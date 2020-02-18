Fortive Unit Vontier Files For U.S. IPO

VNT is growing at a slow rate but producing net profits and strong free cash flow.

The firm is a unit of Fortive and provides a range of fuel dispensing and fleet management services to enterprises.

Vontier has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may be higher.

Quick Take

Vontier (VNT) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a range of fleet efficiency and management solutions for enterprises and logistics organizations.

VNT is growing at a slow rate and producing enviable profits and free cash flow.

When we learn more about management’s expectations on pricing and valuation, I’ll provide an opinion.

Company & Business

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Vontier was founded to operate as part of parent firm Fortive (FTV) to provide mobility-related technologies such as fuel dispensing and fleet management, environment compliance and telematics.

Management is headed by President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mark Morelli, who has been with the firm since January 2020 and was previously CEO of Columbus McKinnon Corporation and COO of Brooks Automation.

Below is a brief overview video of fleet management costs by one of Vontier's units:

Source: Teletrac Navman

The company’s primary offerings include:

Fuel dispensing

Remote fuel management

Point-of-sale and payment systems

Environmental compliance

Vehicle tracking

Fleet management

Traffic management

Customer Acquisition

The company acquires customers through direct sales and marketing teams focused on medium and large enterprises worldwide.

Vontier markets its services through five brands:

Gilbarco

Veeder-Root

Orpak

Teletrac Navman

GTT

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2019 17.7% 2018 18.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling, G&A spend, was 0.2 in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 20192020 market research report, the market for fuel management systems is forecast to reach $34.6 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 24.5% from 2015 to 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing demand for energy and higher fuel prices driving demand for more efficient fleet management solutions that can communicate information about fleet status and activity in real-time.

Major competitive vendors include:

Tomtom

Navico

Fleetmatics Group

Mitac International

Telogis

Freeway Fleet Systems

The firm faces different competitors for its serviced markets and believes it is a leader in many markets, however it also notes increased competition from low-cost manufacturing operators and increasing consolidation in specific markets.

Financial Performance

Vontier’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slightly growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Higher operating profit and margin

Growing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 2,772,100,000 4.0% 2018 $ 2,665,900,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 1,190,800,000 4.9% 2018 $ 1,135,100,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2019 42.96% 2018 42.58% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2019 $ 563,700,000 20.3% 2018 $ 500,900,000 18.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2019 $ 437,000,000 2018 $ 386,500,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2019 $ 545,200,000 2018 $ 421,000,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, Vontier had $1.0 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was $507.2 million.

IPO Details

Vontier intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be significantly higher.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

All of the net proceeds from the sale of shares by the debt-for-equity exchange parties will be received by the debt-for-equity exchange parties. On the settlement date of this offering immediately prior to the settlement of the debt-for-equity exchange parties’ sale of the shares to the underwriters, the debt-for-equity exchange parties will acquire the common stock being sold by them in this offering from Fortive in exchange for outstanding Fortive indebtedness held by the debt-for-equity exchange parties.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Goldman Sachs.

Commentary

Vontier is seeking to spin out of its parent and appears to be using all of the IPO proceeds for its parent, so it won’t have any proceeds for future growth initiatives.

The company’s financials indicate the firm is growing at a slow rate of growth but producing solid profits and strong free cash flow, so I presume the cash flow yield per share will look pretty good when we get the capitalization figures.

Selling, G&A expenses are dropping as revenues grow; its selling, G&A efficiency rate is 0.3x, which is quite low.

The market opportunities for Vontier’s range of fuel and fleet management solutions is large and forecast to grow at a very strong rate, so the firm has positive industry dynamics in its favor as well as significant competition.

Vontier’s profitability and free cash flow will likely garner it a significant IPO subscription despite its rather slow growth trajectory at present.

Pricing and valuation will be key for this IPO and I’ll provide an update as we learn those details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.