Inflation Is Tame; Retail Is Benefiting

This should keep central bankers on the sidelines (or be more accommodative) through the rest of the year.

"Inflation is taxation without legislation." – Milton Friedman

On February 13, the most recent inflation numbers were released, and we started to see the effect of the coronavirus on prices. A sharp drop in demand for global oil consumption led to much lower energy prices, which led to a muted inflation reading. The consumer-price index, which measures what Americans are paying for everyday items, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in January, according to the Labor Department. Energy prices fell 0.7% overall, with a significant 1.6% drop in gasoline prices.

That will likely continue throughout the first quarter given the virus outbreak has not been contained yet, and it will undoubtedly have a short-term detriment on the Chinese economy. Core CPI, which is a measure that is smoother and that the Federal Reserve takes more weight in as it excludes more volatile sectors such as food and energy, did a little better. It was up 0.2% from the previous month and 2.3% year-over-year. Still, that is not an inspiring inflation report when central banks have been so accommodative over the last year, and the risk of economies slowing seems to be increasing with every new coronavirus update.

What does this mean for central bankers? We heard from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week, and he thinks that the U.S. economy is in a “very good place.” However, the inflation reading does not let the central bank raise rates at this point, which means their plan of staying on the sidelines for the balance of 2020 is likely still in place. If anything, given that we may have a slowdown in China for the first quarter, I think the central bank is leaning toward the easing side of the equation.

As I mentioned on the Lead-Lag Report last week, this is good for commodity assets that are generally priced in U.S. dollars, and things like gold (take a look at the SPDR Gold Trust ETF [GLD]) and silver (iShares Silver Trust [SLV]) deserve a part in your portfolio. Not only will these assets rise in times of a crisis, which will protect your portfolio in the event of a pandemic, for example, or heightened geopolitical tensions, but they also benefit when monetary policy is going to the printing press. After years of underperformance vs. the S&P 500, I think it is time for these metals to shine. Interest rates are at minuscule levels in the U.S., and even lower or negative when you look globally, especially among the European Union and Japan. I think that we are going to see more money pumped into the system, especially out of China this quarter.

We are already seeing it with the People’s Bank of China stepping up support for their virus-hit economy by injecting 1.7 trillion yuan ($242.74 billion) via reverse repos in February, after pumping a record amount of money in a single day in January when they put a net 560 billion yuan ($83 billion) into their banking system. With the U.S. Fed also having troubles with their repo and having to inject vast sums of money, you will be thankful when the fan gets hit and hard assets and commodities rise. Inflation may be subdued, but central bankers are firmly on the gas pedal.

Source: WSJ

One thing this lower inflation overall is helping is the consumer. Already on solid footing with unemployment rates low and wages rising, they are also not paying much more for their everyday goods, and they are spending more. Retail sales were released on February 14 for January, and the statistics showed in-line spending up 0.3%. That is the fourth month in a row of gains, and something that should be closely watched in the next few months to see how the coronavirus is affecting consumers. Consumer spending is the primary driver of the U.S. economy, accounting for more than two-thirds of total output. It can likely withstand a virus outbreak, but if it were to turn into a pandemic across the U.S., there could be some short-term issues. Central bankers would probably step in to give a small boost to the economy to mitigate the effect. I think that you can be comfortable in equities. Still, if you are not diversifying your portfolio and adding some commodity exposure, especially in hard assets like gold and silver, you are doing your portfolio a disservice for 2020.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.