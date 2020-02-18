Tesla: More Mixed Messages

It's been a wild few months for shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA). We've seen a tremendous rally overall, paired with some sharp reversals, as investors try to digest the ever changing narrative of this company. I believe that part of the reason we've seen such increased volatility in the stock is because management continues to send very mixed messages.

Another capital raise that wasn't needed:

Back in early January, I detailed how the latest leg up in Tesla shares could provide a good opportunity to raise some fresh capital. This would allow for the company to continue investing in its growth story as well as provide a buffer for future debt repayments. My statement came before Q4 results that showed a record cash balance, although the company's net debt position had not improved that much during 2019.

Capital raises have been a tricky subject at Tesla. One of Elon Musk's biggest failures was saying at the Q4 2011 earnings report that Tesla would never need another funding round. Since then, there's been quite a few of them, including the 2019 capital raise that was only supposed to be needed for the robo-taxis network and not for the business. Despite my thought process that Tesla should raise capital, it was just a few weeks ago on the conference call that Elon Musk and his CFO said it did not make sense to do so:

Martin Viecha The next question from institutional investors is given the recent run in the share price, why not raise capital now and substantially accelerate the growth in production i.e. fill the Gigafactories, investment in Supercharger and customer service. Elon Musk Well, we're actually spending money as quickly as we can spend it sensibly. So if there's any sensible way to spend money, we're spending it. There is no artificial hold back on expenditures anything that I see that is what looks like a -- it's got good value for money. The answer is yes immediately. So -- but we're spending money I think efficiently and we're not artificially limiting our progress. And then despite all that we are still generating positive cash. So in light of that, it doesn't make sense to raise money because we expect to generate cash despite this growth level. Zach, you can… Zachary Kirkhorn Yes, I completely agree with that.

So what changed in this short time period? It could easily have been the massive run up in the stock, which allowed the company to raise a few billion dollars while not diluting investors as much. Another possibility is that the coronavirus has changed some business prospects in the short term. Also, skeptics might point out that Elon Musk was only slated to purchase $10 million worth of shares in this offering, down from $25 million in last year's equity raise that was less than $750 million in total.

The capital expenditures situation:

It was on that recent Q4 conference call where management was very tight lipped about some of its future plans. When the question was asked about capital expenditure guidance for this year, management didn't want to give a number. However, the company's filings provide some numbers, and the forecast has changed meaningfully over time. Let's take a look at what has been said in these documents:

2018 10-K filing: We currently estimate that capital expenditures will be between $2.5 to $3.0 billion annually for the next two fiscal years. Q3 2019 10-Q filing: Considering the pipeline of new products planned at this point, and all other infrastructure growth and investments in Gigafactory 1, Gigafactory 2, Gigafactory Shanghai and future planned manufacturing facilities, we currently estimate that capital expenditures will be between $2.0 to $2.5 billion annually for the next two fiscal years. 2019 10-K filing: We currently expect our average annual capital expenditures in 2020 and the two succeeding fiscal years to be $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion.

Tesla has plenty on its plate for the next few years, including the Model Y and Shanghai factory ramps, Tesla Semi, Solar Roof, new Roadster, Cybertruck, etc. However, it is also important to note that in the past couple of years, Tesla's free cash flow numbers have come in better than expected in a number of periods because the company spent much less than its original guidance called for. This was especially true last year, where total capital expenditures for 2019 came in almost $1.2 billion less than the original forecast. So is Tesla providing a high forecast here in the 10-K filing to lower the bar for free cash flow estimates from analysts, only so it can then beat those figures down the road?

What's going on in Shanghai?

Perhaps the biggest part of the bull case in the short term is the ramp of the Shanghai factory, although there was a 2 week or so delay recently due to the coronavirus. As I detailed in my most recent article on the name, I would think that Tesla should be able to produce 20,000 vehicles in that factory this quarter based on a 2,000 per week average and 10 production weeks. Given installed annual capacity for that factory is at 150,000 vehicles currently, that seems quite reasonable.

This week, Electrek posted an article where that site's leader, someone who has been a big Tesla supporter over time, projected that Tesla would produce 9,000 vehicles in Shanghai this quarter and then 15,000 in Q2. Those numbers seem awfully low, even when factoring in the impact of the coronavirus, given Tesla's original forecast was to be at 3,000 units per week at the end of June.

The Electrek article stated that Tesla was estimated to be at 2,625 vehicles in January alone, before the new year holiday and coronavirus shutdown. The article also stated that Tesla confirmed at its earnings report that it had achieved a 1,500 per week production rate at the factory. This is in addition to a previous article on that site that detailed how the name was already over 1,000 units a week near the end of last year:

“Song Gang, production director of the Tesla Gigafactory 3, said that the factory produces 28 or more Model 3s every hour and works about 10 hours each day, which means that it produces more than 1,000 cars each week. He added that the factory will be able to produce 3,000 cars per week “in the near future.””

So why is Electrek now only saying that 9,000 vehicles will be made in the current quarter at that factory, and why was the January number so low if the factory was open until the 25th of the month? If the company started the year over 1,000 units a week and got to a rate of 1,500 a week before the shutdown, shouldn't total production be much better than what has been detailed? Yes, production will be hurt from the coronavirus for a short time, but Chinese government officials have pledged their support for Tesla and there still should be at a minimum 8 or 9 weeks of full production in the quarter. The Q2 estimate from Electrek of 15,000 seems even worse than the Q1 estimate considering where production should be at that point.

Final thoughts:

While Tesla shares initially dropped a couple of percent on the capital raise news, they rebounded and have gotten back to the $800 level. I do believe the capital raise was a good move, but it does look bad when Elon Musk said just a few weeks earlier it wasn't going to happen and has said many times before that more funds weren't needed. That's on top of the company's investor letter that said that management believed it was at the point of being self-funding. It's mixed messages like this flip flop, the capital expenditures guidance, and the Shanghai ramp that continue to add volatility to this name, and that isn't likely to change anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.