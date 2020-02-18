Why A Fund Of Muni CEFs Can Make Sense For Your Portfolio

Given the low level of yields and lack of evidence that active outperforms passive in funds of Muni CEFs, we like XMPT for its low fee and decent track record.

However, large dispersion in sector performance can argue for an allocation to a fund of Muni CEFs.

At Systematic Income, we are fund-structure neutral. In other words, we look at opportunities across ETFs, mutual funds and CEFs, as well as individual securities. One type of investment vehicle which doesn't fit neatly into this framework are fund-of-funds. There is an intuitive appeal behind funds-of-funds - funds that hold other funds such as CEFs or ETFs. Going through the hundreds of traded CEFs and thousands of open-end funds in the market is no easy task so why not kick back, relax and let an expert do it?

In this article, we take a look at a number of funds that allocate to municipal CEFs. Our analysis shows that these funds have struggled to outperform the sector. That said, given the large performance dispersion within the municipal CEF space, we think these funds can have a beta role in investor portfolios. Given the low level of yields and lack of evidence that active management of municipal CEFs beats passive, we have a preference for the passive VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) due to its reasonable performance and lowest fee.

Why Not a FOF?

As we suggest above, a FOF is intuitively appealing as it apparently clears an investor from doing the hard work of taking views on the market, sectors or funds. However, picking a FOF still requires implicit choices for investors which we outline below:

FOFs trade inside different types of wrappers: ETFs, ETNs and CEFs each of which have different risk, liquidity, leverage and expense profiles.

FOFs come in passive or active formats where passive funds attempt to track a particular index and active funds have their own bespoke investment policies.

Active FOFs have different mandates, leverage levels, management fees, etc.

Passive funds follow indices that have different inclusion criteria which drive risk and sector leans.

Meet The Funds

Investors have the following funds of Municipal CEFs at their disposal:

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (RMI)

XMPT is a passive ETF that follows the S-Network Municipal Bond Closed-End Fund Index. This index selects a subset of municipal CEFs according to discount, expense and liquidity criteria. The fund has a 0.40% fee and a current yield of 3.71%. At the time of writing, the fund had 62 holdings.

MCEF is an active CEF with a 0.75% fee and a current yield of 2.92%. At the time of writing, it had 39 holdings. Interestingly, MCEF and XMPT shared 5 of the top 7 allocations.

RMI is a relatively new kid on the block with an unusual allocation profile. Unlike the other two funds, it is also a CEF itself. The fund allocates between two principal strategies: Tactical Municipal Closed-End Fund Strategy (managed by RiverNorth) and Municipal Bond Income Strategy (managed by MacKay Shields). The proportion of the strategies varies according to market conditions. As of the last available date of 30-Nov-2019, the fund had 41% allocated to the CEF strategy with the rest in the MacKay Shields strategy.

RMI also has leverage of about 36% alongside a 2.1% fee, a current yield of 4.79% and a 2% discount which is relatively tight for the fund. However, because the CEFs held by the fund have their own leverage, the total leverage of RMI is well above 36%. Assuming an average leverage level of the held CEFs of 30%, we calculate the total leverage of the fund at 82%. The fund has also shorted about $46m Treasury futures, which, if we add against its assets, reduces the total leverage to about 50%. Of course, municipal bonds, unlike Treasuries, have credit risk so the Treasury short addresses only the fund's duration exposure rather than credit risk. Finally, the latest Section 19a notice suggests the fund's distribution coverage is a low 37%.

Historic Performance

Within the world of CEFs we would normally compare both price and NAV performance. This is because, as CEF investors know, prices can diverge from NAVs so the best-performing funds in price terms can often have disappointing NAV performance.

This isn't possible when looking at ETFs of CEFs. This is because we don't know how the NAVs of underlying CEFs have evolved as ETF positions can change on a daily basis. So all we have is a price basis for comparison.

If we include all three funds, we can only go back to end of 2018. Within this period, only XMPT outperformed the sector average.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Excluding RMI, we can go back to the end of 2016. Since then, XMPT beats the sector average by about 0.4% per annum.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

And if we remove MCEF, we can go back all the way to 2011. Since then, XMPT underperformed the sector average by about 0.3% or a bit less than its fee.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

What we can conclude from this analysis is that:

The S-Network index does not appear to add alpha over the long term net of fees charged by XMPT.

Active management by MCEF outperforms the sector average by about 0.1% but underperforms significantly after the additional layer of management fees.

RMI, in its short life, has so far underperformed the sector average and the passive XMPT despite a strong market for municipal bonds and the fund's high leverage. In our view, given the low level of yields and the fund's high fee, it is going to be an uphill road for this fund.

A Substitute For Sector Exposure

If the municipal CEF funds of funds have not beaten the sector, can they still have a place in investor portfolios? In our view, the answer is yes. This is because municipal CEF sector return dispersion is relatively high. In other words, picking one or two municipal CEFs can result in performance that deviates quite significantly from the sector average, potentially disappointing investors.

Our measure of sector performance dispersion is the difference between the 3rd and 1st annual price return quartiles. This figure has been running between 3% and 6% over the last decade. This means that if an investor is unlucky and picks a fund in the bottom half of sector performance, she will underperform a fund in the top half by about 4.5% per annum on average.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Funds of funds avoid this luck of the draw by holding a large number of funds. Of course, this is also what potentially prevents them from sharply outperforming as well.

Investors who wish to take views at the edges can hold a bulk of their exposure via the fund of fund as well as additional positions in select funds that they like.

Conclusion

While municipal funds of CEFs have had a mixed track record against the sector, we think they can have a place in investor portfolios as municipal CEF beta. Our analysis suggests that it is not worth paying for active management and instead investors should try to minimize their cost which argues for a preference to XMPT over the other two funds in the space.

