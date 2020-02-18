SLV: More Gains Lie Ahead

Metals markets have continued to extend on the progress that began in early 2019, which is when I first highlighted some of the potential catalysts that could trigger a long-term rally in the iShares Silver Trust (SLV). In the periods that followed the analysis, the iShares Silver Trust managed to reach gains of as much as 36% before falling back to current levels. Despite the fact that investor appetite for risk has hurt the metals space during the last three months, several macroeconomic factors are currently working behind the scenes that make it easier to see why this recent bull trend trajectory is likely to continue for those holding SLV long trades.

Source: Tradingview

Price factors that determine the value of the iShares Silver Trust are predominantly influenced by trends in market inflow activity, which has been undeniably bullish over the last 1-year, 3-year and 5-year periods:

(Source: ETFdb.com)

Conservative investors might like to see the performances that are now visible over the longest time frames, as inflows of $874.6 million have been generated in the last five years and inflows of $530.3 million have been generated over the last three years. However, the most important element of this trend has been the SLV inflow activity that has been present over the last one-year period, as an incredibly favorable amount of buying activity ($913.4 million) has been visible during this time.

(Source: ETFdb.com)

Of course, the trend is actually negative when we look at the market flow activity over different time frames. During the last 13-week and 26-week periods, market flow activity has actually been negative (at -$189.1 million and -$260.2 million, respectively). Here, it could be argued that short-term reversals in sentiment could actually put SLV at risk for an even deeper price retracement. This is where holding periods for individual trades can become particularly vulnerable if they are not structured in line with the market’s dominant trends.

Source: World Gold Council

Investors with a longer-term perspective should also note macro activities that have been apparent within central banks around the world over the last decade. For the tenth-straight year, central banks have been net buyers of precious metals and global reserves rose by 650 tonnes (second highest yearly figure on record), according to the World Gold Council. Should this be viewed as a clue with respect to the trajectory in which global monetary policy is likely headed? Failed faith in fiat currencies will only grow if global economic conditions reach recessionary levels and the continued prospects for calmed trade tensions remain questionable (at best). But what is even more important in all of this central bank activity is the fact that it’s quickening in pace.

In 2018 and 2019, central bank buying was much stronger than it was during the previous two years. It would be difficult to see how this activity fits into the traditional assessments of risk aversion, given the broader market performances during each of these annual periods. Does this tell us something about the consensus views for monetary policy in 2020? It likely does, and this is a clear signal investors that should be paying much more attention to the extended size of the market's current positions in non-commodities assets.

With the S&P 500 trading at nearly 19x forward earnings (up from just 16.2x last year), investors must understand that stocks have not traded at these levels since May 2002. Even more discouraging for anyone long stocks is the fact that the S&P 500 has never gone this long without a corrective price decline of at least 20%. Ultimately, this could mean it’s time to exit stocks and that helps prospects for the iShares Silver Trust in upcoming quarters in its potential for continued gains.

