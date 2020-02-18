We Believe In CVS

Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) remains a key holding of many of our followers, and we have received many questions on our current take on the stock following the just reported quarter. In our opinion, this is a stock that was treated very unfairly by the Street in much of 2019, but has recently gained traction to enter 2020. The first 6 weeks of trading in 2020 has been volatile, but CVS's business is unaffected by what we are seeing on the macro scale. It is business as usual. Of course, with shares 20 points higher than where we were very bullish, we have reduced our conviction, though we still think it is a buy. So, with the stock pulling back to $70, what should you do? While the yield protection has dissipated, we believe CVS remains undervalued, though less so in the past. We remain bullish on the stock and think that at $70 the stock offers value, but we would strongly encourage a buy if we pull back into the $60 range. Let us discuss the key metrics you need to be aware of.

Top line growth

Sales are up over the last few Q4s, with the most recent boosts reflecting Aetna's contributions to the revenue stream. The key here is that despite the market's revaluation of the name lower following earnings, CVS is still continuing to perform pretty close to, if not above, our expectations for overall sales. It should be noted, however, growth in revenues had slowed a bit to single digits percentage-wise before incorporating Aetna, but they were growing slowly:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Sales remain strong. Revenues this quarter came in at $66.9 billion, ahead of consensus expectations and registering 22% growth year over year. Of course, this revenue spike is had much to do with the acquisition of Aetna in November 2018, which is now referred to as the "Health Care Benefits" segment. Then there is, of course, the pharmacy services and the retail side of things, as well as the miscellaneous "corporate/other" segments. There was strength across-the-board.

Segment strength

The Pharmacy Services segment saw total revenues jump 6.2% for this segment. Total pharmacy claims processed increased above expectations by 10.2% on a 30-day equivalent basis, and this remains strong and drove much of the revenue growth. This was driven by net new business for the segment driving up volumes, though price compression and higher generic dispensing offset some of this growth.

Turning to retail sales, we saw growth in both pharmacy and front-end. This is an underappreciated strength. That is, retail sales are growing. Revenues increased 2.5% compared to the prior year overall for retail with higher prescription volume. Total prescription volume grew 5.6% on a 30-day equivalent basis compared to the prior year, outpacing our most bullish estimates for 5% growth. Front store revenues were approximately 22.7% of total retail revenues, with health product sales, and cold and flu products leading the charge.

We have had countless conference calls and discussions with our team and BAD BEAT members about the new health care benefits segment which is one area we have struggled with pinpointing confident estimates. This is because it is still relatively new and contains much of the old Aetna. It is not easy to have precise estimates, especially when you factor in the seasonal growth of the SilverScript business. In Q4, we were estimating around $17 billion in revenue. Overall, revenues were at the higher end of our range at $17.2 billion. We continue to anticipate strong revenues moving forward in this segment, but will revisit this assertion should the government make alterations to reimbursements/rebates or changes to healthcare costs, etc. To be clear, a lot of uncertainty in the name stems from regulations that could emerge after this U.S. Presidential Election cycle and possible insurance and reimbursement related changes. It remains to be seen, but this is one potential risk that the market may handicap depending on polling data later this year. Keep that in mind. Now, we have seen huge strength in revenues, but what about earnings?

Earnings strength

Earnings results were pretty stellar, thanks to the higher-than-expected revenue and just a moderate rise in expenses. Overall, operating profit rose 1.3% in the quarter to $3.8 billion. CVS brought in $1.74 billion in net income, or $1.33 in earnings per share. Controlling for items, adjusted earnings were down $0.41 to $1.73:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

To be clear, the reduction reflected a higher share count and increased expenses. However, it was well above expectations. We want to be clear the decline looks problematic but net income was much higher. It is a share count issue. That said, we anticipate a strong 2020.

Looking ahead

We mentioned above that the market has and will once again put a lot of weight on the possibility of regulatory changes hitting CVS revenues, as well as the future of health care in America should the balance of power shift in Congress and the White House after the 2020 elections. As a one-stop health care shop, it is, of course, vulnerable to health care changes, especially with owning Aetna. Do not forget that CVS is also a leading pharmacy benefits manager with ~75 million members in its pharmacy benefit plan, so hints of reimbursement changes are a risk.

From a valuation perspective, the stock is still trading at a discount, though far less than what it was before. We are at 10 times forward 2020 adjusted EPS. That is cheap. The market continues to discount the stock and the sector, even after this rally. This valuation is very attractive given that earnings and revenues are still growing. Taking into account a higher share count, the current market conditions, management's expectations, and current store count, 2020 should show nice growth. We see revenues of $259-263 billion, and assuming a commensurate rise in expenses, adjusted earnings of $7.05-7.20. Once again this results in a forward multiple of 10X at the high end of earnings for 2020. This is highly attractive given that performance is not declining, rather it is improving.

Take-home

With shares retracing back to $70 and below, we love the stock here. We think it is a buy, especially if you can enter in the $60s. We think this is going higher in 2020. It is still highly discounted, though much of the yield protection has dissipated. Regardless, we still see upside and think solid returns can be had here.

Quad 7 Capital is a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha, so if you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow."

Join A Community Of Traders Seeking Rapid-Returns With A President's Day Discount of 16% Off The Rate Others Pay, In Honor of Our Favorite President If you enjoyed our approach you may wish to consider joining the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at this limited time discount!

Our performance has outpaced the market three-fold the last two years Full access to a professional team, available all day during market hours. Rapid-return trade ideas each week Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one portfolio reviews



Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.