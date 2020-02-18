Dividend Growth Total Return Portfolio 2019 Review

2019 Performance

The DGTR portfolio ended the year at a new high, with performance effectively matching the S&P 500 for 2019. This was accomplished despite several lagging positions. FedEx (FDX) continued its downward trend from 2018 amid lower guidance, trade war and global growth concerns, and fears over Amazon (AMZN) taking over more deliveries. AbbVie (ABBV) also continued declining for much of 2019 despite beating earnings estimates and raising guidance. Investors seemed wary of the proposed acquisition of Allergan (AGN) and there is the approaching end of the Humira patent. The stock rallied in the second half of the year, but still underperformed relative to the S&P. Lastly, Boeing (BA) was down about 20% for the year due to its challenges with getting the 737 MAX back in the air. BA was one of the DGTR’s top positions, so this decline had a significant impact on portfolio performance.

Despite these laggards and the strong performance of the S&P due in part to Apple’s (AAPL) 88% climb, the DGTR portfolio matched its benchmark for the year. Technology and Financial positions contributed strongly with gains of 62% from Microsoft (MSFT), 51% from Accenture (ACN), 48% from American Tower (AMT), 46% from JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and 43% from Visa (V).

Review of Macroeconomic Themes

When I created the DGTR portfolio, I focused on three macroeconomic themes: Population Trends, Technology, and Rising Interest Rates. The portfolio’s 2019 leaders benefitted from continued growth in Internet Technology and Services, and increased activity from consumers thanks in part to rising wages, lower taxes, and lower interest rates. A review of current data suggests these themes remain intact, though there are political wildcards in the mix.

Population Trends

NPR reported that the US population growth rate continues to decline, dropping to its lowest rate in the past century. Overall world population continues to increase, though Pew Research estimates it will level off by the end of the century. That’s still a ways off, and in the meantime, populations will rise. In the US, the proportion of seniors will keep increasing for the next few decades and people will live longer.

The aging population will need more healthcare. I expect UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to benefit from increased enrollment in its Medicare Advantage plans. Stryker (SYK) and ABBV should see increased sales of their products. A wildcard is whether the US government will take actions to reduce drug costs or implement a Medicare-for-All program that would cut into UNH’s commercial business. I believe the former is more likely than the latter.

10-Year US Wage Growth Graph

In 2019, about one-third of millennials were still living at home. This group is expected to drive the housing market in 2020. Low unemployment, continued wage growth, and low interest rates provide support for home buying and consumer spending. As the largest generation pays off student debt, they will have more discretionary income and larger portfolios. Eventually, they’ll start having children too. Collectively, these trends should benefit the portfolio’s consumer discretionary and financial positions including: Home Depot (HD), Disney (DIS), Nike (NKE), Nasdaq (NDAQ), Visa, and JPMorgan Chase.

Technology

Utilization of internet-based services and applications continues to grow as cloud adoption is now mainstream. Gartner forecasts worldwide public cloud revenue growth of 17% in 2020, 16% in 2021, and 15% in 2022. In addition, the global business analytics market is expected to grow 6.4% annually through 2025. From my own experiences, my company is transitioning our data into cloud-based services and I’ve started using more efficient and effective analytic tools. The DGTR technology positions are more infrastructure and service oriented; I avoided consumer products, hence AAPL is not a holding. Growth of cloud-based services is already reflected in some of the top gainers from 2019, and though current valuations may be a bit stretched, I expect MSFT and ACN to continue trending higher. Texas Instruments (TXN), Broadcom (AVGO), and AMT should also benefit from upgrades and expansions to infrastructure. In addition, UNH’s Optum unit continues to grow as healthcare companies seek data and analytics to inform and improve their business operations and patient care.

I also expect increased demand for security and detection technologies. From Ring cameras to military applications, security remains a priority for nations worldwide and on a personal level. I focused on companies that develop systems and technologies that support a variety of intelligence and security applications: L3Harris (LHX) and FLIR Systems (FLIR).

Interest Rates

When the DGTR portfolio was created, interest rates were expected to increase in the following years. This happened to an extent, though in 2019 the Fed Funds and US Treasury rates both declined significantly. The portfolio’s average EPS growth dropped to under 5% in each of the last three quarters, so there appears to have been a slowdown in growth, though BA’s negative growth played a large role. The interest rate decline also supported appreciation and higher multiples in consumer staples and utilities, sectors that DGTR has avoided. Assuming rates revert to more normal levels, these sectors should correct and DGTR will gain back some ground against the S&P 500, but current forecasts call for low rates in 2020.

Portfolio

The DGTR portfolio is a variation of a dividend growth portfolio that I managed for 3 years while working for an RIA, and represents growth holdings in my personal portfolio. The DGTR portfolio is designed for investors who seek total return and are comfortable with a lower yield than an income investor may require. Dividend growth stocks are used based on the research showing this class of equities outperforms the S&P 500 over the long term. Information on the portfolio’s rationale and screening process can be found in the original article. This model portfolio started on January 1, 2017 with $200,000 as its initial principal and was worth $338,038 as of January 4, 2020 for a total return of 69.0% vs. 53.40% for the S&P 500 TR since inception.

The DGTR portfolio received $6,254.69 in dividends in 2019, a 13.9% increase over 2018’s full-year dividends. The portfolio percentages are lower than the dividend growth of the individual stocks because of trades that exchanged higher yielding stocks for lower yielders and due to the timing of some trades relative to ex-dividend dates. The average dividend growth for individual portfolio stocks ranged from 20% in Q1 2019 to 16% in Q4 2019. It declined each quarter, similar to the EPS growth rate. This raises some concerns about 2020 dividend increases if earnings growth does not rebound, though generally payout ratios are low enough to allow for sizable increases if management desires.

The portfolio composition as of January 4, 2020 is listed below.

Ticker Company Yield (%) Shares Price Current Value JPM JPMorgan Chase 2.60% 168 $138.34 $23,241.12 V Visa Inc. 0.63% 115 $189.60 $21,804.00 AMT American Tower Corp. 1.77% 95 $228.61 $21,717.95 NKE Nike Inc. 0.98% 189 $101.92 $19,262.88 UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 1.49% 62 $289.54 $17,951.48 ACN Accenture PLC 1.53% 85 $209.80 $17,833.00 MSFT Microsoft 1.29% 111 $158.62 $17,606.82 TXN Texas Instruments Inc 2.82% 137 $127.85 $17,515.45 SYK Stryker Corp. 1.10% 83 $209.59 $17,395.97 DIS Walt Disney Co. 1.20% 115 $146.50 $16,847.50 FLIR FLIR Systems Inc. 1.29% 315 $52.70 $16,600.50 LHX L3Harris 1.43% 77 $210.47 $16,206.19 HD Home Depot Inc. 2.48% 74 $218.93 $16,200.82 BA Boeing Co. 2.47% 47 $332.76 $15,639.72 NDAQ Nasdaq 1.74% 135 $108.28 $14,617.80 UNP Union Pacific 2.14% 80 $180.98 $14,478.40 AVGO Broadcom 4.14% 46 $314.19 $14,452.74 ABBV AbbVie 5.32% 153 $88.70 $13,571.10 CE Celanese 2.07% 112 $119.78 $13,415.36 MPC Marathon Petroleum Corp. 3.98% 199 $58.23 $11,587.77 Cash 0.00% 91.16 $1.00 $91.16 Total Portfolio 2.02% $338,038

Portfolio Statistics

On an equally-weighted basis, the average year-over-year increase in DGTR’s non-GAAP EPS was 3.6% in Q4, ahead of the -2.2% average earnings growth for the S&P 500 as reported by FactSet. Excluding declines from BA (60%) and DIS (28%), the remainder of the portfolio delivered 8.8% EPS growth. This is still well below the double-digit quarterly EPS growth experienced the last two years. Some of this is due to company-specific issues, but it also is reflective of a global economic slowdown and trade policy impacts.

90% of the DGTR portfolio’s companies beat analyst Q3 EPS expectations, more than the S&P 500’s 76% based on FactSet’s tracker. The portfolio was designed to emphasize growth and the results are meeting this goal, though the growth rate has slowed in 2019.

The chart below from Zacks illustrates the year-over-year earnings growth decline (green bars) in 2019. Current forecasts call for accelerating growth in 2020. The market may have much of this already priced in with the Dow and S&P 500 at new highs despite the negative earnings growth in Q4 2019. Assuming the forecast holds, DGTR companies should deliver strong growth, though much will depend on BA getting its 737 MAX back in the air.

Despite swapping a couple of the higher yielders for stocks with sub-2% yields and hitting record highs, the portfolio still yields 2.0% and has averaged about 14% dividend growth annually over the three years since inception. This growth rate can be maintained if forward earnings projections hold. The payout ratio has room for expansion too, providing additional support. The PE ratio edged up with the market gains, though it remains in line with the S&P 500’s PE. The portfolio’s strong earnings growth rate gives it a lower PEG ratio than the S&P, and if not for DIS’ low expected growth, DGTR’s PEG would be even lower. Overall, I remain comfortable with DGTR’s valuation and potential to grow earnings and dividends.

Portfolio Changes and Impact

Five trades and 3 trims were made during 2019 (about 25% of the portfolio) to shift to companies with higher potential to deliver growth in future years. I also reduced some exposure to BA. I expect fewer trades in 2020, though there are a couple positions I am monitoring. All trades are documented in my Seeking Alpha blog.

Source: Yahoo Finance historical adjusted price data.

Overall, the trades have been favorable, earning 5.6% more value than holding the original positions. Only the trade of AVGO for Allstate (NYSE:ALL) has been very negative. AVGO struggled as the China trade war was initiated and escalated, though it has rebounded well in recent months. It’s only been 10 months, so a bit early to pass judgment on this trade.

I like UNP and AVGO long term and wouldn’t mind adding to these positions as dividends roll in. I’ve also been looking at Tyson Foods (TSN) as a way to play the consumer staples space. US chicken consumption per capita has trended upward since 1960, while red meat consumption has declined. China’s chicken consumption continues rising and global population growth will increase demand as well. TSN also has its versions of plant-based and hybrid meat products, so it will get a piece of that growing market. If I make a trade, it will be posted to the blog.

Closing Thoughts

The DGTR portfolio performed well even though a few positions lagged due to company-specific issues. Assuming resolution to BA’s 737 MAX problems, more stability in trade policy, and continued economic growth, there’s an opportunity to gain some ground against the S&P 500 in 2020. However, some positions may still create drag on portfolio performance.

There is an intrinsic conflict between pursuing growth and maintaining diversification that I have yet to fully resolve. The portfolio already excludes utilities and consumer staples due to low earnings growth rates. While I like keeping positions in sectors like Energy (NYSE:MPC) and Materials (NYSE:CE), based on the last 3 years, these companies’ returns underperformed the market substantially despite solid dividend growth. I continue to evaluate whether to shift these positions to other opportunities or to just add to the remaining 18 holdings and consolidate the portfolio further. Their impact on the portfolio is reduced given the relatively small size of these holdings. However, from that perspective, they have little opportunity to contribute without substantial price gain which seems unlikely barring a takeover. Still waiting to see if Elliott Management gets MPC to split into parts and whether that will add value.

I welcome thoughts on these topics and comments about the portfolio!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, DIS, HD, MPC, PFG, SYK, UNH, FLIR, BA, V, ACN, TXN, AMT, COR, JPM, ABBV, CE, UNP, AVGO, LHX, MSFT, NDAQ, AND AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.