur when or if Great Falls is sold as rumored further reducing the basic overheads costs.

But, for us, the biggest mitigation factor is the huge opportunity to lift operating rates at Shreveport. The company noted,

"We make more VGO than our loops plants can run. So, it will result in excess VGO sales. But with IMO 2020 coming, we believe that that is going to be profitable for Shreveport."

VGO (vacuum gas oil) is an important sellable product from refineries that increases diesel and gasoline outputs. The company expects increased profits from IMO 2020. But additional profits from future increased operating rates are also available. With Calumet recently upgrading the capacity at Shreveport, there must be at least 7K per day in additional capacity not previously used.

Operational rate increases carry lucrative benefits roughly the margin times the increase. For Shreveport, this might equal 7K times $15 (GC 2-1-1 average spread) times 90 days times 0.8 equaling 8-10 million per quarter. If the used capacity before San Antonio was actually 48K per day, the opportunity equals several times more.

We should also note that, should the group sell the total business, overheads carried through from Calumet will likely be significantly smaller.

Our Hats Off to Management

With all this uncertainty, why are our hats off to management? Because they get it!!! The company has plenty of opportunities in which to manage costs from significant further reduction of overheads especially with operational increases in VGO sales or capacity increases at Shreveport. They get it. Our hat came off.

It is Finally about Stock Price

In the next few quarters, the lens will focus. We believe that the second table shown in the fuzzy look section reflects the worse case. We believe that cash flow will be significantly higher with further mitigation. $170 million, plus positive cash flow after all cash expenses, represents over $2 a share in cash earnings. From an investor's point of view, we still see little if any risk of bankruptcy, rather we see stock price improvement toward $10 and significantly higher when the lens is focused.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.