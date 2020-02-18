AbbVie's Annual Total Return Is Likely To Double The Market Over The Next Decade

Between the 5.0% yield, 5-6% annual earnings growth, and 0.2% annual valuation multiple expansion, AbbVie's expected returns over the next decade of 10.2-11.2% are likely to double the broader market's.

Even with the 20% run up in AbbVie's price against the 11% increase in the S&P 500 since I last covered AbbVie, the company remains fairly valued and is worthy of a buy in my opinion.

Despite the political/regulatory risks, as well as the operational risks of the Allergan acquisition, AbbVie appears well positioned to continue delivering strong results.

Fueling this dividend increase was the strong year AbbVie delivered for shareholders, with adjusted net revenues edging 1.6% higher on a GAAP basis and adjusted diluted EPS growing 13.0% YOY.

Since I last covered AbbVie in October, the company announced a solid 10.3% increase in its quarterly dividend.

As I have indicated in recent articles, I am a dividend investor with an equal focus on immediate income and dividend growth stocks.

As a result of my focus on both immediate income and dividend growth stocks, it shouldn't be all that shocking to learn that I also like to invest in what I consider to be "hybrid" dividend stocks.

Using I Prefer Income's filter illustrated above, I filtered for dividend stocks with a yield of greater than 5%, earnings growth of greater than 5%, and dividend growth of greater than 5%.

The reason I decided to filter for a yield greater than 5% is because this is roughly triple the 1.72% yield of the S&P 500, and meets my requirements in order for me to consider a company an immediate income play.

On top of a starting yield that is greater than 5%, I filtered for earnings growth and dividend growth of greater than 5% because assuming a static valuation multiple, I believe the two results generated above of AbbVie (ABBV) and Altria Group (MO) are both capable of meeting my 10% annual total return requirements. This is all the while producing both a desirable starting yield and solid dividend growth to propel my dividend income forward, which is what I'm primarily focused on as an investor.

Since I already discussed why I remain very bullish on Altria Group a couple weeks ago, I'll be reexamining AbbVie's dividend safety and growth profile, the company's operating fundamentals, the risks associated with an investment in AbbVie, and what I believe to be AbbVie's fair value relative to its current stock price.

AbbVie's Dividend Remains Safe And Well Covered

Since I already provided a brief overview of how the payout ratios of a combined company would look in my previous article on AbbVie and there will be more clarity once the acquisition is complete by the end of the first quarter this year, I will focus solely on AbbVie's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio for FY 2019 and preview FY 2020 based on the recent guidance provided by AbbVie (notably on a standalone basis, which won't include the accretive impact of the Allergan acquisition).

In its previous fiscal year, AbbVie generated adjusted diluted EPS of $8.94 against dividends per share of $4.28, for an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 47.9%.

Moving to this fiscal year, AbbVie is expecting adjusted diluted EPS of $9.61-$9.71 against the $4.72 in dividends per share slated to be paid out this fiscal year, for an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 48.9% using the midpoint adjusted diluted EPS figure of $9.66.

As the payout ratios above indicate, AbbVie's dividend remains well covered and strikes a nice balance between rewarding shareholders in the present while also investing enough in R&D to likely generate the growth necessary to replace the revenues and earnings lost from Humira's decline in 2023 and beyond.

As I indicated in my previous article on AbbVie, the company appears well positioned to deleverage by both paying off its debt to the tune of ~$9 billion annually over the next few years while also growing its adjusted diluted earnings in the mid-single digits during that time.

While I still mostly reiterate my expectation of tempered dividend increases in the low-single digits over the next couple of years to allow AbbVie to both deleverage and continue to aggressively invest in developing its pipeline for the future, I must admit that AbbVie's recent 10.3% dividend increase took me a bit by surprise.

I was very impressed with a double-digit dividend increase from AbbVie in light of the upcoming elections this year, but given the company's relatively safe payout ratio, the strong operating results that the company produced in 2019, and management's confidence in executing on the Allergan acquisition, AbbVie's dividend increase was a welcomed one on my end and I don't believe they overextended themselves with such a raise.

AbbVie's Operating Fundamentals Remain Strong

Consistent with my views that AbbVie remains a high-quality company, the company produced strong results in FY 2019.

Starting with revenue, AbbVie's adjusted full year net revenues managed to grow 1.6% YOY on a GAAP basis, from $32.733 billion in FY 2018 to $33.266 billion in FY 2019.

Delving deeper into AbbVie's revenue results for FY 2019, the Hematologic Oncology segment reported a staggering 38.9% YOY increase in full year net revenues on a GAAP basis, growing revenues from $3.934 billion in FY 2018 to $5.466 billion in FY 2019.

This growth was driven by 30.2% YOY growth in Imbruvica's net revenues on a GAAP basis (increasing from $3.590 billion in FY 2018 to $4.674 billion in FY 2019) and a mind-boggling 130.2% YOY growth rate in Venclexta's net revenues on a GAAP basis (increasing from $344 million in FY 2018 to $792 million in FY 2019).

Given that there are numerous indications that Venclexta will likely get approvals for in the next few years and that that the drug's revenue base remains relatively small, I believe Venclexta will continue to produce massive revenue growth in 2020 and beyond.

Revenues slightly contracted in Immunology, AbbVie's largest segment, declining 1.8% on a GAAP basis from $19.936 billion in FY 2018 to $19.571 billion in FY 2019.

Humira's 3.9% YOY decline in revenue on a GAAP basis from $19.936 billion in FY 2018 to $19.169 billion in FY 2019 was at the center of the slight decline in the Immunology segment.

More specifically, the first full year of bio-similar competition internationally caused a 31.1% YOY decline in Humira's international revenue on a GAAP basis ($6.251 billion in FY 2018 to $4.305 billion in FY 2019), which was more than enough to unfavorably impact Humira's revenue overall when compared to the 8.6% YOY growth in Humira's US revenue on a GAAP basis ($13.685 billion in FY 2018 to $14.864 billion in FY 2019).

Over half of Humira's revenue declines were offset with the recent launches of Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which brought in full year net revenues of $355 million and $47 million, respectively, and are poised to deliver strong growth as a number of indications are approved in the years ahead.

Moving to the HCV segment, AbbVie's full year revenues in the segment declined 19.0% on a GAAP basis from $3.616 billion in FY 2018 to $2.929 billion in FY 2019, which was driven by lower treated patient volumes in international markets and increased competition in the U.S. managed Medicare segment as indicated by CFO Rob Michael in AbbVie's Q4 2019 earnings call.

Mavyret's full year net revenues dropped 15.9% on a GAAP basis from $3.438 billion in FY 2018 to $2.893 billion in FY 2019, while Viekera's full year net revenues plummeted 79.6% on a GAAP basis from $178 million in FY 2018 to just $36 million in FY 2019.

Rounding out AbbVie's FY 2019 results, Other Key Products segment revenue declined 3.4% on a GAAP basis from $4.948 billion in FY 2018 to $4.789 billion in FY 2019.

The growth in revenue from Creon, Synthroid, Duodopa, and the introduction of Orilissa were slightly more than offset by revenue declines in Lupron, Synagis, Sevoflurane, Kaletra, and Androgel.

AbbVie's masterful execution was further demonstrated by the fact that on top of the company's 4.8% YOY revenue growth from Q4 2018 to Q4 2019 ($8.305 billion in FY 2018 and $8.704 billion in FY 2019), AbbVie was able to improve its adjusted operating margin by 290 basis points from 41.7% of sales in Q4 2018 to 44.6% of sales in Q4 2019, which was in large part responsible for the 16.3% YOY growth in AbbVie's Q4 adjusted diluted EPS from $1.90 in Q4 2018 to $2.21 in Q4 2019.

Perhaps the most encouraging takeaway from AbbVie's Q4 2019 earnings results was that AbbVie's non-Humira revenue grew 10.2% from $12.797 billion in FY 2018 to $14.097 billion in FY 2019, which will continue to grow as AbbVie expands the number of indications for its key drugs as shown above, and once the acquisition of Allergan is complete.

I believe Allergan's pipeline when combined with the 26 phase 3 indications that are in AbbVie's development pipeline as of February 2020 will be more than enough to offset the continued international revenue declines in Humira, and beyond that point to offset the eventual declines in Humira's US revenue in 2023 and beyond as bio-similar competition heats up in the US.

When I consider the operating results that AbbVie produced in 2019 and the significant number of indications that the company will be bringing to market in the next few years that will rapidly grow its Oncology segment and supplement its Immunology segment, I believe AbbVie is capable of being a great investment if acquired at the right price.

Risks To Consider:

While AbbVie has positioned itself as one of the preeminent bio-pharmaceutical companies in the world since its spin-off and this has served shareholders well to date, that doesn't mean the company isn't exposed to its fair share of risks that investors must be aware of and occasionally monitor.

The first risk to AbbVie is that as a bio-pharmaceutical company and the price hike leader for the past 2 years, the industry as a whole, and especially AbbVie, could be singled out by regulators, politicians, and the general public alike in an aim to curb the steadily increasing costs of healthcare in the United States.

While any sort of bipartisan legislation to control price hikes in drugs seems unlikely as a result of the fact that the political environment is becoming more polarized with each passing election cycle and because big pharma spent a record $29 million in 2019 lobbying Congress, a valid counterargument is whether the will of the American people can continue to be tossed aside without political ramifications for incumbent politicians.

If any meaningful legislation is passed that significantly restricts the extent to which AbbVie and its industry peers are able to increase the prices of their drugs, this could be detrimental to AbbVie's ability to grow revenues and the industry's ability as a whole, which could somewhat hinder the growth prospects of AbbVie and the industry.

Another key risk to AbbVie as indicated on page 39 of its most recent 10-Q pertains to its acquisition of Allergan.

While the acquisition of Allergan is expected to close by the end of Q1 2020, the most significant risk of the acquisition in general is the potential that AbbVie may not be able to successfully integrate Allergan into the combined company.

Aside from a potential inability to achieve the expected pre-tax annual synergies of $2 billion in year 3 after the deal closes, the cultures of AbbVie and Allergan may prove to not be cohesive, which could result in operational difficulties and the destruction of value rather than the creation of it.

Although I am confident that AbbVie's management team will be able to successfully integrate Allergan into the combined company, an investment in AbbVie especially requires faith in management, and that this acquisition will be different from the significant majority of M&A activity on Wall Street, which fails to create shareholder value.

One final risk associated with an investment in AbbVie is that as a bio-pharmaceutical company, there is significant pressure within the industry to continue to innovate. An inability to innovate within this industry eventually spells irrelevancy or possibly even bankruptcy for every company regardless of its past success, and there is no escaping this harsh reality.

Make no mistake, AbbVie's late stage pipeline is particularly strong and will become even stronger with the acquisition of Allergan.

However, a strong late stage pipeline is no guarantee that AbbVie will be able to bring a significant amount of its potential indications to market. Otherwise promising drugs that make it to the late stages of development often end up flaming out on disappointing clinical results, producing no future revenue for a company after the company spent significant amounts of both time and capital on R&D.

A great reminder of this came last year, when AbbVie announced its intention to bail on ADC Rova-T in the wake of a disappointing phase 3 study.

If AbbVie is unable to continue to innovate and deliver revolutionary drugs to the market that improve the lives of millions of patients around the world, this could adversely impact the company's financial results in the future.

Although I have covered several of the key risks associated with an investment in AbbVie, I haven't covered all of the risks for the sake of conciseness. For a more complete discussion of the risks facing an investment in AbbVie, I would refer interested readers to the Risks To Consider section of my previous article on AbbVie, pages 10-19 of AbbVie's FY 2018 10-K, and page 39 of AbbVie's most recent 10-Q.

AbbVie Is A High-Quality Company Trading Around Fair Value

Although AbbVie is an excellent company with a proven track record of delivering results for its shareholders since its spin-off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in 2013, that doesn't mean that prospective and current investors can simply acquire shares of the company at any price and expect to do well, which is why I'll be using a couple valuation metrics and a valuation model to determine AbbVie's fair value relative to its current stock price.

Image Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation method that I will be using to arrive at a fair value for shares of AbbVie is the yield to historical yield.

As illustrated by I Prefer Income's yield to historical yield metric above, AbbVie appears to be attractively priced for the long-term.

While I don't believe it's realistic to expect AbbVie's yield to revert from the 5.02% that it currently is to its historical yield of 3.22% due to the heightened regulatory risk, and operational risk associated with the acquisition of Allergan, I do believe a reversion to a yield of 5.00% and a fair value of $94.40 a share is a conservative assumption for the risk associated with an investment in AbbVie.

This would imply that shares of AbbVie are trading at a 0.3% discount to fair value and offer 0.3% upside from the current price of $94.10 a share (as of February 16, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I'll be utilizing to determine the fair value of shares of AbbVie is the 13 year median TTM price to FCF ratio (in actuality, 7 year median TTM price to FCF ratio as AbbVie was spun-off from Abbott Labs in 2013).

According to Gurufocus, AbbVie's TTM price to FCF ratio of 10.83 is well below its 7 year median TTM price to FCF ratio of 14.32.

Even factoring in the conservative assumption that AbbVie's risks justify a mere TTM price to FCF ratio of 11.50 and a fair value of $99.92 a share, AbbVie is priced at a 5.8% discount to fair value and offers 6.2% of capital appreciation from the current price.

The valuation model that I will use to assign a fair value to shares of AbbVie is the dividend discount model or DDM.

As illustrated above, the first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another way of saying the annualized dividend per share. In the case of AbbVie, that amount is currently $4.72.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is simply the rate of return that an investor requires on their investment. While this often varies from one investor to another, I generally require a 10% rate of return on my investments because I believe this is a satisfactory reward for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching and monitoring investments.

The third input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or long-term DGR.

While the first two inputs into the DDM take very little time and consideration, accurately predicting a stock's long-term DGR requires factoring in a stock's payout ratios (and whether they are likely to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long-term), industry fundamentals, the strength of a company's balance sheet, and a company's future earnings growth rate.

Given that I believe AbbVie's payout ratios are likely to remain the same over the long-term and I believe 5-6% annual earnings growth is likely over the next decade in spite of the political risks facing the industry and the operational risk facing AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan, I reiterate my previous expectation of a long-term DGR of 5.0% for AbbVie.

When I plug the above inputs into the DDM, I am again left with a fair value of $94.40 a share.

This indicates that shares of AbbVie are trading at a 0.3% discount to fair value and offer 0.3% upside from the current price.

Upon averaging the three fair values above, I compute a fair value of $96.24 a share, which means that shares of AbbVie are priced at a 2.2% discount to fair value and offer 2.3% of capital appreciation at the current price.

Summary: AbbVie Isn't Quite The Value It Was A Few Months Ago, But Total Return Potential Remains Attractive

While AbbVie inherited its Dividend Aristocrat status from Abbott Labs, there is no doubt that the company has executed well the past number of years to begin building its own dividend increase legacy, which is one that I believe is just getting started.

2019 was a strong year for AbbVie both financially and operationally, with double-digit adjusted diluted EPS growth. AbbVie's transformative acquisition of Allergan and impressive non-Humira results in 2019 have laid the foundation for what I believe is poised to be an even better 2020 and beyond.

Although AbbVie's stock price has surged 20% against the S&P 500's 11% increase since I last covered AbbVie largely because of the company's low starting valuation and impressive dividend increase/2019 operating results, I still believe the company is trading around fair value based on my interpretation of the data sourced from I Prefer Income and Gurufocus, as well as the DDM.

When I take into consideration AbbVie's market shattering yield of 5.0%, annual adjusted diluted EPS growth of 5.0-6.0%, and 0.2% annual valuation multiple expansion, I believe that AbbVie's conservative annual total return potential of 10.2-11.2% over the next decade is likely to double the slightly overvalued broader market during that time.

It's for that reason AbbVie is the 6th largest holding in my portfolio in terms of weighting and 9th largest in terms of dividend income.

