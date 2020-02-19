It's Hard To Ignore Occidental Petroleum's Yield

It is hard to find value in the stock market these days. Over recent weeks, stocks like Tesla and Shopify have taken off like rocket ships out of Elon Musk's creative laboratory to the upside. All of the leading indices have moved to record levels. While the spread of the Coronavirus weighed on the stock market for a few days, even a virus that threatens a pandemic could stop the waves of buying in the equity asset class.

To locate value, one must dig deep into the crust of the earth into the world of fossils and hydrocarbons. Energy companies have not participated in the bullish price action in the stock market. Many market analysts point to a significant global policy shift away from oil and gas because of global warming, and they are likely correct. However, the two energy commodities continue to power the world and are not going away any time soon. The US is the world's leading producer of oil and gas these days. Regulatory reforms and technological advances in extracting oil and gas from the crust of the earth have caused a boom in US output. While the energy sector has contributed to the low level of unemployment in the US, energy stocks are receiving no love from investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an oil producer in the US and around the globe. OXY shares are trading at a bargain-basement price, and the company pays an incredible dividend for those brave enough to buy the shares and wait for the sentiment to change. OXY is an oil company that could be a diamond in the rough for investors at just over $40 per share.

Crude oil - the ugliest sector of the stock market

It is no secret that the oil-related industry has been under siege and the worst-performing stocks since the December 2018 lows.

As the weekly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract shows, since the 2018 bottom, the contract rose from 2316.75 to its most recent peak at 3392.50 or an incredible 46.4%. At 3357.50 on Tuesday, February 18, the E-Mini was not far below the record high.

Over the same period, the S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR (XLE) rose from $53.36 to $53.75 per share, an anemic 0.73%. For those looking for sector rotation or value, the energy stocks are a paradise of value. The XLE holds shares of many of the leading oil-related companies. As of the end of last week, it had a 3.78% exposure to Occidental Petroleum.

OXY makes money - Q4 earnings coming soon

Over the past four quarters, Occidental Petroleum consistently posted earnings, and in three of the four periods, EPS exceeded consensus estimates.

The most recent earnings report for the third quarter of 2019 came in below the 37 cents per share consensus forecast, but OXY still earned 11 cents. However, the market expects a rough fourth quarter for the company as it forecasts a 16 cents per share loss for the three-months. OXY will report on February 27. The shares were trading at $41.21 on February 18. A survey of 22 analysts has an average price target for the shares of $51.11 with a wide range of $36 to $80 per share.

Fear of a political change in the U.S. is chasing investors away from OXY

The oil business in the United States has thrived under the Trump Administration, but you would never know it looking at the performance of the sector in the stock market. The daily output of crude oil has risen to a record 13 million barrels per day, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. Fewer regulations, together with technological advances in extracting the energy commodity from the crust of the earth, have made the US the world's leading producer surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia in daily output.

Meanwhile, concerns over global warming and the potential for a significant shift in US energy policy if the sitting President does not win re-election in November is weighing on the energy sector in the stock market. The Democrats have embraced the "Green New Deal," which would restrict or even eliminate fracking and reduce US oil and gas production substantially from the current level. Therefore, energy companies have been toxic for investors in the current environment. However, if President Trump manages to emerge the winner of the upcoming election, we could see a sudden and violent rebound in energy-related shares. Occidental Petroleum could be one of the companies on the very top of the list for investors and traders.

A very sexy dividend yield

Occidental Petroleum has a market cap of $36.814 billion. Together with its subsidiaries, the company acquires, explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the US and around the world. The company operates through three segments; oil and gas, chemical, and midstream and marketing.

As of the end of last week, OXY was paying shareholders a 7.60% dividend at $41.21 per share. Based on the average price target for the shares at $51.11, analysts believe OXY shares are 24% below fair value with a significant 7.62% yield.

Risk/reward favors the shares that pay handsomely while you wait

Rodney Dangerfield became a top comic because he "got no respect." The oil sector is the Rodney Dangerfield of the stock market these days. The price of crude oil traded to a low of $42.36 per barrel in late 2018, and at $51.50 on February 18, the price of the energy commodity was still 21.6% above the low despite the recent selloff.

As the chart highlights, OXY shares reached a low of $56.83 in December 2018 and moved steadily lower throughout 2019, reaching a low of $37.25 on December 10, 2019. At just over $41, the stock is not far above that low and over 27.5% below the price when crude oil was almost $10 per barrel lower.

With a 7.60% dividend, price targets above $50 per share, and the potential for sector rotation in a market where value hard to come by, OXY offers a compelling risk/reward profile. The late 2019 low was $3.95 below the current price, with the analyst upside target $9.51 over the February 14 closing price. A better than 2:1 risk/reward ratio with a 7.60% dividend has the potential to ignite a substantial recovery. In the current environment, it is hard to ignore the yield and value proposition offered by OXY shares.

