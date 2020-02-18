Stocks And Bonds Are On The Same Page

To many observers, equity and sovereign bond prices are sending mixed signals concerning the U.S. economic outlook. In reality, though, nothing could be further from the truth. In this report, I'll make the case that stocks are rising because forward-looking investors and analysts believe corporate profits will continue to grow, while bonds are rising because foreign investors believe the U.S. economy is still a safe bet. The combined evidence we'll discuss here further suggests that the intermediate-term (3-6 month) upward trajectory for stock prices will continue based on prevailing fundamental factors.

While the mainstream news media continue to work everyone into a frenzy over the spreading of coronavirus, the stock market is clearly nonplused by the threat of a global pandemic. Since the virus started making international headlines last month, the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) has risen roughly 4%, while long-dated Treasury bond prices saw a comparable percentage gain in January before pulling back. The following graph provides an illustration of the overall rising trend in both the SPX and the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) - my favorite bond market proxy - since the start of 2020.

Source: BigCharts

Some analysts have concluded that there's a divergence of opinion among market participants since equities are considered to be risk assets while bonds are widely regarded as a safe-haven investment. At first glance, this so-called "divergence" would seem to indicate that either the stock market or the bond market has failed to properly account for all that could go wrong regarding the coronavirus. So, who is correct - risk-averse bond investors or risk-embracing stock buyers? Before answering this question, let's take a look at what some experts are saying.

Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, is firmly in the camp of analysts who believe that stock prices haven't fully priced in the risks associated with the coronavirus. In a February 14 USA Today article, he said:

It seems like the stock market is a step behind in realizing the potential for slowing growth in the coming months…the uncertainty of the [coronavirus] outbreak and the potential ramifications it could have on the stock market would still have a direct consequence to average households.

Although Daco acknowledged that few individuals in the U.S. have been exposed to the virus, he embraces the philosophy shared by many observers that the equity market is blithely ignoring the worst-case scenario as it relates to the health scare. However, this is an untenable position to hold, in my view, since the stock market is a forward-looking vehicle and is the ultimate discounting mechanism. Considering everything that's at stake, it's hard to believe that the market hasn't already accounted for every possible negative outcome and priced it accordingly.

A far more tenable view, in my estimation, was expressed in that same USA Today article by Jim Paulsen of Leuthold Group, who said:

I think the stock and bond markets are actually telling the same story. That message is that inflation is weak but economic growth is still healthy.

The view expressed by Paulsen is likely the correct one, for if informed investors actually believed there might even be a slight chance for the virus to derail U.S. economic growth, they most certainly wouldn't be bidding up the leading large-cap stocks right now. It can further be argued that bond prices are rising because international investors are looking for a safe place to park their money in the face of negative interest rates in many other countries. U.S. Treasury yields are attractive compared to the sovereign bonds of other major developed nations, and precisely because the U.S. economy is widely expected to continue growing this year, foreign inflows into T-bonds are the inevitable result of this expectation.

Indeed, the only logical conclusion to the conundrum of simultaneously rising stock and bond prices is that both assets are telling much the same story, namely that the U.S. economy won't suffer any palpable setbacks this year due to the coronavirus. If anything, equity prices will continue rising in the face of contagion fears since the outlook for U.S. corporate profit growth is still solid.

On that score, one of the most important considerations for the future intermediate-term direction of stock prices is the outlook for earnings among S&P 500 companies. As of the end of January, S&P 500 earnings estimates were still trending higher which the following graph illustrates. Moreover, forward earnings haven't yet exceeded trend line growth, which suggests there's additional upside potential before equities become truly overbought and overvalued. This is also good news for those who are worried about a recession since past recessions have typically been preceded by S&P 500 forward earnings rising significantly above the trend line.

Source: Yardeni Research

Moreover, the latest corporate earnings season has cast a positive light on the profit outlook, as S&P 500 companies have reported earnings growth for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2018. John Butters of FactSet noted on February 13 that positive earnings surprises among information tech companies have been largely responsible for the S&P 500 earnings growth rate of 0.7% Q4 2019.

Source: FactSet

Both these fundamental considerations argue for continued inflows into equities in the coming months as foreign investors see the U.S. stock market as an ideal haven in a world beset by health-related risks and global economic uncertainties.

On a related note, CNBC has reported that the Trump administration is proposing, as part of a new tax cut plan, an incentive that would allow Americans who earn less than $200,000 per year to invest up to $10,000 tax-free in U.S. corporate shares. If the market believes this proposal will be enacted, it should provide another sizable boost for equity prices in the coming months.

In conclusion, while many observers believe that stocks and bonds are flashing mixed signals, both markets are actually on the same page in sending a categorical message of investor confidence in the U.S. economic and capital markets outlook. Treasury bonds are the preferred safe-haven asset of choice among foreign investors, while stocks are still in a strong fundamental position and should make continued gains in the months ahead, thanks in part to foreign flight capital. What's more, both markets have almost certainly discounted the potential negatives related to the coronavirus. Accordingly, investors are still justified in maintaining long positions in U.S. equities.

