Shopify: Growth Rate Slows Down, No Upside Left, Avoid Now

Even though Shopify is valued at 39x trailing revenues, its revenues are significantly less recurring than they appear on the surface.

Investment Thesis

Shopify (SHOP) has carefully positioned its narrative, portraying itself as a high-margin recurring revenue business model.

However, its revenues are less recurring than they first meet the eye, and worse of all, its valuation leaves shareholders with no further upside potential. Here's why:

Revenue Growth Drives The Story

In the graph that follows, I've included Shopify's 2020 revenue guidance at the top end of its suggested range of $2.16 billion.

I've done this to account for any potential conservative guidance on Shopify's part, and to do away with any discussion of sandbagging shareholders may claim.

Without much explanation on my part, you are hopefully able to see the clear trajectory of Shopify's revenue growth. Again, no matter what the narrative shapes up to be: of rapid growth, or even that Shopify is better in 2020 than it has ever been, the facts plainly show a decelerating growth rate, now firmly below 40%.

The More It Grows The Bigger The Losses

The graph that follows I've shown Shopify's GAAP operating loss over the years including its most recent 2020 guidance:

Again, as in the first graph, I've taken Shopify's guidance for 2020 at the top of its range, to account for any potential improvement throughout 2020.

Nevertheless, however we appraise this investment, without much in the way of clever mathematical acrobatics, I believe you should be able to agree that Shopify is investing more each year, while at the same time, its revenue growth rate is decelerating. Why is this important?

More Than Meets the Eye

A critical aspect worth considering:

Only a portion of Shopify's revenues is recurring.

Shopify has often made it clear that the bulk of its merchants are only tied into its platform for one month at a time.

Thus, the way that Shopify grows is through value-added services to new onboarding customers.

As you can see above, the vast majority of its revenue in Q4 2019 is coming from Merchant Solutions. You may question, why does this matter?

Because Merchant Solutions carry gross profit margins of just under 37%. Consequently, this is in no way aligned with the image of a high margin SaaS business now, is it?

Why Should I Care?

Experience has taught me that most readers have a thesis and struggle to understand the other side of the argument, so I'm going to try be very clear:

Nobody questions whether or not Shopify has done well in the past. It has done incredibly well, and we can all use hindsight to see this. But what about looking ahead? How do we appraise its potential?

Shopify's high margin segment Subscription Solutions is only growing at 37% year-over-year, while this is fast, it is in no way out of this earth. Furthermore, whenever investors value Shopify, they point to the fact that Shopify is trading at 39x trailing revenues.

But not all of Shopify's revenues are worth the same:

As we have already discussed, Shopify has a high margin segment, Subscription Solutions, that generates attractive gross margins of approximately 80%.

It also has Merchant Solutions with gross margins of less than 37%.

Thus, only a third of Shopify's revenue should be valued in the high 10x to low 20x trailing sales, its Subscription Solutions. Because the remainder of its revenues is one-time in nature, with unsatisfactory profit margins, reported under Merchant Solutions.

Put another way, not only is Shopify shockingly valued at 39x trailing revenues, when only a third of revenues are recurring in nature, even though most other SaaS business are trading for less than 20x trailing sales, but most importantly, Shopify's revenue growth rates are now evidently starting to decelerate.

The Bottom Line

When everyone is invested in a stock, and there are so many proud outspoken commentators, it is easy to be allured by the easy returns. But these easy returns are only a mirage.

Because at some point, this exuberant valuation will hit a speed bump, and at that juncture, investors' gains will rapidly become losses. Shareholders will be hanging on in the hopes of soon breaking even, when the time to sidestep the investment is right now when it is still warm and fuzzy.

