AMD's Massive Rally May Be About To End

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has been running higher in recent weeks, and February 18 is no different. The big move higher is occurring, despite the company reporting what could be viewed as a disappointing forward guidance. Meanwhile, the equity is now trading a very lofty valuation on a peer comparison of the group, which suggests it may be time for the stock to reset.

Analysts have cut their revenue and earnings estimates for AMD's first quarter. Meanwhile, options traders are now betting that stock falls in by the middle of March to a price below $55.

I first observed bullish betting for AMD on January 10, and since that time, the stock has advanced by over 15%. You can track all of my free Seeking Alpha and from other websites on this Google Spreadsheet, I have created.

Better Results, Weak Guidance

The company did report revenue that was about 1% ahead of estimates, while earnings were almost 5% better than forecasts. However, the company issued forward guidance of $1.8 billion at the midpoint of the range, below the street estimates for $1.86 billion. The company did note it expects to see a strong year-over-year growth rate of 42% but is seeing softness in semi-custom revenue ahead of the ramp of next-generation productions and seasonality.

Cutting

The weaker-than-expected guidance has resulted in analysts' revenue estimates falling by about 4% to $1.8 billion, and in line with the company's guidance. Also, analysts have reduced earnings estimates by almost 5% to 0.19 per share.

Data by YCharts

Priced For Perfection?

The company doesn't trade at a cheap valuation at almost 36 times 2021 earnings estimates of $1.58 per share. That is higher than peer Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) current earnings multiple of around 31. Additionally, the stock's valuation is the highest out of the top 25 holdings in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH). Furthermore, AMD trades with a higher multiple than the average of the top 25 stocks in the SMH ETF of 19.3, and the median of 16.5, according to data from YCharts.

It would suggest that the stock is priced for perfection, and the more the stock rises, the higher the expectations will become. The stock has gotten an additional boost in recent days from the strong results out of Nvidia and the comments it made around the data center. It means that the stock will have very little room for error in the future.

Bearish Betting

Options traders are betting that the stock falls by the middle of March. The open interest levels for the March 20 $55 puts witnessed a spike of about 20,150 contracts on February 13. According to data from Trade Alert, these puts were traded on the ASK, for a price of roughly $3.50 per contract. It means someone is betting that the price of AMD declines below $51.50 by the expiration date, which is a decline of roughly 9.5% from the current stock price of $56.85 on February 18.

Additionally, the open interest for the March $55 calls rose by around 18,000 contracts on the same date. It appears that these calls were sold for $2.90, creating a spread transaction when coupled with the put trade. The spread was created to offset the cost of buying the puts. This creates one trade that suggests that the stock is below $55 by the expiration date.

Bearish Divergence

Additionally, the stock is now approaching a level of technical resistance at $59. Should the stock fail at that level of resistance, it is likely to decline back to support around $52.90. There is also bearish divergence, which is forming in the relative strength index. A divergence occurs when the RSI starts trending lower, despite the stock price continuing to rise. It suggests that bullish momentum is leaving the stock.

Overall, the signs are there from a technical, fundamental, and options market stand that suggest the AMD's stock is ripe for a pullback.

