Birchcliff Energy: The Contrary Views Of Management

Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) became the second significant Canadian gas producer to announce a capital budget that will grow production in the current fiscal year. The first one I followed, Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF), explained their return to growth strategy in the monthly President's report by Darren Gee.

It is rather fascinating that Darren Gee of Peyto was explaining how commodity prices were now strong enough to switch from a debt repayment strategy with declining production back to a growth strategy. Birchcliff management does not have nearly the communication tools available to explain the reasoning to the average shareholder. Nonetheless, it is clear enough that management feels a growth strategy is appropriate.

The official Birchcliff reason given by management is to use excess gas plant capacity. But idle capacity really does not cost that much and in fact can be "sold" to neighboring producers until the climate improves. Clearly pricing is good enough to handle the growth strategy whether or not there are some idle assets available. The other difference is Birchcliff can drill for oil and condensate. Peyto is more conservatively exploring the liquids option.

Lastly, these producers are Canadian and benefit by selling into the United States from the weaker Canadian dollar (meaning sell for US dollars while the costs are in Canadian dollars). Still, the growth budgets are very much at odds with the headlines about flooding natural gas supplies. Much of the coverage would have you believe that gas supplies will be in excess for centuries (or at least a decade or two) with no relief in sight.

Yet, the fact is that most of the natural gas supply is produced from dry gas intervals that contain little to no associated value added products. These value added products raise production costs while hopefully increasing average sales prices more than any associated costs. The liquids rich natural gas production is desirable as long as the margins are superior to dry gas production. That is currently the case for many of the liquids rich gas producers. Even so, much of the gas industry has elected to drill wells required to hold leases while waiting for better times. There has also been a migration to the "higher cost" liquids rich areas to gain additional margin during the gas price downturn.

Source: Bloomberg Article Written By Nareen S. Malik January 23, 2020

Already production has begun the relatively rapid decline so prevalent among unconventional wells. While Mr. Market is fretting about the warm winter, the pessimistic outlook for natural gas should mean that the production decline will continue at a fairly brisk pace for the foreseeable future. The lower gas pricing goes, the less drilling there will be and the faster the decline shown above will become.

One of the things producers have stated is that unconventional production will ramp up relatively quickly and will ratchet down just about as fast without drilling. Too many "know-it-alls" appear to forget that many of the latest wells decline up to 70% in the first year. Therefore, a lack of drilling could easily depress production 20% in a year. That would not only clean up the imbalance. It would also create a shortage because the currently strong economy appears able to support natural gas demand growth. Low natural gas prices also support newly profitable ways to use that natural gas.

Source: Antero Resources Natural Gas Pricing Update September 2019

This particular slide is about 5 months old. But the widely accepted pessimistic view of natural gas pricing probably has not led to a massive increase in dry gas rig count since this slide was created. The dry natural gas basins account for roughly 60% or more of the natural gas supply (depending upon who you want to use as a reference). Therefore, the activity the significantly matters is the drilling in the dry gas basins. That activity is clearly lower.

Strategy Conclusion

Therefore, what appears to be happening is that contrarians like Peyto and Birchcliff are taking advantage of the pessimistic outlook to have more gas production available when prices strengthen. Unlike many of us who write the articles, they have a front seat view on industry activity and conditions along with some very professional level resources about the future. Their timing may not be exact because things like a warm winter can definitely delay an industry recovery. But for most investors the direction of gas prices is important. Industry insiders like Peyto's Darren Gee, and Birchcliff budget projections provide a learned viewpoint usually with far more research than many analysts. Therefore, that viewpoint needs to be considered.

The Birchcliff Advantage

Birchcliff, through the Gordondale acquisition a few years back and some other leases, already has a significant amount of liquids production. The Pouce Coupe leases produce a fair amount of condensate that generally sells for a premium in Canada.

Source: Birchcliff Energy February 2020, Corporate Update

Management clearly intends to grow production while costs remain low due to low industry activity. Then more production should be ready for sale at higher prices. At that point, management will "sit back and cash the checks" until the next downturn.

The ironic part about this is that Mr. Market hated the news and basically "ran the other way" from the stock despite the clear contrarian strategy. That reaction happened even though one analyst after another has stated how a contrarian strategy is really the most effective way to run a business in a cyclical industry. Sometimes there is just no pleasing Mr. Market.

Source: Birchcliff Energy February 2020, Corporate Update

Management has been remarkably successful at holding costs to a low level while raising the average selling price. This higher selling price has blunted the effect of lower natural gas prices. That makes this company another prime example of why higher costs are not necessarily bad when they are more than offset by a higher selling price.

This formerly dry gas producer would have reported a loss had the diversification into the Gordondale properties and Pouce Coupe not succeeded as the company would have been exposed to the C$.60 natural gas price decline shown above. Lenders are not very impressed by offsetting hedging gains. But those same lenders do value continuing income from value added products. This driller has the option of drilling for more liquids while issuing a budget that assumes no increase in the percentage of liquids produced.

Risks

Clearly, there is a timing risk with this investment. If management is wrong about the recovery of gas prices and Mr. Market is right that the surplus of supply will persist for a few years, then that five-year strategy will clearly have to be revised.

Much of the industry was very successful in reducing costs ahead of gas pricing declines. That led to an unusually long period of pricing weakness until the weaker players finally left the industry through reorganization or bankruptcy. There can be no assurance that a recovery in industry activity will not begin (yet) one more time prematurely due to more cost reductions.

This management stretched the company finances. That meant that the Gordondale acquisition needed to be financed with the sale of stock to delever the company. There can be no assurances that this management will not stretch the company finances too far one more time.

Company Outlook

The Alberta, Canada, location is one of the lowest cost basins in the industry.

Source: Birchcliff Energy February 2020, Corporate Update

This basin has attracted the attention of some significant United States companies. As a low cost basin, this company is in a position to benefit first from a recovery in natural gas pricing. Canada has had its own takeway and storage issues in the past. However, it is still significant that a company exporting gas to the United States now considers it a good time to begin increasing production.

That could mean that as usual, the newspaper headlines are lagging indicators of the industry conditions and proper strategic actions. Too many times comments are made by reporters without the proper background to make those comments. Actions by industry insiders are among the most knowledgeable pieces of evidence available. Even though mistakes can be made by insiders, those actions should be heavily weighted along with the other evidence available.

The actions actually coincide with the knowledge that unconventional production declines significantly when the level of drilling remains low. Despite these "straws in the wind," Mr. Market feels the current oversupply will persist a long time. Evidence of continuing demand growth through new uses by companies like Chart Industries (GTLS) falls on deaf ears. The result could be a balance of supply and demand far sooner than Mr. Market expects.

In the meantime, this stock has long been a bargain in the $2 range and under. Traders often sell when the price exceeds $4 and then wait for the process to repeat. Seymour Schulich is one very famous billionaire that has long traded this stock. There are no guarantees about the future. But this stock appears poised to lead any industry recovery.

