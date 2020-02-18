Goldman Sachs And Rystad Energy Predict A New Oil Glut

We are back into a new accelerated glut because of an unexpected but serious drop in oil demand in China.

Then Goldman Sachs came out with the same prediction.

I predicted that global oil inventories would build by 180 million barrels in the first half of 2020.

In my article, Oil Price Implications of Coronavirus: Long SCO, I estimated that "global stocks would build by 180 million barrels more than they were expected to build prior to the outbreak." In a note, Goldman Sachs, subsequently, came to the same conclusion that they now expect "a cumulative global stock build of 180 million barrels in 1H20, four times its pre-virus forecast."

The Goldman forecast is based in part on an estimated hit in China's oil demand of 4 million barrels per day. That is a larger reduction than their previous estimate of 3 million a day and is far greater than the two-to-three million barrel range from a number of sources that I had previously cited.

Goldman assumes that OPEC+ will deepen its cuts in 2Q by about 500,000 b/d. It is not clear what assumptions Goldman is making regarding the return of Libyan production, which has dropped from 1.1 million barrels per day to just 180,000 b/d.

Goldman expects that China will be able to accommodate half of the 180 million barrel inventory build since it has the capacity to build stocks by more than 150 million barrels. It says India, Russia, and core-OPEC producers have another 35 million barrels of spare storage capacity, implying a 500,000 b/d inventory build in the OECD countries.

Goldman assumes OPEC+ will return to the quotas it decided in last December for the balance of 2020. It expects a greater-than-normal seasonal decline of 90 million barrels in the second half of 2020.

Rystad Energy expects a 700,000 b/d stock build in 1Q20, instead of the 100,000 b/d they had previously forecast. In the second quarter, they are projecting a 1.3 million barrel per day stock build, unless the additional OPEC+ cuts are implemented. That would still leave a 700,000 b/d overproduction. Oil stocks would increase by about 125 million barrels over the first half of 2020 with the addition of OPEC cut.

Bjørnar Tonhaugen, Rystad Energy's Senior Vice President and Head of Oil Markets, said:

The economic shut-down in China will cause the largest negative oil demand shock since 2008. Even though the chaos unfolding in Libya has wiped out most of its oil production, and even if OPEC's output cuts are fully applied, they will not be enough to fill the demand gap now exacerbated by the coronavirus."

OPEC's Joint Technical Committee has recommended a cut of 600,000 b/d, but Russia has yet to agree. In its press release, it wrote:

The coronavirus epidemic is having a negative impact on economic activities, particularly on the transportation, tourism and industry sectors, particularly in China, and also increasingly in the Asian region and gradually in the world."

The Committee recommended a further adjustment in production until the end of the second quarter of 2020. The JTC has also recommended extending the current production adjustments until the end of 2020.

In its latest Monthly Oil Market Report, OPEC estimated that world oil demand would only drop 150,000 b/d in the 2Q20 v. 1Q20. Therefore, the demand for OPEC oil would only drop about 600,000 b/d.

Conclusions

The new estimates by Goldman Sachs and Rystad Energy imply that OPEC's view and intended action to correct the imbalance will fall very short of preventing a new glut in the months just ahead. It will only be during the second half of 2020 that the glut will begin winding down again, assuming the demand destruction from the virus is alleviated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.