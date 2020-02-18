Danaher's Valuation Is Irrational

Source: Danaher

I have been bearish on Danaher (DHR) for some time. It has carved out a reputation as a growth company. That growth, which has been driven by acquisitions, has slowed over recent quarter. The company spun off its dental unit into a separate company called Envista (NVST), whose revenue had been in decline. Dental is no longer a drag on top line growth. Danaher reported Q4 2019 revenue of $4.87 billion, Non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 and EPS of $1.07. Revenue was up 6% Y/Y. Each of the company's three major operating segments generated revenue growth.

Revenue from Life Sciences grew 7%. At 39% of total revenue, it represents Danaher's largest operating segment. The segment was driven by new product introductions and strength in pharmaceutical and biotech. Geographically, North America and Asia demonstrated growth, partially offset by softness in China.

Diagnostic revenue was up 7% as well. Strategic investments to position the segment for high-growth opportunities appear to be paying off. Growth was driven by Radiometer, Leica Biosystems and the launch of the DxH series of new hematology analyzers. Environmental & Applied Solutions segment was up by 2%, driven by Videojet and packaging businesses. Overall, it was another solid quarter of revenue growth aided by the divestiture of Envista which had been facing headwinds.

EBITDA Up By Mid-Single-Digits

In Q4, the company reported gross margin of 55.5% and EBITDA margin of 23.9%. Comparing quarterly results to prior periods could be difficult due to noise from the Envista divestiture. On an annual basis, the company reported a gross margin of 55.7% for full-year 2019, down 10 basis points versus 2018. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $10.0 billion, up 5% Y/Y.

SG&A expense and R&D costs were a combined $6.7 billion, up 7% Y/Y. EBITDA was $4.5 billion, up 5% Y/Y. This represents a large pool of expenses Danaher could potentially cut into to grow the bottom line. Danaher has levers to pull. However, if management cuts R&D or SG&A, then it could cause investors to question if Danaher is still a growth company and whether it should still trade as such.

Will GE Biopharma Be A Catalyst?

Danaher has grown both its top and bottom lines via acquisition. The company has generated consistent revenue and earnings growth, and the market has rewarded the company handsomely. Wall Street likes consistency and Danaher has been a model of consistency. Its next deal is expected to be GE Biopharma. The company announced the $21 billion blockbuster deal last year. The deal could put a dent in General Electric's (GE) $91 billion debt load. It could also goose growth for Danaher. The estimated EBITDA of GE Biopharma is about $1.3 billion. The deal would increase Danaher's EBITDA by over 25% to $5.7 billion. The transaction is expected to close in early 2020:

GE Biopharma, which will be called Cytiva after we close had a very good 2019 as core revenue growth of approximately 10% accelerated relative to the businesses performance over the past couple of years. We continue to be very impressed with this talented team an extraordinary group of passionate and highly engaged associates who provide customers with innovative solutions used in the development and production of biopharmaceutical drugs. During the fourth quarter, we achieved several important milestones related to the acquisition which we continue to expect to close in the first quarter of this year. First, as part of the regulatory approval process we announced that we signed an agreement to sell certain of our businesses to Sartorius. The annual revenue to be divested is approximately $170 million and consists of businesses that are currently part of our Life Science platform.

Danaher has about $20 billion of cash on hand, which it could use to fund the deal. It also has a debt load of about $22 billion. Debt to proforma EBITDA of $5.7 billion would be around 3.8x, which would likely be considered investment grade. DHR has an enterprise value of $117 billion and trades at 26x EBITDA. The stock has benefited from the incessant melt up on financial markets. However, I believe this is too robust for a company with EBITDA growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range.

Conclusion

At 26x EBITDA, DHR is overvalued. Sell the stock.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.