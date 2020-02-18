Expense Ratios And Financial Highlights

Note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on January 25, 2020. This article was co-produced with Alpha Male.

Financial Highlights

The Financial Highlights (or “FiHi’s” for short) is the first place I go when I’m looking at a new fund or wanting to get re-acclimated with a fund I haven’t looked at in a while. Whether you’re an experienced or novice investor this is by far the easiest place to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to the amount of information it presents and time needed to analyze it.

Before diving into the FiHi’s I want to outline how some of the statements are interconnected to understand why the FiHi’s are so useful.

The Statement of Operations (some may think of this as the “Income Statement”) shows a detailed level of fund revenues, expenses, and changes in realized/unrealized gains/(losses). Those results are then summarized in the Schedule of Changes in Net Assets which also adds in the fund’s distributions and any effect of additional shares issued. Next, those results are broken down and shown on a per-share basis in the Financial Highlights. I’ve added some color-coded boxes below, using Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) as an example, to show you how these all connect:

The FiHi’s is a required schedule within each closed-end fund financial statements (sometimes you have to hunt for it, there’s not a specific place it’s located). It’s also one of the easiest to read and understand for the average investor and yet is probably the least known. In a very simplified way it presents a lot of data in an easy-to-understand format for most people to judge fund performance and see a few key metrics. Sometimes the large numbers shown on the Statement of Operations in revenues and expenses are so large that it’s hard to understand how it relates to you, the average investor. But using the FiHi’s, in connection with the other statements, you can start to see how individual expense lines affect you.

Here is a snippet of OXLC’s FiHi’s that I’ve simplified down to the very basics:

We can see the beginning NAV at April 1 each year (the beginning of the fund’s fiscal year), the total operating results, the distributions, the benefit of the share issuances, and the ending NAV. This is as simple as it gets. If you want to see an expanded view here I’ve left a bit more detail in this one:

In this version you can see the breakouts of the investment operations (Net investment income and realized/unrealized gains/(losses)) as well as the breakout of the distributions (what part is considered “earned” and what part is considered a return of your invested capital). This is the first place I go when I’m looking at a fund’s performance. It removes the market price aspect of it and boils the fund’s performance down to NAV performance, which I consider to be things within management’s control.

Key things to note:

The FiHi’s will show 5-years of data (or if the fund is newer than that, it presents all periods). This is the only place in the financial statements that will give you 5-years of comparative data so you should take advantage of using it. You can see performance trends and distribution increases/decreases, etc.

It will walk-forward the NAV as though you were a shareholder on January 1 st through December 31 st (or whatever the fund’s fiscal year is). If you held shares during that entire period that is the exact performance you incurred.

Expense Ratios

Looking to the bottom section of the FiHi’s we see more data to digest:

The expense ratio is given in relation to average daily net assets. The term “average daily net assets” gets a bit muddy when funds, like OXLC and Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC), are constantly issuing new shares throughout the year but all you need to know is this is the expense ratio that is attributable to each individual shareholder. This is vital information and can be used in conjunction with the data from the Statement of Operations and the top-part of the FiHi’s, I’ll explain:

The 12.8% expense ratio was for the most recent full year. The above $ amounts are also from the full year-ended 3/31/19, which can then be broken down to the right into %’s. We see that Mgmt Fees and Incentive Fees comprise ~56% of the fund’s total expenses. When you take that in relation to the 12.8% total expenses for each shareholder we see that Mgmt Fees + Incentive Fees equate to a 7.3% ratio to each shareholder. That isn’t just high, that’s egregious. Here’s a few funds that also operate in a similar space in the closed-end world and their Mgmt Fees to compare to:

*all the above are closed-end funds that deploy leverage, pay a yield > 6%, and hold high-yield assets

Contrast this with the actual CLO managers, who earn ~0.20-0.40% to manage a CLO top-to-bottom, are doing a heck of a lot more in regards to managing the collateral pool of loans, trading activities, research, compliance, etc. Then, if they can deliver a 12% total return for the CLO Equity holders they can earn an additional ~0.20-0.40%. Compare that to the above 7.3% OXLC is charging to manage a fund that buys and holds slices of those CLO Equity positions and you begin to understand the frustrations.

Next, we can look at the actual $ impact these expenses have to each shareholder.

The table above on the left is the actual results from the FiHi’s – we can take that to the right and expand the $1.41 per share of NII into the components of Revenues and Expenses that make up that total. It shows each shareholder was attributed $1.16 in expenses during the year, which we can then break-down between the main categories further below. We see that $0.66 went to OXLC management – this bothers me for a few reasons. We see the fund was not able to earn their distribution rate and thus, $0.30 per share was treated as return of capital (“ROC”) when they themselves took home $0.66 per share. Again, that $0.66 represents 7.3%. What if they halved their fee in order to fully-earn the distribution? Then there would have been no ROC and management would have earned $0.33 per share, which is still 3.65%!! That still places the % earned at the high-end of comparable funds.

Lastly, I’ve seen some confusion on the matter of expense ratios and distribution yield around SA so wanted to address it here briefly – anytime you see a distribution yield quoted that will always be after factoring in expenses. Some people see a 10% yield and a 4% expense ratio and think their true yield will actually be 6% and that’s just not the case. At the root of it a fixed-income closed end fund will subtract expenses from revenues and whatever is leftover should be approximately what that fund’s distribution yield is.

Conclusion

To sum up, I hope this brief intro to the FiHi’s and the expense ratios has shown how easy it can be to use this information and helps people in their analysis and understanding of closed end funds they may not be familiar with or would like to dig into.

