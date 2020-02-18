CenturyLink: Fiber Melts Copper

CenturyLink is a love/hate name. We seethe near-term risk to $13 and upside to $15. Our 3-year target remains at $20.Fiber is worth far more than copper.

CenturyLink stock had a good-sized run up prior to its Q4/2019 report. That the stock declined sharply afterwards should not be surprising.

Some investors are likely disappointed that the company Consumer Business Strategic Review is not likely to result in a near term exit transaction.

CenturyLink’s fourth quarter results and management’s guidance for 2020 reinforced our positive opinion on the stock.

We think of CenturyLink as a growth company encased in the body of a shrinking Local Exchange Carrier.

Why CenturyLink is Value in Plain Sight

Its business mix shift to fiber from copper means growing not shrinking.

We have faith in top management. Prior to installing Level3 management, we felt CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) was a third-rate competitor with poor customer service. Since the merger, the financial results and reputation have steadily improved

Our 3 year price target remains at $20 anticipating a 5% current yield. With a $14 per share entry prices and a $1.00 annual dividend, this would provide for a 14.4% annual return.

Key Metric Summary

We expected management would hit or be close to consensus estimates and/or guidance in Q4/2019 Consensus estimates Revenue of $5.54B and EPS of $0.33 Actual Revenue $5.57B and $0.33 in EPS. Cost of Goods Sold was $2,521MM or $100MM above our estimate SG&A was $992MM or $170MM above our estimate Depreciation and Amortization and “Other” expenses were both below our estimate

IGAM and Enterprise results met aggressive guidance for sequential improvement. Revenue: IGAM and Enterprise were each $5.0MM above the prior quarter or $904MM and $1,555B respectively

We expected flat to up guidance across the board for 2020 compared to 2019. The only exceptions were a 35% increase Y-Y in free cash flow after dividends, a 14% decline in GAAP interest expense 5% increase in CAPEX, 2020 guidance approximated 2019’s results.

Management’s forecast anticipates continuing to pay a $1.00 dividend per share in 2020.

What developments keep us positive on the stock?

Fundamental Progress:

IGAM and Enterprise met their revenue targets. That seemed like the highest risk element in the forecast.

Interest expense was below expectations.

Free Cash Flow of $3.05B was about $10MM below our estimate and guidance. We speculate that part of this deviation was due to debt refinancing costs.

The conference call itself

Management shows some of its outstanding capabilities with a good job fielding a wide range of investor questions. This is in line with prior calls. Our unsolicited advice is that management should take greater control of the investor dialog.

Towards the end of the call the following one analyst asked management why investors viewed CenturyLink more negatively than management. Management's response was (our paraphrase) 'Our end market is growing not shrinking. We are a fiber provider actively leveraging opportunities. Demand for bandwidth, Edge Computer, Network Security, fiber locations, application control, are all growing. Every day we face the reality that we have some shrinking businesses and manage them for contribution.'

Technical Assessment

We believe stocks tend to fill the space when they gap up and down. There is a gap up from to $13.06 and a gap down beginning at $15.16. There is a good chance these two prices define the near-term risk ($13.06) and reward ($15.16.)

Longer term, the sequence of higher lows and higher highs since mid- 2019 paint the picture of a healthy uptrend.

Segment Reports

CenturyLink reports revenue for 5 operating divisions each of which have 4 sources of revenue. Analysts must make 20 distinct revenue forecasts for each period that then flow to 6 operating cost estimates to capture individual division and corporate expenses.

Forecasting these segments by customer or product, is a challenge. At worst it is a SWAG (Silly Wild Assed Guess.) Our primary aim is to ensure the segment model and financial model agree. This means that the periodic and annual totals need to appear reasonable. From time to time management provides segment revenue guidance. So far, we have generally agreed with them and our estimates have been consistent with guidance. This may not always prove to be true in the future.

Compounding this challenge is that it is hard to understand the profitability and growth of old business. This comes primarily from management’s goal to replace non and low profit revenue with higher margin revenue in each business. The company's practice of assigning the bulk of service costs to corporate compounds the mix shifts.

As always let me know if you would like a copy of the model. I expect to complete its update following the 10K.

Customer Sets

CenturyLink reports on 5 customer organizations – Enterprise (domestic), International (enterprise) and Global Account Management or IGAM, Wholesale, Small Business, and Consumer.

We are most optimistic about the Enterprise and IGAM businesses. The tough margin environment of selling between carriers limits our enthusiasm for the wholesale business. Backhaul for 5G mobile networks is not yet a factor in our model. Both Century Link and Level III struggled with small businesses. Century Link’s problem was pricing and support for the customer. Level3's issue was the business model. Consumer revenue from the old Century Link will continue to shrink.

Enterprise results are from businesses with >500 employees. There are both international and domestic divisions reflecting this business.

Global Account Management is for the “hyperscale” customers like Google, Facebook, or Amazon. Typically, these accounts need worldwide services. Century Link reports this business together with International Enterprise and refers to this combined business as IGAM.

Wholesale is for business with other carriers.

Small Business is revenue from businesses with fewer than 500 employees. We estimate that about 60 to 65% of this is from CenturyLink’s traditional Local Exchange Carrier (LEC) business.

Consumer is CenturyLink’s traditional consumer LEC business

2019 Actual Longer Term Outlook. PCT of Total Revenue in Q4 Y-Y Change for full year IGAM 16.2% -1.6% Up on growing broadband and cloud demand Enterprise 27.9% 0.0% Up on growing broadband and cloud demand Wholesale 17.8% -7.3% Flat to down Small Business 13.1% -6.0% Down Consumer 24.9% -7.7% Down

Source: CenturyLink and NotResearch

Product Segments

Century Link reports on eight product categories. The table below lists six of them. We eliminate regulatory revenue and other revenue from our operating forecast.

IP and Data Services are data networks, VPNs, Ethernet, IP, and video. This is the healthiest of the various product segments. Both IGAM and enterprise showed year-over-year increases in IP and data services for the full year 2019. We expect that this upward trend will continue.

Transport and Infrastructure includes broadband, private line, data center facilities, including cloud hosting and application management, wavelength, equipment sales and professional services. Our primary longer-term expectation is that this business will turn up within 1 to 2 years.

Voice and Collaboration reflects revenue from local and long-distance voice, wholesale voice, and related services.

IT and Managed Services records revenues from information technology services which may be can purchased with other network services.

Consumer Broadband is primarily transport and infrastructure for consumers.

Consumer voice is simply voice and related services for consumers.

2019 Actual Forecast PCT of Total Revenue in Q4/2019 Y-Y Change for full year Longer Term Trend IP and Data Services 31.6% 0.6% Up driven by Enterprise and IGAM Transport and Infrastructure 23.6% 4.2% Up driven by Enterprise and IGAM Voice Collaboration 17.6% 6.7% Down IT and Managed services 2.3% 14.3% Down Consumer Broadband 12.9% 1.9% Up – due to fiber expansion Consumer Voice 8.1% 13.4% Down

Source: Century Link and NotResearch

Why Consumers have become more important

With Q4 results, management reported that the Strategic Review of the consumer business was complete, and no immediate action planned. Rather the company will seek to sell parts and keep others. Naturally, any sale will be a function of price. Based on comments in the Question and Answer portion of the call, it appears Century Link will be doing this on their own and has not hired investment bankers to sell the units.

We believe this disappointed a set of investors. Earlier in 2019, when management announced the strategic review, many investors assumed it was exiting the Consumer business. They expected this sale would result in proceeds to pay down debt and hasten further return of capital. The challenge has always been how does one sell a $6.0B business with no natural buyers.

Regional local exchange carriers have repeatedly disappointed investors with revenue declines caused by customer losses. At the same time, these firms must maintain large fixed asset and service expense bases. Indeed, Windstream has filed for bankruptcy protection in February 2019. Rival Frontier Communications has repeatedly indicated stated it may seek bankruptcy protection early this year.

As a result, a large set of investors believe CenturyLink is another Windstream or Frontier. We think this cavalier analysis ignores the value of growing fiber networks and growing free cash flow.

We can understand how management came to this mixed conclusion. Consumer broadband and fiber upgrade to fiber may be the redeeming quality. Management must decide how best to replace low-speed DSL services with fiber. We see this as complementary to the company’s primary strategy of expanding its fiber footprint. Bringing fiber to new areas should create additional new enterprise and wholesale markets.

The consumer business holds considerable conduits, rights-of-way, and rights to dig streets. These are valuable assets and not easily replaced. These rights are necessary for the company to bring fiber to new buildings, neighborhoods, cell towers, and other sources of fiber demand.

To grow consumer broadband, Century Link will have to change business practices. Currently its fiber penetration rates are low compared to cable. These need to improve. To do this means it must improve customer service. Our perception is that customer service is improving. This is no broad proclamation of success. We sense its customer service operates often thinks of itself as a monopoly. This harkens back to when Lilly Tomlin's Ernestine character, abused customers in skits like these?

We see CenturyLink needing to improve its customer service at least to cable television industry standards. We never thought we would encourage a business to improve customer service to cable provider levels. Perversely, these issues make us more optimistic about CenturyLink's future. There is a lot of room for improvement and we are confident management can address the situation.

CenturyLink needs to change the consumer business. Depending on the change, it could require or generate capital. We have confidence in Jeff Story, Neil Dev, the management team, and CenturyLink’s Board of Directors. Because of this confidence, we expect the shareholders will reap a presently unquantified reward. Determining the magnitude and timing will take time.

Guidance Run Down

Guidance attainment and forecast.

($ amounts in Billions) Management Guidance 2020 Midpoint Actual 2019 Results 2020 Y-Y Change Adjusted EBITDA $9.0 to $9.2 $9.10 $9.07 0% Free Cash Flow* $3.1 to $3.4 $3.25 $3.05 6% Dividends $1.10 $1.10 $1.10 0% Free Cash Flow after Dividends $2.0 to 2.3 $2.20 $1.95 13% GAAP Interest Expense $1.80 $1.80 $2.09 -14% Capital Spending $3.6 to $3.9 $3.75 $3.58 5% Depreciation and Amortization $4.7 to $4.9 $4.80 $4.87 -1% Non-Cash Compensation $200.00 $200.00 $210.00 -5% Cash Income Taxes $0.10 $0.10 $0.10 0% Full Year Effective Tax rate 28% 28% 26% 8%

Source: CenturyLink and NotResearch

