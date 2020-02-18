Axsome: Catalysts Stacking

Does the company have a short-range or long-range outlook in regards to profits? - Phillip Fisher

In bioscience investing, it's exciting to see your stock gap up amid a positive data release. That phenomenon is known as a binary event. As an exciting time, a binary event drives the share price of your bio stock. Interestingly, IBI members alerted our community about an upcoming binary event in recent months. Specifically, they sensed an incoming rally for Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) before the company released its data. My intuition also cued me in on that data release.

However, Axsome disclosed Phase 3 GEMINI trial results before I could finish my write up. As it turned out, AXS-05 demonstrated robust efficacy and excellent safety for treating major depression. As that high probability event turned out positive, members enjoyed strong gains. In this article, I'll feature a fundamental update on Axsome and provide my expectation on this Phillip Fisher growth equity.

Figure 1: Axsome chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of New York, Axsome is engaged in the innovation and commercialization of medicines to serve the unmet need in various psychiatric disorders.

As shown below, the company is brewing four potential blockbusters. In corresponding order, AXS-05, -07, -09, -12 are being assessed for major depressive disorder ("MDD"), acute migraine headache, CNS disease, and narcolepsy. As you can see, AXS-05 is currently advanced in three Phase 3 trials. Looking at AXS-05's label expansion, I believe that Phillip Fisher would have applauded that approach. That's because growth occurs like a tree sending out additional branches.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Axsome)

Of note, I like Axsome's medicines because they are designed by the metabolic inhibition and MoSEIC technology platform. By suppressing the enzyme that breaks down the drug, this metabolic inhibition increases its bioavailability.

And in buffering APIs within a complex, MoSEIC optimizes a drug's pH. Hence, this enhances drug solubility (i.e. how well it mixes and travels in the bloodstream). The result is that it improves the drug's distribution and efficacy. If you want to learn more about how this works, you can check my previous work.

AXS-05 For Major Depressive Disorder

Shifting gears, you should analyze the strong GEMINI data. It will help you to better appreciate AXS-05's clinical progress. More importantly, it will sharpen your gut instinct on the results of the upcoming catalyst. As you know, the key to investment profits is your forward expectation, not what already has happened.

Now the lead drug, AXS-05, is made by combining dextromethorphan and bupropion using the said metabolic inhibition and MoSEIC technology. As such, it has an excellent chance of delivering better efficacy and safety than conventional medicines.

As you analyze GEMINI, you need to know the type of study employed. Due to its high quality, the best trial for approval is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study like GEMINI. As follows, the trial studied AXS-05 in 327 patients with moderate to severe depression from various U.S. centers. These patients were randomized to receive either AXS-05 or a placebo (i.e. sugar pill) once daily for the first three days. They are then treated with the same regimen twice daily for up to six weeks.

As it turned out, AXS-05 cleared its primary study endpoint with flying colors. That is to say, the stellar drug demonstrated excellent score improvement on a rating scale (i.e. the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale or MADRS).

At Week 6, there's a remarkable 16.6 points reduction for the AXS-05-treated patients. On the other hand, patients on the placebo only saw 11.9 points improvement. Here's another way you can view the MADRS reduction.

The said reduction is essentially the same as the improvement of depressive symptoms, seen at Week 1 through Week 6. When the symptoms improved drastically (i.e. MADRS ≤10), the patient is considered in remission. You can think of it as a cure, but the patients still need maintenance treatment with AXS-05. Remarkably, AXS-05 managed patients enjoyed a much higher remission rate, i.e. 39.5% compared to 17.3% for placebo.

Interestingly, all the results mentioned are statistically significant with a very low p-value (i.e. far less than 0.05). That tells me AXS-05 truly works rather than a random occurrence. You might be wondering why the patients improved on the placebo or sugar pill?

That's because when patients believe they are taking the drug, they change their lifestyle. The lifestyle changes (and a new belief) give their body a jumpstart in the healing process. But so long as the patients on AXS-05 experience a higher response rate than the placebo, you can bet that the drug is working. Accordingly to the Professor and Dean at Harvard Medical School (Maurizio Fava, MD),

Clinical depression is a potentially life-threatening condition. Currently marketed antidepressants fail to provide adequate treatment response in almost two-thirds of treated patients, and may take up to six to eight weeks to provide a clinically meaningful response. These data suggest that AXS-05, as an oral NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity, may represent a novel treatment for major depressive disorder.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 3Q2019 earnings report for the period that ended on Sept. 30.

Like other young bioscience companies without a commercialized drug, it made sense that Axsome has yet to generate revenue. As such, you should check other meaningful metrics.

Accordingly, the research and development (R&D) registered at $15.8M compared to $6.0M for the same period last year. The 163.3% increase is due to various studies initiation (i.e. GEMINI, MOMENTUM, INTERCEPT, and CONCERT). I view the R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree today to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there were $19.1M ($0.56 per share) net loss vs. $8.3M ($0.31 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, this represents an 80.6% bottom-line depreciation. I'm not worried because Axsome is using more money to fund its trials to success. If this is a mature blue-chip equity, I'd drop it in a heartbeat.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Axsome)

About the balance sheet, there were $43.6M in cash. On top of the $200M raised in a public offering, the cash position is increased to $243.6M. Against the $18.9M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 4Q2023.

While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if the company is a serial diluter. A firm that serially diluted will render your investment essentially worthless. Given that shares outstanding increased from 26.3M to 34.4M, my math reveals a 30.7% dilution. At this rate, Axsome cleared my 30% cutoff for a profitable investment.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there always are risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Axsome is whether AXS-05 will post strong data for treatment-resistant depression. Due to my confidence in the success of Axsome's drugs, I ascribed a corresponding 35% overall risk of trial failure.

In the case of negative data, the stock is likely to tumble more than 50% and vice versa. That aside, there's a small risk that, despite strong clinical outcomes, AXS-05 might not gain FDA approval. As a young company running many trials, Axsome might run into potential cash flow constraint.

Final Remarks

In all, I recommend Axsome a buy with the five out of five stars rating. As a small company, Axsome packs a flurry of strong punches against various psychiatric conditions. In harnessing the stellar underlying science of metabolic inhibition and MoSEIC technology, I expect Axsome drugs to deliver excellent results.

Of note, my forecasting of the various positive trials for Axsome drugs inside IBI came true. More importantly, these catalysts are stacking on top of one another. That's to say, AXS-07 cleared its Phase 3 MOMENTUM trial for migraine with flying colors. The Phase 2 data of AXS012 for narcolepsy also generated positive results.

As you saw, AXS-05 also delivered unquestionably good data. Now, Axsome will file its new drug application (i.e. NDA) in 2H2020. In my view, there are significant further upsides from this drug. Specifically, Axsome completed patient randomization for the Phase 3 STRIDE-1 for treatment-resistant depression on Jan. 22. As such, it's on track to report results by 1Q2020. I believe that the data will be excellent. In a nutshell, the growth story of Axsome is far from over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I am also NOT responsible for the actions of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.