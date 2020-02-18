Stay Clear Of Colgate-Palmolive For Now

Investment Thesis

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) has been struggling with declining margins for years. Increases in costs have significantly outpaced revenue growth. Dividend growth has slowed substantially. While the payout ratio remains at a reasonable level, the lack of revenue growth and declining operating profit has led the company to make sacrifices in order to raise the dividend. Additionally, the current valuation just appears to be too expensive.

Declining profitability

Margins of Colgate-Palmolive have been on the decline for years now. The operating margin has fallen in each of the past 4 years, shedding 320bps in the process. At the same time, the net margin has lost 90bps, dropping to 16.1%. Admittedly, margins are still great, especially in comparison to competitors. As a reference, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Unilever (NYSE:UN) (NYSE:UL) have respective operating margins of 22.7% and 19.1%. The issue at hand is not that margins have declined, but rather the potential for them to decline further.

Source: My model, raw data provided by Seeking Alpha

The reason for the substantial decline in the operating margin is that growth in the operating expenses has significantly outpaced revenue growth in recent years. The graph below shows the development of revenues and operating expenses between 2016 and 2019. Figures have been indexed to 100 in 2016. We see that expenses have grown significantly faster than revenues. Between 2016 and 2019, expenses have grown by 10%, while revenues have only grown by 3%. This is unacceptable at a time when competitors are successfully implementing cost savings programs. Colgate-Palmolive must get its cost structure under control.

Source: My model, raw data provided by Seeking Alpha

Dividend growth has not been paid for organically

The dividend of Colgate is not nearly as good as it seems. On the surface, you see a 5.9% CAGR over the last 10 years and a stable payout ratio below 60%. But these numbers do not paint an accurate picture of the present. There are two reasons for why I am not thrilled about CL’s dividend.

Reason 1: The dividend increases have been paid for with reduced capex

I argue that Colgate has only been able to keep its FCF payout ratio below 60% because it drastically cut back on capital spending. Organically, dividend increases would come from revenue increases and/or operational improvements (meaning cost savings) and therefore higher operating income/cash flow. The issue with Colgate is that it has neither of those. Revenues have only increased at a CAGR of 1.08% in the last 3 years. Even worse, operating cash flow basically stayed flat. But still, free cash flow increased by a CAGR of 3.17% during the same period. How can that be? Well, mathematically it is quite easy. If operating cash flow stays flat, but free cash flow has increased, then capex must have been reduced. Indeed, this has been the case. From 2016 to 2019, capex declined at an average rate of -17.33%. For the last 3 years, the entire gains in free cash flow have come from reduced capex as opposed to operational improvements.

Reason 2: Dividend growth has slowed significantly

Colgate grows its dividend noticeably slower than several years ago. From 2011 to 2015, the dividend grew by 7.1% per year on average. However, from 2015 to 2019, the rate dropped to 3.3%.

Unsurprisingly, the period of 2011 to 2015 was a time in which revenues and operating income were growing. This allowed the company to raise its dividend and pay the increases out of the higher income. Once revenues started declining and margins deteriorating, the dividend growth went out the window with them.

Source: my model, raw data provided by Seeking Alpha

Valuation

Colgate-Palmolive currently trades at a P/E of 26 with a dividend yield of 2.24%. I believe that the company is priced too expensively. According to my discounted cash flow analysis, the company is worth $46bn, or $53.85 per share. This indicates a 29% downside at current prices.

Source: my model, values based on estimates and denominated in $ millions (except per share figures)

At my fair value estimate, CL would trade at a P/E of 18 with a dividend yield of 3.18% which would be a much more reasonable valuation in my view. I do not see reasons why Colgate should be priced at a similar P/E than competitors (for example: Procter & Gamble, Unilever) given that these companies are in better shape, of higher quality, and have better growth prospects.

Conclusion

Colgate-Palmolive has not yet reached dangerous levels, but if it cannot get its cost issues under control, margins could very well deteriorate below those of competitors. The subpar dividend quality as well as growth, coupled with an overvalued share price by my estimates, make this stock unattractive from an investor’s perspective. Especially, considering that competitors without the issues of CL are similarly priced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

