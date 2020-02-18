Activision Blizzard: Tracking Steadily Along The Growth Curve

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) looks set to be a thematic beneficiary of an expanding addressable market as it transitions its various franchises to mobile, reaching an audience significantly larger than that of the current console market. The initial success of major titles such as Call of Duty Mobile and the pending release of Diablo Immortal points toward the massive longer-term value creation at hand. Current prices fairly value the core ATVI business, in my view, but may not give ATVI adequate credit for its many growth options (e.g., Esports expansion and new mobile titles/IP). Additionally, ATVI’s solid FCF generation, along with its net cash position, offers investors additional optionality on the capital deployment front. That said, I am erring on the side of conservatism and factoring in a status quo ~$3 FY21 EPS scenario for now, which would imply ATVI trades in-line with fair value at current levels.

Strong 4Q Results and Raised Guidance Support the Bullish Outlook

Of particular note was the broad-based strength for the quarter, as the company delivered growth in Overwatch revenues, King MAUs, and World of Warcraft subscribers. Activision remains the main revenue driver, with $1,426m in net bookings for the quarter - Modern Warfare’s unit sell-through and in-game spending both increased double-digits relative to Black Ops 4, while CoD Mobile also delivered strong results with >150m installs. Blizzard also contributed to the 4Q beat with a top-line result of $595m in bookings on YoY growth in World of Warcraft (NYSE:WOW) and Overwatch. King also had some bright spots as within the $503m in net bookings, Candy Crush continued to trend positively.

Source: Investor Presentation

On a non-GAAP basis, EPS was ahead of consensus at $1.23, while guidance was for $1.15 in EPS. The company’s full-year 2020 EPS guidance was the key investor focus heading into the print, and with the $2.35 guide (including deferrals; $2.22 excluding deferrals) now in place, the deck is clear for ATVI to execute on its robust multi-year pipeline.

Source: Q4 Earnings Release

World of Warcraft and COD Trend Positively; King Remains a Drag

Within Activision’s net bookings of $1,426 mn for the quarter, Call of Duty (COD) Modern Warfare was cited as the outperformer, driving a double-digit rise, along with in-game bookings, despite the removal of season passes. From the end-October press release:

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® had more than $600 million in sell-through worldwide in its first three days of release. The title has sold more units in its first three days than any other Call of Duty® game sold in its first three days in this console generation and is the top-selling new premium game release of 2019. Through the first three days, Modern Warfare has more total players and total hours played than any Call of Duty opening release in the last six years.

Figure 1: Call of Duty FY19 Operating Trend

Source: Company Filings

COD Mobile is also trending well, though it is yet to be a material contributor - per Sensor Tower data, the mobile version has seen 35mn downloads in the first three days, and over 100mn in the first week (>150mn in Feb ’20). Depending on how much of the Call of Duty franchise user base the Mobile version can command, and the % of MAUs that can be converted into paying users, this could prove to be a significant recurring revenue base, in my view.

Meanwhile, Blizzard bookings of $595mn were also a positive, as strength in Overwatch and World of Warcraft partially offset declines in Hearthstone and Diablo. Alongside a growing WoW user base, engagement has also continued to grow sequentially, as shown by a rising monthly active user base.

Figure 2: World of Warcraft FY19 MAU Trend

Source: Company Filings

Blizzard looks set to continue the WoW momentum with new content for Classic and the release of the Shadowlands expansion in 2H20. Diablo Immortal is also set to begin regional testing in mid-2020, driving a higher YoY guide for Blizzard bookings growth.

Meanwhile, King posted disappointing bookings of $503 mn, despite outperformance in advertising (>$150mn for the full-year). King's weakness was attributable to ongoing monetization changes as it seeks to improve payer conversion, which will continue to dampen bookings in 1H20. That said, 2H should improve on fresh content releases, including new games based on IP from ATVI’s catalog.

Figure 3: King FY19 Revenue Trend

Source: Company Filings

Looking Ahead to 2020

While the timing of the upcoming console refresh cycle over holiday '20 could cause some disruption, Activision looks well-positioned to navigate this trend as the installed base of consoles ramps and consumers balance their wallet share allocation between new software, prior gen software and hardware costs. 2020 is only set to see the annual launch of Call of Duty (title TBD, but potentially a Black Ops) in the fall, but improved in-game spend for CoD: Modern Warfare in 2020, along with a robust pipeline of content from 3Q20 should support the growth outlook. CoD Mobile, considering its traction thus far, also offers potential upside as it consistently ranks among the top 50 highest-grossing mobile titles domestically on iOS. Blizzard also announced an upcoming expansion of World of Warcraft in 2020, likely in 3Q20 (the last few expansions have launched in August).

Figure 4: FY20 Release Schedule

Source: Press Releases, Company Data

Optionality From Mobile Expansion and Capital Deployment Plans

The success of CoD Mobile thus far outlines the massive opportunity at hand as major game franchises transition to mobile – the >150m installs for CoD Mobile is ~6x Modern Warfare, for instance, illustrating the extent to which a mobile launch can expand the addressable market. CoD Mobile is just the beginning, with Diablo Immortal next in the pipeline, and more industry-leading franchises to come.

Further, ATVI holds an ~$3bn net cash position, though thus far, it has remained quiet on the capital allocation front, with no major M&A since King (2015) and no buybacks since 2013. Given ATVI’s sticky revenue streams and consistent FCF generation, the announcement of a capital return plan or a value-accretive M&A could serve as an upside catalyst going forward.

Assuming a 20x multiple (in-line with peer comparables) on FY21 non-GAAP EPS of $3.03, ATVI stock seems fairly valued at current prices. That said, there is room for valuation upside if ATVI can capitalize on the strong secular tailwinds driving the video game industry and over the medium-term, increase contribution from its mobile titles, particularly with a China launch. With additional optionality from a capital return to boot, there is clearly potential for an upward revision, though I am erring on the side of conservatism and factoring in a status quo scenario for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.