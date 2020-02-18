Progressive Corp.: World Class Insurer At A Discount

Although market threats exist, Progressive has been forward-thinking with its distribution, market exposures, and risk models.

We believe the company is best-in-class in auto insurance and will rebound once the market appreciates the stabilization that is hidden under the top-line metrics. It is oversold.

Progressive has sold off due to fears of an ending auto cycle and some deteriorating monthly reporting.

Investment Thesis

Progressive (PGR) is one of the most efficient and consistent US insurers that is trading at a ~20% discount to its 6-year average P/E because of a market misperception of one of its KPIs (core loss ratios). In the short term, PGR is likely to issue a material special dividend and beat sanguine analyst estimates of flat earnings in 2020 and beyond. This could result in a rally as the market begins to realize that fears of an ending auto cycle are overblown and PGR is able to continue to maintain its best-in-class margins and NPW (new premiums written) with technology, bundled offerings, and a recent Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) partnership.

Background

Progressive is the 3rd largest personal auto insurer in the US, with a historical focus on personal auto insurance. The company distributes its policies via direct-to-consumer platforms and 3,000 agents. The acquisition of ASI in 2014 accelerates its entrance into homeowner’s insurance and management has moved into business owners’ policy and general liability.

Target Price and Return

Stock Appreciation: PT of $91 (~10% upside from current levels) based on average of 15x 2020 EPS, 1.2x 2020 P/B, DCF, and precedent transactions

Quarterly Dividend: 0.5%, quarterly dividends of $0.40

Special Annual Dividend: 3.8%, estimated at $2.80

Total Return: ~20%

Stable Auto Margins

Auto Margins Are Actually Stable And Pricing Pressure Is Already Priced In. PGR reported no catastrophic losses in July, August, and September, which gave the appearance of deteriorating margins because they were being lumped into total auto core losses. The recent 10-Q auto core loss suggests this is weather related with $159m in Q3’19. When you back out catastrophic losses, you see a consistent core loss ratio of ~69% for the last 6 quarters.



Earnings Beats Likely

More Earnings Beats Likely In 2020. Volatile summer months (more driving/weather activity) are over and the Street is overly bearish predicting decline/flat in EPS in 2020 with no change in the already compressed P/E multiple. Consensus has already been revised 8% upwards since February, and we predict higher investment income and a strong combined ratio based on past EPS revisions.

Multiple Expansion

Forward P/E of ~11x is below the typical range of 13x-16x due to fears of auto cycle turning. Top-line growth remains in mid-teens and auto core losses have been stable due to technology and data analytics investments. A mild multiple expansion coupled with an earnings beat could trigger a rally. In the meanwhile, investors can wait and collect ~5% dividend yield. Also, trading at a ~20% discount to S&P and P&C industry even though PGR has best in class loss ratios of 70%+.

Model and Valuation

2020 valuation is based on a peer group EPS of 15x (below PGR historical average of 16x) and relatively flat EPS growth in the next few years due to market turn. This is a conservative estimate in line with analyst expectations. PGR reports monthly NPW figures which show a consistency in pricing which could lead to higher margins and net income than anticipated here.

Key Risks and Considerations

Lower pricing growth (1% YoY) and rising severity cost due to weather pose a risk to top-line growth and margins. The bottom is already priced in as PGR is trading near five-year historical NTM P/E of 13x.

The top 5 personal auto insurers (State Farm, GEICO, Allstate, PGR, and USAA) write 50% of premiums and there is a slowdown in premiums in force (PIF) since 2016.

Companies like Metromile (on-demand insurance), Hippo (digital insurance), CoverWallet (commercial insurance), and Root (personal insurance) are typically offering products from incumbents like PGR, but they could eat some market share. PGR can partner with these firms to gain further distribution and focus on underwriting.

Autonomous vehicle fears on personal auto insurance are overblown and may be a tailwind for PGR. Major roadblocks like current infrastructure and the technology are still nascent (Google has 60 vehicles that have logged 2m miles, 2.19 crashes per million miles vs. 1.92 for humans). Companies like State Farm that rely on broad retail distribution vs. those that focus on underwriting like PGR have more at stake as manufacturers themselves start to take on more liability.



