Platinum Continues To Lag

I love the prospects for the price of platinum. For many years, platinum's nickname was "rich person's gold" because an ounce of the metal cost more than an ounce of gold. Since 2014, "rich person's gold" has been the yellow metal because it consistently moved to a higher premium to platinum. When it comes to the other platinum group metals, platinum has a higher boiling and melting point and is a denser metal compared to palladium and rhodium. In 2016, both of the other PGMs traded at significant discounts to the price of platinum. Even though platinum can serve as a substitute for palladium and rhodium for industrial applications, the prices have diverged to levels I never thought possible. The inter-commodity spreads between platinum and gold, palladium, and rhodium have taught me a lesson that there are no rules when it comes to divergence.

I am a committed platinum bull and believe that its day in the sun will come one day. Last week I spoke with Trevor Raymond from the World Platinum Investment Council to discuss the current state of the platinum market. We tried to compare notes and put out heads together, but so far, we have both been dead wrong when it comes to when the price of the precious metal will reflect its value.

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust product (PLTM) moves higher and lower with the price of platinum as the product holds physical platinum bullion.

Platinum cannot hold $1,000

The long-term monthly chart illustrates the frustration experienced by anyone holding a long position in the platinum market.

Source: CQG

Since 2014, when platinum slipped to a discount to gold, each attempt to move above $1000 per ounce failed. After declining to a low of $812.20 in early 2016, platinum experiences a significant rebound that took the price of the precious metal to a high of $1199.50 in August 2016. After declining to just below the $900 level at the end of that year, platinum struggled with the $1000 level. A rally to $1047.8 in early 2017 failed. After two lower peaks at $1026.50 in September 2017 and $1022.60 in January 2018, the price fell below its early 2016, reaching a bottom at $755.70 in August 2018, the lowest price since way back in 2003. Platinum was the only precious metal to fall below its late 2015 and early 2016 lows.

The price action since August 2018 has been constructive in the platinum futures arena.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the pattern of higher lows and higher highs since mid-2018. The latest peak came in early January. The price of platinum reached $1035 per ounce, higher than the two previous highs, but still below the February 2017 high at $1047.80 and nowhere near the August 2016 peak at just under $1200 per ounce.

On the weekly chart, price momentum and relative strength indicators were slightly above neutral readings as of February 18. Weekly historical volatility at just over the 20% level was holding steady. Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX futures market has made higher highs with the price of platinum. In a futures market, rising open interest and increasing price tend to validate an emerging bullish trend. In platinum, the pattern in open interest suggests rising investor demand.

The price pattern in the platinum market continues to be bullish, but it is still lagging gold, which was trading at almost $615 premium to platinum on Tuesday, February 18. When it comes to two other platinum group metals, the divergence continues to expand, and platinum has been anything but precious.

Palladium continues to roar

From the early 2016 low of $812.20 per ounce, platinum was 22.4% higher as of February 14 with the price of nearby April futures at $994 per ounce.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, the price of palladium moved from $451.50 to a new high of $2498.20 on February 18, or an over five-fold increase.

The price appreciation in palladium has been impressive, but it pales in comparison with another one of the platinum group metals.

Rhodium at an all-time high

Rhodium is not only a platinum group metal, but it is a byproduct of platinum production in South Africa. The low price of platinum and rising output costs caused a decline in production. Mining for lower grade ores deep in the crust of the earth became uneconomic for many primary platinum producers. The reduction in output created a deficit in the rhodium market with explosive consequences when it comes to the price action in the physical rhodium market. In 2016, around the time platinum traded at $812.20 and palladium at $451.50, rhodium reached a low of $575 per ounce. At that time, platinum commanded a premium to the other two platinum group metals.

Source: Kitco

As the chart shows, at a midpoint price of $11,100 per ounce on February 18, rhodium moved 19.3 times higher since the 2016 low. The price recently moved above its previous all-time peak at the $10,000 per ounce level from 2008.

The price action in palladium and rhodium make platinum's performance look anemic.

The World Platinum Investment Council thinks it's just a matter of time

I recently had a chat with Trevor Raymond at the World Platinum Investment Council for his take on the market that continues to disappoint investors like me. Trevor believes that automotive users are indeed already substituting platinum for far higher priced palladium these days and that the trend is likely to continue. He is convinced that substitution is occurring in automobile catalytic converters but because details of substitution are proprietary and confidential to automakers and catalyst fabricators the extent of substitution is not yet public. Trevor does not believe there is any significant seller in the platinum market that is holding the price down. On the contrary, he sees the market much tighter now after 955,000 ounces of physically backed platinum ETFs were bought in 2019. The WPIC has argued for some years now that palladium's value is determined by it being a 1 to 1 substitute for platinum in autocatalysts. Trevor expressed that because palladium is a by-product, with no supply response to price, the palladium price could peak at levels much higher than current but should, over time, trade at parity to platinum.

When platinum trades at $1500 to $1700 per ounce it was comfortably used in jewelry, automotive, and industrial applications. From the current price level, that would mean a significant rise in the price of the forlorn metal. The potential for an over 50% rise in the price of platinum is a reason to consider platinum at prices that are under the $1000 per ounce level.

At the same time, I believe that gold is heading for a new all-time high in US dollar terms above the $2000 per ounce level. A continuation in the bullish trend in gold would also provide support to platinum, which has been left in the dust in the precious metals sector.

PLTM is a platinum ETF product

The most direct route for a long position in the platinum market is via the bars and coins available from dealers around the world or via the futures that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those that do not dip their toes in the physical or futures arenas, the GraniteShares Platinum Trust product replicated the price action in platinum on the up and downside. The fund summary for PLTM states:

The investment seeks to reflect, at any given time, the value of the assets owned by the Trust at that time less the Trusts accrued expenses and liabilities as of that time. The Shares are intended to constitute a simple and cost-effective means of making an investment similar to an investment in platinum. An investment in allocated physical platinum bullion requires expensive and sometimes complicated arrangements in connection with the assay, transportation and warehousing of the metal. It is non-diversified. Source: Yahoo Finance

The most recent top holdings of PLTM include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

PLTM is a smaller ETF product when compared to PPLT, as it has net assets of $12.34 million. PLTM trades an average of 24,108 shares each day as it represents the price action of 1/100th of an ounce of platinum metal. PLTM charges an expense ratio of 0.50%, which is ten basis points lower than PPLT.

The price of nearby platinum futures on NYMEX moved from a low of $867.80 in mid-November 2019 to a high of $1035 in mid-January or 19.27%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the PLTM ETF moved from $8.59 to $10.21 per share or 18.86% as the product did an excellent job tracking the price of the precious metal.

If platinum is going to finally break out of its multiyear slumber and play catchup with gold, palladium, and rhodium, PLTM is one of the products that can add platinum exposure to your portfolio.

