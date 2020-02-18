Platinum Group Metal Demand: Vehicle Emission Regulations, Pt-To-Pd Substitution, And Their Implications

I then present a near-term outlook for platinum and palladium demand, intending to shine some light for PGM investors.

I provide an analysis of the likelihood of the much-talked-about Pt-to-Pd substitution.

There is more to the fundamental analysis of commodities than meets the eye. In many a case, barely looking at the headline numbers of supply and demand can lead investors astray. If possible, investors need to examine supply and demand in greater granularity because the devil is in the detail.

In a previous article, I examined the evolution of various types of demand for platinum group metals (aka, PGMs), mainly palladium (PALL) and platinum (PGM), in recent years, identifying the main driver behind and chief risk to the PGM demand.

Below, in an attempt to shine some light on investing in PGMs, I continue the in-depth look at the demand situation of PGMs by reviewing the tightening vehicle emission regulations, the much-talked-about possibility of palladium substitution by platinum, and near-term outlook.

Vehicle emission regulation: legislation and implementation

From the discussion in my previous article, autocatalysts are clearly the principal driving force behind the demand for the PGMs. What, then, has been causing the increased application of PGMs as autocatalyst?

The answer is the tightening automobile emission regulations, a legislative development that has been ongoing for a decade and was accelerated by the 2015 Volkswagen diesel-engine emission scandal. Led by Europe and North America, legislation on automobile emissions has become a global trend in major vehicle markets (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The emissions legislation for light-duty vehicles (upper) and heavy-duty diesel vehicles (lower) in various countries. Source.

The legislation focuses not only on emissions limits, as has been the case prior to the Volkswagen 'Dieselgate', but also on the way vehicles are tested for emissions, as is the case now.

Emission limits. Emission standard is being raised through legislation in the major vehicle markets, including North America, Europe, Japan, China, and India, driving palladium autocatalyst loadings higher.

In 2020, Europe introduces more stringent vehicle testing with phase-out of 'Euro 6d-TEMP' and phase-in of 'Euro 6d' (Table 1).

Table 1. The European vehicle emission regulations. PC, passenger car; LCV, light commercial vehicle; CF, conformity factor.

Facing notorious air pollution, China is set to phase-in 'China 6' for gasoline-powered cars in steps, which is estimated to result in a 20% growth in average palladium loadings in 2020, driving local palladium demand to 2.56 Moz, with additional increase scheduled in 2023 (see here)(Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The impact of the introduction of 'China 6' on PGM demand. Source.

Emission testing. As compared with the old NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) emission testing protocol, the new WLTC (World Light Duty Test Cycle) is a longer, hotter, and more transient cycle, thus increasing high-speed NOx emissions and the average exhaust flow rate. Therefore, WLTC requires more catalyst loading per vehicle in combination with engine improvements (Table 2).

Table 2. The NEDC laboratory emission test to be replaced by the WLTC, e.g., in 2017-2018 in Europe, in 2018 in Japan and 2020 in China.

Palladium substitution by platinum

That the cheaper platinum will replace more expensive palladium in gasoline-fired vehicles seems to be talked about more and more and is worth examining.

In my opinion, such a switch will only occur if it delivers substantial long-term economic benefits for automakers.

Let's look at the issue in greater granularity:

The Pd-to-Pt switch is capital-intensive and time-consuming, more so than it first appears to be. Automakers are currently focusing on meeting new tighter emission legislation and RDE (Real Driving Emissions) testing, so they do not have enough resources to conduct new catalyst formulation testing. The introduction of RDE testing has raised concerns over non-compliance, so automakers want to be absolutely sure that the catalytic system is robust enough before they make a change.

The Pd-to-Pt switch is challenging though technically possible. Theoretically, platinum can first replace palladium in palladium-rich diesel catalysts and, then, partly in gasoline catalysts. The substitution will only be partly because platinum tends to sinter in high-temperature environments. The exact percentage of Pd-to-Pt, and possibly Pd-to-REE, substitution is yet to be determined. It seems a lot more development work is required to achieve the performance of the existing palladium-rhodium systems. A conservative estimate is the development of new formula may take two years and the certification may take an additional 1-3 years.

Even if the new formulas are developed and certified, will there be enough platinum supply to support the Pd-to-Pt switch? The answer is probably not. Platinum production in South Africa, the largest producer, is projected to start to plunge in 2021 (Fig. 3). The only new production capacity in that country is Ivanhoe Mines' (OTCQX:IVPAF) Platreef mine in 2022. That, in combination with Nornickel's (OTCPK:NILSY) Talnakh Expansion, Southern Cluster, and Arctic Palladium joint venture in Russia, are the only medium-term new production, which will not be sufficient to replace the declining base production (see here and here).

Fig. 3. South Africa's projected platinum production, from source and source.

As of 2019, diesel autocatalyst already consumes 34% of platinum, and relatively inelastic industrial demand needs another 28%. That leaves a 5.5 Moz wiggle room between platinum jewelry, ETF stock, and recycling (Fig. 4). On the other hand, it is widely known platinum as an autocatalyst is not as effective as palladium is for gasoline-fired vehicles. Even if the substitution is to occur at a 1:1 ratio, a 50% switch from palladium to platinum will create additional demand for 4.4 Moz of platinum, which would overwhelm the platinum supply and send the platinum price through the roof in a short time, thus defeating the very purpose of switching to platinum.

Fig. 4. Platinum demand by category. Chart by Laurentian Research based on data sourced from here.

Why would automakers want to divert capital and time from urgent tasks of readying their car fleet for the RDE testing to developing and certifying platinum-based autocatalyst alternative to the currently functioning palladium-rhodium formula, at the risk of facing insufficient supply of platinum?

Therefore, I do not think platinum will substitute palladium in autocatalysts in the medium-term, even though the price of the latter has outperformed that of the former considerably over the past three years. My view is in accordance with that of Johnson Matthey's research:

"Interest among automakers is rising, but 2020 is still too early to see significant substitution of platinum into gasoline emissions catalysts."

PGM demand outlook

The autocatalytic demand for PGMs is a product of automobile sales and the average loading of PGMs per vehicle. From the tightening vehicle emission regulation, it follows that the average loading of PGMs per vehicle will continue to increase, as discussed above.

The increase in PGM loadings per vehicle is expected to drive the strong growth of PGM demand in 2020, despite somewhat weak automobile sales.

China will implement "China 6" regulation, which may lead to a 5-7% additional increase of palladium loadings in gasoline vehicles, 7-10% increase in platinum loadings in diesel vehicles, and a significant increase in platinum (~200% more) and palladium loadings (10-15% more) in heavy-duty vehicles.

In India, the Bharat 6 introduction may lead to a 5-7% growth in both palladium and platinum loadings in gasoline and diesel light-duty vehicles in 2020.

In the US, the ongoing introduction of Tier 3 regulation is likely to increase loadings by 1-3% in 2020. By 2025, automakers will need to increase palladium loadings by over 40% from the current level in order to meet the final Bin30 requirements.

In Europe, continuing implementation of "Euro 6d" regulation including WLTP and RDE testing will result in a 3-5% growth in palladium loadings in gasoline vehicles, while platinum loadings are expected to stay relatively flat.

In Japan, there will be no significant increase in PGM loadings in light vehicles in 2020 as there are no new environmental regulations coming into force.

Platinum. The increase in heavy-duty truck loadings of platinum in China and India probably will not be sufficient to offset weak jewelry and industrial demand, as Johnson Matthey pointed out,

"Demand for platinum will be supported this year by rising pgm loadings on heavy duty trucks in China and India, where stricter emissions legislation is due to be implemented in 2020. However, we expect this to be offset by further erosion of platinum jewellery demand, and a drop in purchasing in the glass sector. With weaker primary supplies balanced by further growth in autocatalyst recycling, investment will again be the primary factor which determines the direction of market balance. Significant purchasing by investors will be required to prevent the market moving back into surplus."

According to Nornickel, autocatalytic demand for platinum is expected to remain flat at 3 Moz thanks to continuing weakness in European diesel market and to a decrease in diesel-powered vehicles production in India from 1.2 million in 2019 to only 0.8 million in 2020 caused by the decision of Maruti Suzuki to end their diesel cars production from 2020.

Palladium. Nornickel believes autocatalytic demand for palladium may grow by 0.45 Moz (or 5%) to 9.3 Moz. Johnson Matthey seems to be even more optimistic:

"The palladium deficit is likely to deepen in 2020, as an increasing number of Chinese and European vehicles meet China 6 and Euro 6d legislation, respectively. This is expected to drive up global average loadings on gasoline catalysts and could lift world automotive demand above 10 million ounces. Although secondary recoveries from spent catalytic converters will continue to rise, primary supplies may fall slightly, reflecting rationalisation at South African mines and the depletion of palladium-rich surface materials at Norilsk Nickel. While the market remains in significant deficit, prices are likely to remain strong, stimulating efforts to thrift and substitute palladium where possible, and incentivising the mobilisation of market stocks."

Investor takeaways

The examination of the PGM demand situation in this article reveals the following for investors:

Tightening emission legislation and the implementation of more stringent emission testing in major automobile markets in the world have been driving the rising demand for PGMs in the last decade. Such a trend is expected to continue well into the late 2020s.

In the near term, the possibility of Pd-to-Pt substitution seems to have been grossly exaggerated. Because of that and thanks to tough emission legislations, the demand for palladium is anticipated to continue to rise.

Lately, we have heard a lot about a reversal to the upside of the platinum price. However, to a large extent, it is the investment demand for (i.e., ETFs' purchases of) the metal that will probably determine whether a bullish trend can be established. In other words, an upswing is not much more than a self-fulfilling prophecy, as far as 2020 is concerned (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The spot prices of platinum (in candlestick) and palladium (in purple). Source.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVPAF, NILSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.