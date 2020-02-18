Adobe: Not Expensive Despite The Recent Rally

Over the past year, Adobe (ADBE) has had an enormous rally, considerably outperforming the broader market. The stock has returned ~46%, vs. ~25% of the S&P 500, as the chart illustrates below. Various authors have claimed that the stock is not attractive at its current levels, and therefore should not be chased. However, I view the stock as being fairly priced, considering its enormous moat and explosive EPS growth.

The moat

Adobe is leading and defining the future of digital media and digital marketing. As my friend and fellow S.A. author Louis Stevens illustrated in his latest article on Adobe, the company is virtually running a monopoly. Adobe has masterfully taken advantage of the recurring SaaS revenue model, offering its products through a monthly subscription. Its suite includes the most advanced and definitive tools creators can utilize, with software like Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects being must-haves for practically any kind of digital creator. Furthermore, since creators are automatically subscribed to the whole suite, there is no need to look for any substitutes, since they are "forced" to buy the rest of the tools as well. Source: Adobe.com

Adobe's creative suite is the industry standard. Whether it is the most demanding Hollywood movies or your average Netflix series, it's most likely that they were edited with Adobe's products.

While some alternatives do exist, none have managed to effectively penetrate Adobe's fortress. The synergy amongst the products, which also makes heavy use of the cloud, is impenetrable. That is, even if there was a product that could compete with, say Photoshop, the software's compatibility and integration with, say Premier, makes for such a smooth experience, that it wouldn't make sense to consider switching to an alternative. Additionally, Adobe's heavy integration with the cloud allows for all apps to be synchronized, as well as for creators to save massive amounts of data. That creates another layer of compatibility and convenience that prevents deviation towards other creative bundles. Adobe's moat is truly remarkable.

Earnings and valuation

Adobe's transition to the subscription model, along with the company's juicy ~85% gross margins, have helped EPS to be growing dramatically over the past few years. Since 2015, EPS has grown 10 times higher, currently at ~$6. In addition, EPS growth has seen little to no slowdown, which is the reason why I believe Adobe's valuation is justified, that is by the earnings alone.

To demonstrate my point, the graph below illustrates the stock's current and forward P/E ratio. Looking at the current P/E, the stock has always been priced between a multiple of 45 and 75. While the valuation may seem pricey, a better indication is the forward multiple, which hovers at reasonable levels, between 25 and 40. Adobe's EPS has been snowballing so rapidly, that forward earnings always deliver to the market's expectations. However, is the current multiple of 63 times earnings rich? Once again, future earnings expectations as well as my DCF calculation below, suggest that no, it's not. For FY2020, analyst consensus EPS is projected to be $9.81. Should the stock be trading at a lower multiple, say a P/E of 45, at $270/share, the stock would be too cheap with a forward multiple at ~27. That's lower than many of the consumer staples stocks that display minimal to no growth. Moreover, Adobe has been historically beating expectations, which could imply an even lower multiple in the future. Taking things a little further, FY2021's EPS is projected to be 11.62. That implies that within two years, Adobe's EPS will be almost double its current levels. Not only is this another exhibit of the stock's non-stopping earnings expansion, but it also demonstrates that the current valuation is not sky-high, in terms of future profitability.

But enough with the napkin math. Below, I performed a DCF calculation. As you can see, I set the initial FCF at $1.95B. I then set the growth rate for the first and second year at 40% and 37% respectively, which is slightly lower than the earnings expectations mentioned above, just in case underdelivers. The growth rate then significantly declines over time, with a terminal value of 4%. The DCF valuation model implies an intrinsic value of ~420/share, suggesting a further upside of ~11%.

Risks

The main risk that Adobe could face in the future is, of course, cheaper competition. Affinity, for example, a British competitor, offers their photo software for a one-time fee of £48.99. A creator who, say only utilizes photography editing, will find this alternative much more valuable. Adobe's all-in-one subscription has a higher, recurring price range, in this case. However, for professional creators who make use of a creative suite, Adobe's product line is without a doubt the best there is. Moreover, while the recurring revenue model may be a pricing drawback in terms of competition, it keeps Adobe incentivized to keep the software updated continuously, with new features and functions.

Another potential risk, is Adobe's management failing to deliver to the market's expectations. Considering that the stock is consistently being priced for growth, any misstep could send shares significantly lower, especially at these multiples.

Conclusion

Adobe's recent rally has attached high expectations in terms of earnings growth. While shares may look pricey, should the company meet analyst expectations, the company is in fact trading at fair multiples. With earnings projected to almost double within the next two years, investors' hype that has been reflected in the share price, is not without justification. Moreover, Adobe's moat remains enormous, with competition failing to penetrate its fortress of products and cloud integration. While competition may arise in the future, that doesn't seem to be the case at the moment, nor has it been in the past. As long as management meets expectations and keeps software innovation ahead of the curve, I see Adobe as a robust long-term hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.