Hold Gilead On Potential To Treat The Coronavirus

HCV declines and LOE will likely weigh going forward. The lack of traction could be discerning to GILD bulls.

Gilead (GILD) reported a Q4 revenue of $5.88 billion, Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 and GAAP EPS of $2.12. The stock is flat post-earnings. I have been bearish on Gilead for a few years now. The company's top line has gone through fits and starts and it will likely continue through 2020. Its total product sales of $5.8 billion rose 5% sequentially and 2% Y/Y. The sequential revenue growth was positive, but can Gilead maintain the momentum?

HIV revenue rose 9% Q/Q, while HCV revenue fell 7%. Results for Q3 2019 were impacted by unfavorable adjustments for statutory rebates. The performance for Q4 may have looked better because of such rebates in prior periods. Biktarvy carried the quarter again with $1.6 billion in revenue, up 25% Q/Q. It is the number one prescribed HIV regimen in the U.S. About half of every naive and switch patient is initiated on Biktarvy. It has been a major catalyst for Gilead, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) may not have an answer for it.

Revenue from Descovy rose 20% Q/Q on the strength of Descovy for PrEP, which launched in the U.S. during the quarter. Over 25% of individuals on PrEP are taking Descovy and management expects that to grow significantly. The number of people taking one of Gilead's HIV prevention medicines in the U.S. exceeds 230,000; management estimates this is about one-fifth of those who could potentially benefit from it. Biktarvy and Descovy represented over 40% of total HIV product sales, and they could be catalysts going forward.

HCV revenue of $630 million was down in the high-single-digit percentage range. The segment was negatively impacted by lower net sales prices and lower patient starts. The HCV runway has been in decline for a while and will likely continue for the foreseeable future. Yescarta revenue of $122 million was up modestly Q/Q, driven by a larger number of patients. The product may not be the catalyst once thought, yet it provides Gilead with a stable revenue stream.

On the cost side Gilead has levers to pull, in my opinion. Its gross margin was 71%, down from 82% in Q3. The company had inventory write-downs of $500 million in Q4 2019 and $410 million in Q4 2018 due to slow-moving raw material and work in process related to HCV products. SG&A and R&D costs were a combined $3.1 billion. R&D costs were negatively impacted by an $800 million impairment charge. Sans the impairment charge, SG&A and R&D costs would have been a combined $2.3 billion. This represents a large pool of expenses management could potentially cut into in order to jump start earnings growth.

Gilead increased its equity stake in Galapagos (GLPG) to around 25%. The company could marry its proven ability to bring late stage drugs to market with Galapagos' R&D prowess. Gilead could potentially piggyback upon Galapagos' R&D machine and cut its own R&D spending. EBITDA for Q4 2019 was $2.2 billion, down 20% Q/Q. EBITDA margin was 38%, down from the 50% reported in Q3. EBITDA will likely return to the 50% range for much of 2020. It could rise if management decides to cut into R&D or SG&A expenses.

Weak Guidance

Management gave weak guidance for full-year 2020, which may have given GILD bulls pause:

We expect that our product sales for 2020 will be in the range of $21.8 billion to $22.2 billion. This guidance reflects robust underlying growth in our base business of approximately $800 million to $1 billion, which is expected to offset the full year impact of the loss of exclusivity for our cardiopulmonary products in 2019 and the initial entry of the generic version of Truvada in the U.S. later this year. I would also like to highlight that as we look towards Q1 of 2020, we anticipate that total product sales will decline sequentially that quarter by a percentage similar to what we've seen over the past three years, which has been as high as 12% to 14%, primarily driven by U.S. seasonal inventory patterns and buying patterns of public payers that negatively impact our payer mix. We also anticipate that our Q1 2020 product sales will decline in comparison to Q1 2019, primarily due to lower sales of our cardiopulmonary products, Ranexa for Nexon and Letairis.

For full-year 2019 Gilead generated product sales of $22.1 billion. Even if the company hit the top end of its 2020 sales forecast of $22.2 billion, it would generate flat growth Y/Y. Management has to work hard simply to keep its total product sales from declining. Sales from HIV drugs and other products must more than offset the decline in HCV product sales. The other problem is that Gilead faces a loss of exclusivity ("LOE") in certain products.

Heart drugs Letairis and Ranexa generated a combined $107 million in Q4, down 30% sequentially. Prescriptions for these drugs are already falling in the face of generic competition. Truvada is expected to face generic competition from Teva (TEVA) this year. Combined sales for Truvada, Ranexa and Letairis were $875 million, or about 15% of total product sales. Generic competition could cause Q1 2020 revenue to decline sequentially, which could seem alarming.

To grow revenue, Gilead will likely have to rely on hits from its R&D portfolio fruit or on acquisitions. Launches from R&D could take a while and they may not have much impact given Gilead's $22 billion in annual product sales. The company has $26 billion of cash and equivalents that could be used for acquisitions. Gilead has the skill set to buy companies with late stage drugs and bring them to market. However, the incessant melt up in financial markets has made drug acquisitions expensive. It could be difficult for Gilead to make acquisitions and generate an acceptable return at these prices. It appears prudent for management to sit on the sidelines until stocks become more rationally priced, if at all. In the meantime, GILD bulls will likely have to suffer through stagnant to declining top line growth.

Can Gilead Help Combat The Coronavirus?

The coronavirus continues to cast gloom over the global economy. There are over 68,000 cases and the death toll stands at over 1,600.

The Chinese government originally called for people to stay away from work during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak. It could take a while before businesses and factories return to business as usual. While China becomes temporarily closed to the world, it could potentially impact global trade. Any downturn in global trade could hurt transportation stocks as well as companies that have their supply chains in China.

Chatter has suggested Gilead's Remdesivir could potentially treat the coronavirus. On the earnings conference call management divulged it is working with health organizations to provide Remdesivir to coronavirus patients for emergency treatment:

As an organization, Gilead has committed to collaborating with global health organizations to support pandemic responses, including this one. Our investigational compound, Remdesivir, has demonstrated in vitro and in vivo activity in animal models against the viral pathogens, MERS and SARS, which are structurally similar to the current strain of the coronavirus. However, there are no antiviral data that show activity against the strain. We're working with the government and non-government organizations and regulatory authorities to develop a strategy to provide Remdesivir to patients with coronavirus for emergency treatment in the absence of any approved treatment options and to support clinical trials to determine whether it can safely and effectively be used to treat the current strain of the coronavirus.

Though Remdesivir is not approved, its use as an emergency treatment for coronavirus is still positive for Gilead. In 2009 Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) sold over $3 billion of the influenza treatment Tamiflu during the H1N1 pandemic. The use of Remdesivir as an emergency treatment could potentially provide a new revenue stream for Gilead.

Conclusion

GILD is flat Y/Y, despite the incessant rise in broader markets. I rate the stock a hold due to Gilead's potential to offer emergency treatment for the coronavirus.

