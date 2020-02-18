7 Ways To Beat The Market: Momentum Update For 2020

In my "7 Ways to Beat the Market" series, one of the most frequent questions I receive about these structural forms of alpha is how Value and Momentum both produce market-beating returns. This fundamental question about Momentum versus Value likely emanates out of the fact that the contrarian nature of value investing (buying losers, selling winners) and the alpha generated by momentum (buying winners, selling losers) appears antithetical. The two systematic trading strategies both produce alpha, but over different holding periods. Momentum strategies outperform for periods ranging from just weeks to several months, while contrarian strategies work over longer holding periods.

Sometimes, a picture is worth a thousand words. Below is the long-run performance of the underlying indices representing the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) and the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM). Both have bested the S&P 500 (SPY) in the full data set I have encompassing the three indices. Momentum has tended to do better in late cycle periods, while Value has tended to outperform in early recoveries.

Source: Bloomberg

The iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) gives investors exposure to large- and mid-cap stocks exhibiting relatively higher price momentum. The index tracks the MSCI USA Momentum Index. That underlying index selects its constituents based on risk-adjusted price momentum over the past six to twelve months, which is translated into a momentum score and weighted by the constituents' market capitalization.

The canonical momentum strategy was first authored by Jegadeesh and Titman (1993), which showed that stocks that had performed the best (worst) over trailing three- to twelve-month periods continued to perform the best (worst) over forward three- to twelve-month periods. The MSCI ETF references this academic research in its fund literature, and has built its strategy on these shorter horizons. Trends can be your friend, but trends do end. This strategy has focused on appropriate re-balancing horizons.

Building on this academic research, I have demonstrated on Seeking Alpha that excess returns can be generated from momentum strategies between domestic stocks and Treasuries, domestic stocks and corporate bonds, domestic stocks and emerging market stocks, between varying ratings cohorts within corporate bonds, value and growth stocks, low volatility and high beta stocks, and a host of other imperfectly correlated asset classes.

The trend-following inherent in Momentum strategies requires heightened turnover. The semi-annual planned rebalancing and ad-hoc volatility-driven rebalancing limit turnover to some degree. The tax advantages of the ETF structure has completely negated the need to pay out capital gains distributions even as the fund has seen a long bull market since its 2013 inception. (Longer time series data for the fund is backcasted using the in-place methodology for the index that the exchange-traded fund tracks.) With an expense ratio of just 0.15% for the ETF, this is a cost and tax-efficient vehicle for capturing structural alpha from Momentum.

Momentum strategies can be prone to crashes. While they have delivered long-run structural alpha, a strategy that faces large drawdowns could spook investors from realizing the long-term merits demonstrated in the first graph in this article showings its outperformance versus the S&P 500. Evaluating price-trends on a risk-adjusted basis to avoid high volatility momentum stocks likely mutes risks of a large correction. The strategy also implements ad-hoc rebalancing if realized volatility is above certain trigger thresholds which can make the fund more defensive in times of stress (as we saw in January 2019).

When you look at the historical performance of the Momentum index, you get a feel about why this ad-hoc rebalancing policy was instituted.

The last six negative years for the S&P 500 (in red - 2018, 2008, 2000-2002, 1990) were preceded by years where the Momentum strategy strongly outperformed. Momentum rides the hot hand in the mid-to-late part of a business cycle. That makes the strategy prone to crashes when the economy rolls over. This is presumably why this index provider inserted the rebalancing provision - to catch the outperformance afforded by momentum in up-markets, but better position the strategy for potential shifts in sentiment. Realized volatility forms a trigger for this rebalancing. In a mathematical sense, volatility tends to cluster, making this a sensible improvement to the strategy. I like the structural elements of the strategy, but their application in real-world trading will need to be continually monitored.

2019 Performance

Looking at this data a different way demonstrates the uniqueness of performance last year. There have been 12 years in this 45 year dataset that saw Momentum produce higher total returns than in 2019. In all 12 of those years (in brackets), Momentum outperformed the S&P 500.

What happened in 2019? You can see from the graph below that Momentum actually led the S&P 500 through mid-September before underperforming in the last quarter of the year.

Source: Bloomberg

The Momentum strategy was underweight Financials and Health Care over the last 3.5 months of the year, which led to a drag on performance as the sectors outperformed in the fourth quarter. While the strategy was overweight Technology - the dominant return driver in 2019 - after its May rebalance, the Momentum strategy had negative security selection. More than 2% of the fund's underperformance for the year was driven by not owning Apple (AAPL). Into the end of May rebalance, Apple had generated negative total returns over trailing 6 and 12 month periods, removing it from the price momentum screen. Over the last 7 months of the year, however, the tech stalwart soared 68%.

Summary

The "7 Ways to Beat the Market" tend to be underweight Tech. Size, Value, Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, and Equal Weighting have structural reasons why they would be underweight a large-cap, growth-focused, higher beta sector. Momentum should typically capture the upside of the prevailing high-flying sector in years like 2019. As I showed in the previous table, it is very unusual for Momentum to produce such strong years and underperform the broad market. Part of that underperformance in 2019 was driven by an idiosyncratic underweight to one stock that had a tremendous reversal in performance. In my portfolio, which tends to be structurally overweight low volatility stocks, and looks to add Value opportunistically, Momentum is typically a nice complement. In 2019, Momentum saw strong returns, but managed to underperform the market. Seeking Alpha readers should remember that when Momentum is strongly outperforming, that tends to be a negative signal for equity beta more broadly. That was not the case in 2019, which maybe provide a positive signal for 2020.

