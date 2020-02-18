Volatility: Go Long Amid Coronavirus

As a result, it may be an opportune moment to purchase the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN until there is certainty of an inflection point.

This asymmetry of information may have blowback effects, including a higher probability for the virus to spread within China and with it, a greater shock to financial markets.

The recognition of this uncertainty continues to lag due to digital suppression occurring within the media as well as global health institutions.

Volatility is not fear. Volatility is not the VIX index. Volatility is not a statistic or a standard deviation, or any other number derived by abstract formula. Volatility is no different in markets than it is to life. Regardless of how it is measured volatility reflects the difference between the world as we imagine it to be and the world that actually exists We will only prosper if we relentlessly search for nothing but the truth, otherwise the truth will find us through volatility."

Texas-based hedge fund Artemis Capital Management is credited with the above notion of volatility. The firm is one of the few that specializes in long volatility trading. More information about the firm and the founder's insights can be found in this interview with Real Vision as well as a video presentation titled "Volatility at World's End: Two Decades of Movement in Markets". I highly recommend watching them both.

Since around 2008, a niche group of firms such as the above-mentioned Texas-based asset management company began to see volatility not only as a hedge but also as an investment in its own right. While asset management companies with top-level intellectual capital specialize in such a space, access to relative strategies are not hard to come by for the individual investor, nor understand.

By going long Barclay's iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX), investors can take advantage of volatility during times of uncertainty. This thesis explains why it may be a good time to do so and is backed by an assemblage of factors, including but not limited to the following:

Disruption: Assessment of the impact coronavirus has had on global trade.

China's politique: Moral hazard and muddy waters.

Mechanics of volatility and more precisely, the VXX ETN.

Lastly, as I scroll through Wechat Moments (OTCPK:OTCPK:TCEHY), China's largest social media platform - keeping in touch with friends and gaining insight into 2,000+ personal contacts - the high degree of asymmetric information pertaining to COVID-19 (coronavirus) is apparent. It now affects 10% of the global population and most citizens directly affected by the virus are showing higher levels of dissatisfaction than the news portrays. The realization of this asymmetrical information is making its way across the Pacific and could be the canary in the coal mine for a spike in volatility.

Disruption: Sputtering Global Trade

The largest creditor nation and largest global supplier of goods - with the largest GDP per PPP alongside a populace that is four times as numerous than that of the USA - has shut down a vast amount of commerce due to a widespread virus without a cure. Given the continued outbreaks, the "world's factory" will likely continue to close shop in the short-term and in turn, disrupt global supply chains.

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific wrote on February 14, 2020:

In the face of a new virus (COVID-19), China is reportedly shutting down production lines, domestic consumption is weakening and growth forecasts are being revised downwards. As a result, experts around the world are now rushing to understand the true impact of China’s economic integration."

Businesses aren't reportedly shutting down. They are shutting down. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced on February 1, 2020, the company would be shutting down all stores in the mainland until February 9, 2020. This has now been extended to February 15, 2020. To make matters worse, Hon Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn - has closed shop as well. This spells trouble for global supply chains in the short-term due to the fact that Foxconn is the world's largest provider of electronics manufacturing services, Apple Inc.'s largest contractor, and China's largest private employer. There were earlier reports of the business resuming production by Reuters but this has proven to be false.

The ripple effects are already seen in the Japanese and South Korean car markets. Nissan and Hyundai have shut down assembly lines due to a shortage in China-made parts.

Cases like the aforementioned are important. More important however are the efforts to quell the outbreak by resuming economic activity, which has unfortunately come in vain. Contagion is putting a strain on the global shipping industry as shown through the Baltic Dry Index. According to Trading Economics:

The Baltic Dry Index has been trading below 450 in February, the lowest level since March 2016 with the capesize segment falling to all-time lows amid weak demand for ships and muted activity in China, whose demand accounts for almost 40% of total dry seaborne imports. The dry bulk index, which can be an early indicator of slowing global growth, has plunged by over 83% since early September as an 18-month trade war between the US and China and the coronavirus outbreak weighed on exports and manufacturing, while higher fuel costs under the new International Maritime 2020 regulations led to a significant rise in the cost of operating cargo ships. The last time it fell by 90% in just a few months was in 2008 during the Great Recession."

Moreover, China's production of real goods is unmatched and unrivaled anywhere in the world. It is an industrial powerhouse and the U.S. is highly dependent. After all, China is the United States' largest supplier of goods. In December 2019, U.S. imports from China accounted for 18.1% of total U.S. imports. These goods aren't the commodity type either. Of the $452.2 billion in U.S. imports from China in 2019, they mainly comprised of cell phones, computers, televisions, motor vehicle parts, plastics, and furniture and bedding. Finding substitutes for these manufactured goods will be difficult.

If China ceases to operate for a lengthy period, it will have a profound impact on the United States consumer and the global economy itself. Let's remember U.S. productivity is measured to include consumption, which comprises approximately 70% of total U.S. GDP. This composition is a build-up spawned from the past 40 years of Sino-U.S. relations, which have had a close symbiotic relationship. This relationship was one wherein China focused on production and saved, while the U.S. balanced this with growing consumption and debt. Mass consumption of cheap goods from China has been prevalent since Deng Xiaoping pushed through his open market reforms and claimed,

If you open the windows, some flies will come in - but in doing so, you're also going to get a lot of fresh air and sunshine."

On a global basis, the integration of China's rise through its share of world GDP per PPP since its implementation of these economic reforms during Deng Xiaoping's reign can be seen below:

Date Share of World GDP Based on PPP, % 2019-12-31 19.24 2018-12-31 18.69 2017-12-31 18.16 2016-12-31 17.64 2015-12-31 17.07 2014-12-31 16.50 2013-12-31 15.91 2012-12-31 15.26 2011-12-31 14.59 2010-12-31 13.87 2009-12-31 13.20 2008-12-31 12.04 2007-12-31 11.31 2006-12-31 10.44 2005-12-31 9.76 2004-12-31 9.19 2003-12-31 8.78 2002-12-31 8.31 2001-12-31 7.84 2000-12-31 7.41 1999-12-31 7.16 1998-12-31 6.89 1997-12-31 6.56 1996-12-31 6.26 1995-12-31 5.91 1994-12-31 5.52 1993-12-31 5.02 1992-12-31 4.50 1991-12-31 4.38 1990-12-31 4.11 1989-12-31 4.11 1988-12-31 4.09 1987-12-31 3.84 1986-12-31 3.57 1985-12-31 3.40 1984-12-31 3.10 1983-12-31 2.81 1982-12-31 2.60 1981-12-31 2.39 1980-12-31 2.32

This is important because much of the commentary about COVID-19 exudes confidence that monetary stimulus will offset the lower production coming from China but I tend to disagree. I believe the markets are discounting that a stimulus will be effective both by the Fed and the PBOC. I believe this to be a mistake. Below is a chart of China's total debt as a percentage of GDP to illustrate this notion. The marginal benefit to the economies may be nowhere close to what it was in 2008.

Moreover, estimates of the absolute dollar impact and economic damage of COVID-19 already dwarfs all other epidemics.

China's Politique: Moral Hazards with Muddy Waters

Aside from the supply chain and global shipping conundrums, it's prudent to recognize that 99% of all global cases of COVID-19 are derived from one source- the Chinese government.

Many would say it's a fool's errand to solely trust government figures, no matter what sovereign is disseminating the relevant data. After all, this is why entrepreneurs create private market research firms that span the globe to act as counterweights to official data. If there does remain an inclination to trust government data absent such counterweights, it would be wise to take note of the shortage of test kits and medical equipment.

Due to these circumstances which have been brought to light, Bayesian statistics alongside statistical inference conducted by Johns Hopkins, the World Health Organization, and any other institution of the same ilk that receives information from the Chinese government are of little utility. Frankly, the statistics being circulated by the aforementioned institutions regarding mainland China are much ado about nothing.

However, keeping one's mouth closed and head down regarding most aspects of life is of utmost importance in Chinese culture and is a sign of intelligence more than anything else. This is why I believe there will be a shock to the system if more people continue speaking out. There may be a tsunami of new information escaping soon.

“祸从口出” | "A loose tongue spells trouble" or "calamity comes from the mouth"

“浑水摸鱼” | "Muddied waters make it easy to catch fish"

That being said, many are already starting to speak out and this should be an indication as to how serious the situation is. Notwithstanding the "official" data, I'm inclined to pay closer attention to economic data at the moment, particularly copper (NYSEARCA:COPX) production. This is due to copper's indicative nature of global economic strength and its strong correlation with the price of gold, the Chinese economy, world trade, and the price of oil. Next month, forecasts for copper production is expected to decline.

More apparent that the government data is questionable are the models that have been created which closely predict future data releases. Most paying attention to this virus has witnessed the quadratic growth models predicting the figures coming from the Chinese government, showing the 99.9% R2 (coefficient of determination).

R2 is a measurement in statistics that represents the proportion of the variance for a dependent variable that's explained by an independent variable in a regression model. Not to be confused with correlation - which explains the strength of the relationship between an independent and dependent variable - R-squared details the extent to which the variance of one variable explains the variance of the second variable. As an example, if the R2 of a model is 0.25, then approximately one-quarter of the observed variation can be explained by the model's inputs.

The data representing this quadratic model is detailed below (parentheses represent predictions and bold type represents actual):

05/02/2020 24553 (23435) cases 492 (489) fatalities

06/02/2020 28278 (26885) cases 565 (561) fatalities

07/02/2020 31349 (30576) cases 638 (639) fatalities

08/02/2020 34876 (34506) cases 724 (721) fatalities

09/02/2020 37552 (38675) cases 813 (808) fatalities

10/02/2020 40553 (43084) cases 910 (900) fatalities

11/02/2020 43099 (47733) cases 1018 (997) fatalities

12/02/2020 45170 (52621) cases 1115 (1099) fatalities

13/02/2020 59283 (57749) cases 1261 (1206) fatalities

14/02/2020 64437 (63116) cases 1383 (1319) fatalities

15/02/2020 67100 (68723) cases 1526 (1436) fatalities

Such accuracy with a somewhat simple quadratic model is highly improbable. Moreover, a research paper titled Quadratic Growth During the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Epidemic by Axel Brandenburg also confirms suspicions of dubious data. It is publicly accessible via Cornell University's open-access archive arXiv. Below is the abstract.

The number of infections and the number of fatalities in the 2019 novel coronavirus epidemics follows a remarkably regular trend. Since the end of January, the ratio of fatalities per infection is about 2% and remarkably stable. The increase appears to be roughly exponential, but with an e-folding time that gradually increases from just two days at the end of January to about ten days by February 9. Here we show that, since January 20, the number of fatalities and infections increases quadratically and not exponentially, as widely believed. At present, no departure from this behavior can be seen, allowing tentative predictions to be made for the next 1-2 months." - Cornell University: arXiv

Solidifying the view that data relating to this virus is dubious in nature are reports from the horse's mouth. Chinese health officials have admittedly claimed:

There are not enough test kits to test those who think they have symptoms.

Hospitals are turning away symptomatic individuals due to overcapacity and a lack of resources.

A continuation of uncoordinated efforts to distribute donated materials given to the Red Cross persists.

To reaffirm, I believe it to be a fool's errand to consider the posted data reliable due to policy, culture, predictive modeling, and official statements. I had mentioned the potential severity of this outbreak as early as January 26, 2020, when the total recorded death toll was said to be 80 individuals alongside the 2,800 official confirmed cases at that time. More importantly, I have frequented mainland Chinese hospitals outside of Tier 1 cities and seen the hygienic methods and health practices being employed first-hand. A vast amount of the hospitals and staff seemed very ill-equipped and ill-trained for basic treatment, let alone a viral outbreak. It's estimated that as much as 90% of Chinese physicians have no degree beyond a bachelor's. Village practitioners are mostly underqualified and wages constitute 1/4 of the average physician's income. The Twitter post from my general sentiment of the virus earlier in January is below:

Given the market's lack of attention and lag shown in discounting such information within the U.S. financial markets, it has compelled me to consider going long volatility by purchasing VXX.

Note: At the time of editing this article, Hubei Party Chief Jiang Chaoliang was replaced by a protégé of President Xi Jinping - Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong - as 14,840 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the last 24 hours alone. These new cases are all in Hubei province and a result of altering the methodology used to categorize those infected. The death tally now stands at 1,355.

VXX Mechanics and the Long Volatility Trade

The iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN is an exchange-traded note launched by Barclays Bank PLC and seeks to track the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts that rolls positions from first-month contracts into second-month contracts on a daily basis.

More precisely, VXX tracks the two nearest-term VIX futures contracts and is actively managed. The proportion of each VIX future that is tracked is determined by time until maturity, which is the nearest-term VIX Futures contracts with a weighted average time to maturity of 30 days. For example, if the nearest VIX future has 15 days and the next VIX Future has 45 days, then VXX would track a 50:50 split between the two contracts:

(15 DTM * 0.5) + (45 DTM * 0.5) = 30 days.

As of February 14, 2020, the allocation is as follows:

Index Components Weightings (%) CBOE VIX Future March 10 94.74% CBOE VIX Future February 10 5.26%

VXX currently sits at $13.52 and has declined approximately 60% in the past year. The 52-week low is $13.15 but the asset suggests it is overextended to the downside, at all-time lows, giving rise to an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity during such times of uncertainty. A stop-loss at $13.00 and a take profit target of $17.60 allows for a 1:8 risk-reward ratio.

Support/Resistance Levels Price Key Turning Points 52-Week High 34.59 23.87 50% Retracement From 52 Week High/Low 13-Week High 19.04 Target Price 17.60 1-Month High 16.70 Last 13.52 1-Month Low 13.15 52-Week Low 13.15 Stop Loss 13.00

Liquidity should not be a concern as there are 71,240,620 ETN's outstanding. The market capitalization stands at $956,761,527 with an average daily volume of $583.68M. Additionally, it is only suited for speculators or traders with high risk tolerance.

Full disclosure: this product is not to be used as a hedge but is an asset mainly traded for jackpot potential on an intraday basis.

Asset/Index Bad Day | 2/5/2018 Bad Month | 5/2010 Bad Year | 2008 S&P 500 -4.2% -9.5% -38.5% GLD 0.25% 4.1% 4.9% TLT 0.94% 5.6% 33.9% SPXS 12.4% 28.3% 91.2% VXX 33.5% 46% 126.5%

The technicals on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Composite Indices can be seen below. A dead cat bounce in both indices is highly probable given the deteriorating macro environment. If there is confirmation of such a bounce, record highs in U.S. stocks may run their course and make a reversion back to the mean. This would make VXX a very attractive trade.

Concluding Remarks

Those near ground zero of the virus are starting to speak up about their frustration with efforts to contain the virus and the dissatisfaction of being confined to their homes - unable to work and in some cases, receive the care they need. The importance and rarity of such actions cannot be fully explained in writing. It is a unique time, to say the least, and one ripe for volatility as more truth is discovered.

China also remains vulnerable to more contagion and as an effect, widespread disruption in our global supply chains seems to be more likely with the passing of time. Major companies such as technology behemoths and automobile manufacturers are already being directly affected - both in China and in surrounding countries.

China's system is ill-prepared for such a shock to its health infrastructure and its political system. It isn't ready to deal with the contagion in an upfront manner, being transparent in the process and allowing international organizations to be allowed into Wuhan to do meaningful work. This may cause the world to take notice and infer the situation is far worse than being discounted, sending a shock to confidence and in turn, financial markets. Trust is of utmost importance and as trust dwindles, so does credibility and confidence.

In closing, considering a long position with VXX to play volatility to the upside offers asymmetric risk/reward in such times of uncertainty.

The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is." — Winston Churchill

