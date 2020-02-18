R.I.P. Price Discovery (Buy The Dip)

One big name CIO is reminded of Neville Chamberlain and "peace for our time."

Some see cognitive dissonance, and I do too. But market participants have been suspending disbelief for years, and nobody knows when the spell will finally break.

But if you're a money manager, it's best to just "buy all the things," so to speak, or risk the embarrassment of underperforming an ETF.

The world seems to get scarier each and every morning, according to the headlines.

The coronavirus headlines aren't exactly getting "better," per se, but just as escalating trade risks prompted investors to pile into bonds while simultaneously enjoying gains in risk assets in 2019 on the expectation of an aggressive monetary policy response, the epidemic seems to have created a similar dynamic.

Or at least that's one simplistic narrative to explain a situation that finds risk assets and bonds simultaneously buoyant.

There is perhaps no better encapsulation of this than 10-year Greek yields below 1%. As one PM at Allianz recently put it, "anything is possible" in a world where some $14 trillion in bonds sport negative yields.

By "anything," he meant that, eventually, Greek bond yields could fall to 0% as investors are increasingly desperate for anything that doesn't guarantee a loss for managers who buy and hold.

As Bloomberg correctly noted last week, "Greek bonds are still treated as a risk-on asset, much like equities, that rally when times are good and tend to sell off rapidly if sentiment turns."

The paradox is that it's not clear times really are "good," irrespective of any ostensible green shoots in the Greek economy, and other signs of optimism in the market for the country's once pariah debt. Consider the following from Guggenheim's Scott Minerd, writing late last week:

The cognitive dissonance in the credit market is stunning. I recently have had the feeling that I’m living peaceably in Britain during the 1930s while on the continent the Germans were building weapons, expanding their army and navy, and opportunistically grabbing land. I know this comparison may seem excessive, yet market participants seem to be indulging in a cognitive dissonance akin to when British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in 1938 confidently assured not just Britain but the world that there would be “peace for our time.” He told them to ignore all the red flags and assured them that two decades after the end of the Great War there would be no repeat of the global carnage. Two years later the Nazis were bombing Britain.

It's pretty bombastic - something Minerd readily admits - but he's having a demonstrably difficult time coping with what he perceives to be extreme cognitive dissonance between "current asset prices and reality."

He cites, among other things, BBBs yielding just 2.9% (despite renewed concerns about "fallen angel" risk, which is back on the radar thanks to the Kraft Heinz debacle) and laments that "for those investors who perceive the disconnect between risk assets which are priced for a rosy outcome and the reality of the looming risks to growth and earnings, any attempt to reduce risk leads to underperformance."

To be clear, that dynamic (i.e., discretionary investors de-risking due to a perceived disconnect between risk asset pricing and the balance of risks, only to be "rewarded" by punishing underperformance versus benchmarks) has been going on for a long, long time.

The fact is, forward guidance and central bank liquidity provision have perpetuated this cognitive dissonance. One simple way to visualize it is to plot the VIX and the Economic Policy Uncertainty Index.

Generally speaking, the explanation is that central banks have succeeded in suppressing cross-asset volatility by perfecting the art of forward guidance, which anchors expectations, thereby enhancing the effect of rate cuts and asset purchases. It was forward guidance which helped “buy the dip” morph from a derisive meme about retail investors into a viable (indeed, an almost infallible) trading “strategy.”

In 2020, central banks’ capacity to preserve the gap between news-based policy uncertainty and market-based measures of volatility is being tested anew, as the coronavirus developments collide with celebratory (and, in some cases, incredulous) headlines about record high equity prices.

"Based on the number of virus stories published on Bloomberg, it appears as if the peak of the virus scare can be dated to 4 February," Nordea's Martin Enlund and Andreas Steno Larsen wrote, in a note dated Friday, adding that "this might still change – let’s hope not – but if the virus story has peaked it ought to be good news for risk sentiment, as the below chart shows."

Even if the virus itself has peaked, the economic impact most assuredly has not. Rabobank last week released a scenario analysis which served as a reminder to investors that when it comes to the economic hit from the mini-pandemic, the “bad” scenario is actually the "good" one. The bank's worst-case scenario is described as a "dystopian Hollywood film."

For Guggenheim's Minerd, the interaction of market-distorting policies and the big, scary world makes for "a mind-numbing exercise," that's eroded the market's capacity to function as a price discovery mechanism.

"In the world of corporate bonds and asset-backed securities, issuers are launching deals and then tightening spreads to Treasurys by 25 basis points or more relative to where the last similar new issue was priced just a day before," he marvels, in the same cited note.

With that in mind, I would draw your attention to the bottom pane of the Greek yield chart above. Although this is something of a tired joke for those steeped in the market zeitgeist, it's a hit at parties, so to speak: Greece, where 10-year yields touched 45% during the worst days of the debt crisis, now borrows for 60bps less than the United States.

This, folks, is why I continually remind everyday investors that it really isn't possible to understand modern markets by reference to the old economics and finance textbooks, although I'd argue you still need a formal education to understand why all of the above is so novel (i.e., you have to know how things used to be to understand why the current environment is different).

As far as trading and active investing goes, fundamental analysis has, to a certain extent anyway, been antiquated by the distortions of post-crisis monetary policy. And for the technical "analysts" among you, you can forget about those lines you draw on your charts in the event a major central bank wrong-foots the market with the forward guidance at a post-meeting press conference.

And all of that is to say nothing of the impact of systematic strategies.

In the end, though, I suppose it doesn't matter. All you need to know is "buy the dip."

