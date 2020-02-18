The Longer-Term Charts Are Positive (Technically Speaking For 2/18)

China is trying to restart its economy. It's going to be slow going (emphasis added):

Chinese leaders called this past week for more emphasis on reviving the economy. But many of the factories that have reopened are operating well below capacity, say companies and experts. Quarantines, blocked roads and checkpoints are stopping millions of workers from returning to their jobs. Supply lines have been severed. Even to start up again, Chinese officials are requiring businesses to provide masks to workers, record their temperatures and track their movements to make sure they haven’t come into contact with the coronavirus, named COVID-19.

Add to that a population that is scared, which means they're unwilling to spend or engage in any kind of economically risky behavior (like invest for the long term), and you have a recipe for disappointing growth numbers.

Can we expect international spillovers from a Chinese slowdown? If the conclusions of a recent Fed paper are accurate, the answer is yes (emphasis added):

This paper analyzes the potential spillovers of acute financial stress in China, accompanied by a sharp slowdown in Chinese growth, to the rest of the world. We use three methodologies: a structural VAR, an event study, and a DSGE model. We find that severe financial stress in China would have consequential spillovers to the United States and the global economy through both real trade links and financial channels. Other EMEs, particularly commodity exporters, would be hit the hardest. The U.S. economy would be affected to a lesser degree than both EMEs and other advanced economies, and the primary channel of transmission to the U.S. could well be adverse financial spillovers through increased global risk aversion and negative equity market spillovers

This isn't exactly shocking news (hat tip to Menzie Chin at Econbrowser).

Japan's 4Q GDP contracted 1.6% Q/Q. All areas of private activity contracted Q/Q: private demand dropped 2.2%; household spending was 1.6% lower; business investment declined 0.6%. Final sales of domestic product -- a measure of domestic demand -- was -1.7% Q/Q. The trade war also hurt, sending exports -0.5%. And just when you thought it couldn't get any worse (emphasis added):

The spread of the coronavirus inside Japan itself also presents a wild card. The country has had the most confirmed cases outside China, with more than 400, including those from a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama. Last week, Japan recorded its first death from the virus.

It's gotten to where there is talk of Japan entering a technical recession.

Rather than look at daily performance, today I want to take a longer look at the averages to see where we are in the monthly and yearly perspective. The data is actually pretty good.

Let's start with a P&F chart of the IWC: Micro-caps hit a high around 108 in 2018. Since then, they've underperformed. At the end of last year, the index had a decent run from 86-100 but has since consolidated gains below the recent high. Between January and now, small-caps rallied from 148-170, gaining about 15%. They hit 2018 highs around 170 and then retreated to consolidate gains. Mid-caps hit a new high recently and have since meandered around that new level. But the index hasn't sold off strongly enough to warrant a change in trend on the chart.

Finally, we have the SPY P&F chart: Since 2018, the SPY has continued to make new highs. Its recent rally started in January and has totaled about 17% (from 288-337). There hasn't been a correction significant enough to warrant a change in trend.

Finally, let's look at a few charts with only the exponential moving averages, starting with mid-caps: The longer-run averages (the 50 in green and 200 in magenta) are all moving higher. The 10 (in blue) and 20 (in red) recently became entangled but are now moving higher. Small and micro-caps have a similar pattern.

What does this information tell us? Actually a great deal:

The larger the size of the stock in the underlying average, the better the average has done, especially over the last two years. Small-caps indexes are consolidating gains below recent price highs; large-cap indexes are consolidating gains near highs. The longer-term trend is positive.

Recent moves should be thought of as the market trying to make up its mind about where it wants to go.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.