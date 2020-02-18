Utilities And XLU: This Hated Sector Continues To Soar - A Great Exit Opportunity Now Exists

Utilities have been an overweight position at EPB Macro Research for nearly two years. The fears surrounding the Coronavirus Outbreak are providing a nice exit opportunity to an extremely profitable position.

When both growth and inflation are expected to decline, interest rates generally fall, which causes the relative valuation of utilities to increase yet again.

During periods of declining growth, utilities are priced at a premium for their relatively stable and highly regulated business.

Utilities are often labeled as "defensive" or "bond proxies." This characterization leads to an immediate and unwarranted rejection by those bullish on the economy or the stock market.

Utilities, along with Treasury bonds, have been the most hated sector of this bull market.

Utility stocks, or the utility sector in general (XLU), has been one of the most hated sectors by market pundits and popular analysts. Utilities are often viewed as "defensive," making them a "no-touch" for anyone that has a generally bullish view on the stock market or the economy. This unwarranted and misunderstood perception of utility stocks has led most investors to have little or no exposure to one of the best S&P 500 sectors over this entire economic expansion, and the last two years more specifically.

Utilities generally outperform when growth is slowing. Utilities also benefit from falling inflation expectations. The Coronavirus Outbreak has caused the market to shift back toward an environment of growth slowing and falling inflation expectations, providing an extra boost to the XLU ETF. While secular economic conditions favor XLU as a long-term hold, market conditions are presenting an attractive exit opportunity as growth and inflation expectations slide with each negative headline.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF (XLU) is the most popular ETF for utility stocks with 28 individual holdings. The ETF is fairly concentrated with more than 60% exposure held in the top 10 names.

XLU Top 10 Holdings:

Source: State Street Global Advisors

The ETF also is fairly concentrated in terms of industry exposure. More than 60% of the industry allocation comes from electric power utilities.

XLU Industry Allocation:

Source: State Street Global Advisors

The extreme concentration of exposure to the electric power industry, a heavily regulated and non-discretionary spending item, results in XLU exhibiting strong performance characteristics during economic downturns.

Below, I will outline several reasons why XLU continues to soar, but also why an attractive exit opportunity exists.

XLU Holding Period: Total Return (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

At EPB Macro Research, after holding an overweight position in XLU for nearly two years, we have closed out our long position. XLU gained more than 40% in total return terms over the holding period (black line). After closing the position in utilities at the end of January, XLU has continued to rise (red line) as both growth and inflation expectations edged lower.

When Growth Slows, XLU Outperforms

Utilities are branded as a "defensive" sector, mainly because the business model of an electric utility is far less volatile than an industrial stock or bank stock subject to the ebbs and flows of the global economic cycle.

Thus, when economic growth is trending lower, or a recession is becoming more probable, investors are willing to pay a higher price for a more stable stream of income. We can prove this several ways.

First, when growth is declining, the utility sector nearly always makes the top of the list in terms of performance. History has held true as XLU continues to post staggering gains during a period of declining growth.

Economic growth has been empirically declining since Q3 2018. The chart below of personal consumption + private investment or "core GDP" highlights this deterioration in economic growth.

Real "Core" GDP Growth, Year-Over-Year (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Several other indices, including the EPB Macro Research Coincident Index, confirm the persistent decline in economic growth since the middle of 2018.

If we stack the performance of the major S&P 500 sectors since the peak in economic growth, we find a pattern that is similar to history.

Utilities, real estate, and consumer staples have outperformed the market - very defensive leadership. Historically, technology stocks underperformed during periods of declining growth but during this economic expansion, technology has led the market during periods of declining growth.

S&P 500 Sector Performance Since Q3 2018:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

When economic growth declines, investors pay more for stability (utilities) and technology stocks. Technology stocks (this economic expansion) have performed well during periods of slowing growth because any growth investor can find gets priced at a premium. Technology can be tricky, however, as outperformance can quickly devolve to underperformance if "growth slowing" intensifies toward "recession."

We can further prove the premium paid for XLU during periods of declining growth by looking at the relative PE ratio of XLU and SPY.

The chart below shows the PE ratio of the S&P 500 divided by the PE ratio of XLU. As the ratio (black line) is moving lower, the valuation of XLU is increasing relative to SPY.

Global Manufacturing PMI and Relative PE Valuation:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

As growth declines, proxied above via the global manufacturing PMI, the relative valuation of XLU increases.

Prior to the Coronavirus outbreak, early signs of a cyclical rebound in global industrial growth were emerging. The magnitude of the upturn was always suspect, but the data was almost undoubtedly set to get "less bad" across global manufacturing economies.

The Global PMI started to edge higher and XLU started to underperform the market.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus has caused large disruptions to many industries, surely to be reflected in upcoming economic data.

Investors are positioning for an environment of growth slowing, shifting away from any cyclical rebound, until more information is known about the extent of the economic damage.

When Inflation Expectations Decline, Utilities Trade At A Premium

Similar to economic growth, when inflation expectations are falling, interest rates generally decline and the high, stable dividend yield of XLU gets priced at a premium.

The chart below shows that when long-term inflation expectations decline, the relative valuation of XLU increases or utilities get more expensive relative to the S&P 500.

30-Year Inflation Expectations and Utilities Relative PE Ratio

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The Coronavirus outbreak has caused fears in many markets, including commodities. The price of oil, copper, and other exchange-traded industrial materials have declined in fear of faltering demand.

Inflation expectations had been rising over the last several months, first due to investor psychology related to balance sheet expansion, and later due to a true cyclical upturn in industrial inflation pressure.

The trend in inflation expectations has turned back down as investors wait for more information.

The Coronavirus outbreak has caused the market to shift back into a mode of growth and inflation expectations falling. XLU, on a relative basis, massively outperforms when both growth and inflation expectations are declining simultaneously.

Why I Sold My Holding In XLU

Prior to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the US economy was showing declining rates of growth, but cyclical inflation pressure was starting to emerge.

Secular economic conditions such as demographics and debt limit the magnitude of any cyclical upturn but the direction had shifted nonetheless.

The CRB index of raw industrials, a basket of commodities not easily speculated on in the futures market, had shown an increase in price growth from roughly -15% to +3%; a clear upturn.

Of course, this upturn in cyclical inflation pressure never had the chance to rival the global relation of 2017-2018, but a minor change in direction was seen in the data.

CRB Raw Industrials, Growth Rate:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Furthermore, cyclical inflation pressure was seen in the growth rate of core import prices, a sign that the global economy was starting to see the downturn in inflation moderate.

Core Import Prices, Growth Rate:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

In combination with other leading indicators of cyclical inflation pressure, including the ISM prices paid index and more, it was clear the start of a small cyclical upturn in industrial inflation pressure was underway.

This presented a good opportunity to close the nearly two-year position in XLU.

Upon closing the position, the fears surrounding the Coronavirus intensified and shifted market expectations away from any possible upturn in inflation pressure and back toward disinflation and growth slowing.

Why XLU Continues To Perform Well

The lockdown in the Chinese economy already is starting to have broad economic implications.

Most recently, the ZEW Germany Current Situation Survey showed that sentiment in February notched down.

ZEW Survey Germany Current Situation:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The auto sector was hit the hardest in the ZEW Survey for February. Industrial data over the next several weeks is likely to be negatively impacted with no clear signs as to when normal activity will resume.

ZEW Survey Germany Current Situation: Automobiles

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Expectations of the future also ticked lower in Germany.

ZEW Survey Germany Expectations

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Risks are clearly tilted to the downside. The impact of the Coronavirus outbreak is derailing the prospects of a small cyclical rebound in industrial growth and industrial inflation pressure.

XLU - A Long-Term Favorite With Secular Tailwinds

While I closed the position in XLU for underlying cyclical reasons, including an increase in industrial inflation pressure, XLU has many secular tailwinds and remains a great sector for investors with a longer buy-and-hold focus.

Economic growth in the United States is in secular decline, mainly due to weakening demographics and high levels of public and private sector debt.

Core GDP growth (consumption + investment), has declined to 3.0% on a 10-year annualized basis, a clear downshift from the prior 50 years.

Secular Decline In Underlying GDP Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Weaker levels of trend economic growth will keep a lid on long-term interest rates, creating a massive tailwind for a sector that's viewed as a high yielding bond proxy.

Summary

In short, XLU outperforms the most during a period of declining growth and declining inflation. Over the long run, secular conditions favor a decline in growth and inflation, making XLU and its components a sound part of a balanced portfolio.

On a cyclical basis, before the Coronavirus, underlying economic trends were starting to show an improvement in global industrial growth and a modest pickup in industrial inflation pressure. As a result, I decided to close the position in XLU.

The Coronavirus is causing the market to price-in an environment of growth slowing and inflation slowing, resulting in massive outperformance of XLU.

Shocks can temporarily change the direction of growth and inflation expectations. Still, if the "shock" is resolved quickly, the economy typically has a "rubber-band" effect and slingshots back toward the original trend.

It's unlikely that a negative shock completely negates an underlying trend, and typically, this occurs only with prolonged disruptions and job losses.

Therefore, I would be using this rally in XLU as a selling opportunity, hedging against the market reverting to its underlying trend of growing (albeit mild) industrial inflation pressure.

If this negative shock lasts several months, and job losses/recessionary conditions re-emerge, portfolio construction and an equal balance of "risk" is mainly tasked with counter balancing a negative shock.

A great opportunity exists to take down highly-defensive exposures. I remain overweight Treasury bonds, however, as the underlying trend for US economic growth remains lower.

